Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL DERECHO COLOMBIANO Y SUS FUENTES ¿Qué es el derecho colombiano? A grosso modo, el Derecho Colombiano se define como el ...
instituciones jurídicas a través del tiempo y la aplicación de las normas jurídicas en los diferentes periodos de tiempo. ...
Las fuentes materiales, no tienen una autoridad que obligue su cumplimiento pero sí, ayudan a la interpretación y construc...
La posición de volver obligatoria la ratio decidendi y de darle efectos vinculantes para todos los jueces en sus providenc...
A pesar de su importancia, la doctrina hoy en día es considerada mero criterio auxiliar para el intérprete y no tiene ning...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El DERECHO COLOMBIANO Y SUS FUENTES

42 views

Published on

FUENTES FORMALES Y MATERIALES DEL DERECHO COLOMBIANO

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El DERECHO COLOMBIANO Y SUS FUENTES

  1. 1. EL DERECHO COLOMBIANO Y SUS FUENTES ¿Qué es el derecho colombiano? A grosso modo, el Derecho Colombiano se define como el conjunto de normas, reglas, principios y procedimientos que constituyen o que conforman el ordenamiento jurídico colombiano vigente. Historia del derecho colombiano Puesto que la sola definición de «historia del derecho» conlleva un análisis bastante extenso, en ésta ocasión y en el presente artículo dedicado a la Introducción de Derecho Colombiano, realizaremos una breve descripción y recuento de la historia del derecho colombiano. Según María Virginia Gaviria Gil, abogada con Posgrado en Derecho Administrativo de la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Magíster en Historia de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia, la historia del derecho se puede entender como «el estudio de los ordenamientos jurídicos del pasado”. Dichos ordenamientos jurídicos, se pueden observar desde la perspectiva de quiénes crean el derecho o cuáles eran las fuentes formales del derecho, el desarrollo de las
  2. 2. instituciones jurídicas a través del tiempo y la aplicación de las normas jurídicas en los diferentes periodos de tiempo. Desde el Derecho Civil, la historia del Derecho Colombiano se presenta en dos épocas, la primera, inicia con el descubrimiento de América y termina en 1873, año en que inicia la segunda época con el actual Código Civil colombiano. Antes de que se promulga el Código actual, rigieron leyes especiales dictadas por España (leyes de Indias). Se tiene entonces, que en las monarquías europeas de los siglos XV a XVIII, los reyes expedían leyes para que fueran cumplidas tanto por sus representantes legales o gobiernos territoriales como por los moradores del común de las tierras anexadas por la fuerza. El 26 de mayo de 1873, el Presidente colombiano Manuel Murillo Toro, aprobó como Código Civil de la Unión, el Código de Santander, que era una copia y adaptación del Código de Cundinamarca que a su vez, estaba inspirado en el Código Civil de Andrés Bello. A su vez, el Código Civil de Andrés Bello, tenía gran influencia de las corrientes compiladas en el Corpus Iuris Civilis o Derecho Romano Puro, en el Derecho Germano, en el Antiguo Derecho Español conocido como el Código de las Siete Partidas y la Novísima Recopilación así como en el Derecho Francés expresado en el Código de Napoleón. Fuentes del derecho en colombia Una fuente de derecho, es aquella que contribuye o ha contribuido a la creación y desarrollo del conjunto de reglas jurídicas de un Estado en un momento dado así como en su ordenamiento jurídico en general. Existen diferentes clasificaciones de las fuentes del derecho, para el presente caso, utilizaremos la clasificación de fuentes formales y fuentes materiales del derecho. Fuentes formales del derecho colombiano Las fuentes formales también conocidas como fuentes derivadas, son aquellas que se rigen por una autoridad que obliga su cumplimiento. Se entiende también, que es la forma de producción de la norma jurídica y la forma en que dicha norma se manifiesta, constituyendo un fundamento para las providencias judiciales. Se tiene entonces, que en Colombia, la única fuente formal de derecho es la Ley, pues lo consagra el artículo 230 de la Constitución Política al decir que “los jueces, en sus providencias, sólo están sometidos al imperio de la ley”. Dejando a “la equidad, la jurisprudencia, los principios generales del derecho y la doctrina” como criterios auxiliares de la actividad judicial. Fuentes materiales del derecho colombiano
  3. 3. Las fuentes materiales, no tienen una autoridad que obligue su cumplimiento pero sí, ayudan a la interpretación y construcción del Derecho. Son también conocidas como fuentes reales del derecho y consideradas entonces, como exteriorizaciones del derecho, que permiten crear normas jurídicas. Así las cosas, para algunos autores, las fuentes materiales o criterios auxiliares del derecho son la equidad, la doctrina, los principios generales del derecho y la jurisprudencia. Cabe resaltar que antes de la Constitución de 1991 de Colombia, se tenían también como fuentes formales del derecho “la ley, la costumbre, la doctrina constitucional y los principios generales del derecho sustancial y procesal”. La equidad Como vimos, la equidad es un método de interpretación subsidiario, es decir, que sólo se aplica si los legales no tienen cabida. En su sentido general, el juez puede aplicarla para mitigar la dureza de un estatuto, o para asignar la propiedad o la responsabilidad de acuerdo con los hechos del caso individual. A veces, la aplicación de la ley al caso concreto produce efectos notoriamente injustos. Desde este punto de vista la equidad es corregir la ley para aplicarla al caso singular cuando la interpretación literal llevaría a una injusticia. En otras palabras, la equidad es la “mitigación del rigor de la ley; aplicándola templada 11 por la Humanitas, pietas o benignitas. Así las cosas, la equidad está vinculada a la idea de justicia, significa “lo fundamentalmente justo”. Hay que tener en cuenta que más que un criterio auxiliar, la equidad indica “un proceder”, una manera de administrar justicia, significa “aquel modo de formular sentencias judiciales o resoluciones administrativas, que signifique la interpretación y aplicación de la ley con estricto sentido de justicia al caso particular, teniendo en cuenta las circunstancias que lo rodean”. Este proceder del juez afecta la norma porque la corrige, la adecua para que cumpla la finalidad pensada por el legislador y evita la injusticia. Viéndolo así, implica claramente el otorgamiento de una facultad discrecional al juez para así poder tomar la decisión. La jurisprudencia La jurisprudencia en Colombia es considerada como fuente material del derecho en el sistema jurídico colombiano, de ahí procede su fuerza vinculante en las decisiones de las autoridades judiciales y administrativas. Ahora, si bien la jurisprudencia es la interpretación que hace el juez por medio de las sentencias deberíamos admitir que todo juez emite jurisprudencia; sin embargo, para que sea considerada criterio auxiliar de interpretación debe proceder de una alta Corte y debe ser reiterada. Por otra parte, la jurisprudencia no es toda la sentencia sino la contenida en la parte motiva, conocida con el nombre de “cosa juzgada implícita” o ratio decidendi. Esta parte de la sentencia se caracteriza porque contiene los argumentos que justifican el fallo y por esta razón, ha dicho la Corte Constitucional,que tiene efectos erga omnes en sentencias de constitucionalidad, de unificación y en sentencias de tutela
  4. 4. La posición de volver obligatoria la ratio decidendi y de darle efectos vinculantes para todos los jueces en sus providencias e incluso para los particulares no es nueva. Prácticamente desde su creación la Corte Constitucional ha insistido en la necesidad de tenerla en cuenta para preservar el derecho de igualdad, el de la buena fe, la coherencia del orden jurídico y la confianza en la justicia . Según la nueva teoría llamada del derecho de los jueces, la “fuerza vinculante” de la ratio tiene características muy similares a las de la ley, sólo que existe para el juez la posibilidad de apartarse del precedente, cosa que no ocurre con la norma. Sin embargo, “apartarse” de la obligatoriedad de la cosa juzgada implícita es bastante complicado porque, según la misma Corte Constitucional , el funcionario que decide modificar el precedente está en la obligación de exponer las razones y fundamentos que lo han llevado a ese cambio; si no lo hace incurre en una vía de hecho y la sentencia puede ser atacada por vía tutela por violación al principio de igualdad Los principios generales del derecho Existen entonces, principios que son fuente de Derecho y que conforman el ordenamiento jurídico, a los cuales, puede recurrir el juez para dar un fallo, cada vez que no exista una norma aplicable a un caso en concreto, tal como lo menciona el artículo 230 de la Constitución Política de Colombiana. Tiene carácter de Derecho Sustancial para crear, modificar o extinguir relaciones jurídicas concretas. Entre los principios generales del derecho a los que la Corte Suprema de Justicia le ha dado vida tras el avance jurisprudencial que ha tenido, se encuentra entonces, el de buena fe, apariencia, simulación, fraude a la ley, abuso del derecho, responsabilidad civil, imprevisión, móvil determinante, error de derecho, enriquecimiento injusto, fraude a la ley, abuso del derecho y error común junto a otros que los jueces, deben aplicar a falta de ley o doctrina constitucional. Según Valencia Restrepo, «los principios tienen una existencia anterior a su consagración por parte de los órganos estatales» y cuando se hace explícitos, dejan de ser principios lejanos por así decirlo, para convertirse en principios legales Funciones de los principios generales del Derecho Los principios generales cumplen funciones de crear, interpretar y aplicar el ordenamiento jurídico: La función creativa: establece que antes de promulgar una norma jurídica, el legislador debe conocer los principios para inspirarse en ellos y positivizarlos. La función interpretativa: implica que al interpretar la norma, el operador ha de inspirarse en los principios para garantizar una adecuada interpretación. La función integradora: hace referencia a que quien va a llenar un vacío legal, debe inspirarse en los principios para generar un sistema hermético y armónico. La doctrina
  5. 5. A pesar de su importancia, la doctrina hoy en día es considerada mero criterio auxiliar para el intérprete y no tiene ninguna fuerza contra ley. No hay que confundir la desinteresada labor de los estudiosos o doctrinantes con la llamada “doctrina constitucional” o con la doctrina producida por los funcionarios administrativos en el cumplimiento de sus funciones. Respecto de las primeras, estamos frente a la jurisprudencia y en cuanto a la última, podemos identificarla con la argumentación que sustenta las resoluciones administrativas. Ambas tienen, según la Constitución,un lugar subordinado frente a la norma.

×