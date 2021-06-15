Successfully reported this slideshow.
WONDERSHARE VIDEO EDITOR POR: CRISTIAN JOSÉ LORA BELTRÉ SUBTEMAS: ● DEFINICIÓN DE LA APLICACIÓN; ● VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS;...
¿QUÉ ES WONDERSHARE FILMORA VIDEO EDITOR? Wondershare Filmora es un software de producción de edición de video casero todo...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS: Ventajas: ● El modo action cam optimiza las tomas dinámicas. ● Interfaz ordenada y fácil de usar. ...
ENTORNO DE TRABAJO Pantalla Principal Fuente: Propia. Pantalla de Inicio Fuente: Propia.
HERRAMIENTAS DE TRABAJO Barra de Menú Fuente: Propia. Barra de Acceso Rápido Fuente: Propia.
Pista del Editor Fuente: Propia. Herramientas de Edición Fuente: Propia. Ventana de Previsualización Fuente: Propia.
REQUISITOS: ● Sistema Operativo: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit OS ) ● Procesador: Intel i3 o mejor...
REFERENCIAS: Medios Electronicos: https://filmora.wondershare.es/ http://descargar.cnet.com/Wondershare-Filmora/3000-13631...
Jun. 15, 2021

Presentacion Herramientas Tic Cristian Lora Wondershare Video Editor

PRESENTACION DE LA HERRAMIENTA WONDERSHARE VIDEO EDITOR

Presentacion Herramientas Tic Cristian Lora Wondershare Video Editor

×