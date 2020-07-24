Poster cristian klunk_diversity_phenotypic_evolution

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SBE meeting.

Published in: Science
  1. 1. Unravelling biomechanical demands in ant mandibles using Finite Element Analysis Cristian Klunk¹, Marco Argenta², Alexandre Ferreira³ & Marcio Pie³ ¹Graduate Program in Ecology and Conservation, Federal University of Paraná, Curitiba-PR, Brazil; ²Department of Civil Construction, Federal University of Paraná, Curitiba-PR, Brazil; ³Department of Zoology, Federal University of Paraná, Curitiba-PR, Brazil
  2. 2. Worker dimorphism in Pheidole spp. = minor and major workers Introduction Morphological polymorphism improves division of labor Majors perform specialized tasks (colony defense and food processing) How worker dimorphism reflects their mandibles responses to bite loading? This responses can vary interspecifically? Finite Element Analysis (FEA) can be applied to answer those questions! Morphological diferences between species can reflect diet preferences We describe stress distribution on mandibles of two Pheidole spp. workers. We discuss how these mechanical aspects can influence workers division of labor and diet range between species.
  3. 3. STRIKE BITE PRESSURE BITE Loading (1 N) Constrained regions (x, y and z axis) SIMULATIONS: 2 species; 2 worker subcastes for each species; 4 biting scenarios for each worker (strike and pressure on apical tooth and masticatory margin); M & M 0.2 mm 0.5 mm 0.5 mm 0.5 mm MinorMajor P. hetschkoi P. aff. lucretii
  4. 4. Results MINOR WORKERS MAJOR WORKERS P. hetschkoi P. aff. lucretii P. hetschkoi P. aff. lucretii Apical strike Masticatory margin strike Apical pressure Masticatory margin pressure
  5. 5. Discussion & Conclusions Biting with the apical tooth only, generate higher stresses overall, both in strike and pressure scenarios. It should not be a standard behavior! Majors exhibit low stress levels in pressure scenarios. But P. hetschkoi major show still lower stresses. They are able to cope with tougher food items! P. hetschkoi minors perform better in strike biting with the masticatory margin. Teeth absorb much of the stress they are not hollow! Teeth are advantageous in strike biting! CONCLUSIONS Majors mandibles are suitable to cope with tougher food items. This agrees with their specialized roles in colony tasks.¹ Distinctions among species allow for differences in food preferences.² ¹ WILSON, E. O. Pheidole in the New World: a dominant, hyperdiverse ant genus. Harvard University Press, 2003. ²SOONS, J. et al. Is beak morphology in Darwin’s finches tuned to loading demands?. PLoS One, v. 10, n. 6, p. e0129479, 2015.

