Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Números Reales 1 1 Elementos de Álgebra UNPA-UARG Práctico 3 Números Reales 1) Cuadrados mágicos. Un cuadrado mágico debe ...
Números Reales 2 2 P2) Elemento neutro . (1 ), 10 /(a ) a.1=a P4) Inverso Multiplicativo. (a , a0)(a’’ )/ a.a’’=...
Números Reales 3 3 IV) a<b  c<d  a+c<b+d V) a<b  -b<-a 27) 0 a b c b c a c        28) a.c<b.c  0<c  a<b 29) Se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
May. 19, 2021

Pr 3-reales 2020

a

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pr 3-reales 2020

  1. 1. Números Reales 1 1 Elementos de Álgebra UNPA-UARG Práctico 3 Números Reales 1) Cuadrados mágicos. Un cuadrado mágico debe tener todas sus filas, columnas y diagonales que sumen un valor dado. a) Completa los lugares vacíos para que resulte un cuadrado mágico que sume 9. b) Completa si es posible los lugares vacíos para que resulte un cuadrado mágico que sume 6. En caso de no ser posible, explique por qué. c) Completa los lugares vacíos para que resulte un cuadrado mágico que sume 8. d) Determina, si existe, alguna condición que me permita construir el cuadrado mágico que sume un determinado valor, dados los tres números en los mismos lugares ya indicados en los incisos anteriores. *********************************************************************** Propiedades algebraicas de los números Reales S1) Asociativa + a+(b+c) = (a+b)+c = a+b+c S2) Conmutatividad + a+b = b+a S3) Elemento neutro + (0 )/(a ) a+0=a S4) Inverso aditivo + (a )(a’ )/ a+a’=0 (a’=-a) P1) Asociatividad . a.(b.c) = (a.b).c P2) Conmutatividad . a.b = b.a
  2. 2. Números Reales 2 2 P2) Elemento neutro . (1 ), 10 /(a ) a.1=a P4) Inverso Multiplicativo. (a , a0)(a’’ )/ a.a’’=1 (a’’=a-1) D) Distributividad ./+ a.(b+c) = a.b + a.c I1) Reflexiva a=a I2) Simétrica (a=b)  (b=a) I3) Transitiva (a=b  b=c)  a=c I4) Consistencia+ a=c  a+b=c+b I5) Consistencia. a=c  a.b=c.b O1) Tricotomía Vale una y sólo una: a<b , a>b , a=b O2) Transitividad a<b  b<c  a<c O3) Consistencia + a<b  a+c < b+c O4) Consistencia . (a<b  c>0)  ac<bc ***************************************************************** 2) Demostrar las propiedades siguientes a partir de las propiedades de cuerpo ordenado de i) Unicidad del 0, es decir demostrar que si existe 0* , tal que verifica la igualdad a+0*=a para todo a , entonces 0=0* ii) Unicidad del inverso aditivo. iii) a+b = c+b  a=c (propiedad cancelativa para la (+)) 1) a=b  a-b=0 Notación: a+(-b) = a-b 2) a+a = a  a=0 3) a=-(-a) 4) 0=-0 5) a.0 = 0 6) a0  -a0 7) -(a+b)=(-a)+(-b) 8) a+b = a-(-b) 9) (-a).b = -(a.b) = a.(-b) 10) (-1).a=-a 11) (-a).(-b) = a.b 12) a.(b-c)= a.b-a.c 13)(a+b).(c+d)=a.c+a.d+b.c+b.d 14) a2 -b2 =(a+b).(a-b) Notación: a2 =a.a 15) a.b=0  a=0  b=0 16) a2 =1  a=1  a=-1 17)a0  a.b= a.c  b=c (propiedad cancelativa para (.)) 18) Para todo par de números reales a y b, tales que a0, !x que verifica: a.x=b (El inverso multiplicativo es único, tomando b=1) 19) 1=1-1 y -1=(-1)-1 20) a0  a-1 0  (-a)-1 =-(a-1 ) 21) a0  a=(a-1 )-1 22) a0b  (a.b)-1 =a-1 .b-1 23) b0d  (a/b=c/d  a.d=b.c) 24) b0d  (b/d)-1 =d/b 25) b0d  (a/b).(c/d)=(a.c)/(b.d) 26) I) 0<a  -a<0 II) 0<1 III) 0<a  0<a-1
  3. 3. Números Reales 3 3 IV) a<b  c<d  a+c<b+d V) a<b  -b<-a 27) 0 a b c b c a c        28) a.c<b.c  0<c  a<b 29) Sean a, b, c y d positivos, probar: a b c d a d b c      30) a<b  c<d  a+c<b+d 31) 0<x<y  0 1 1   y x 32) a , se cumple 0a2 3) Demostrar las siguientes propiedades de valor absoluto i) |r|=0 sii r=0 ii) |-r|=|r| iii) |a.b|=|a|.|b| iv) |a|-1 = |a-1 | , a0 v) Si s0, se verifica r s r s = | | | | vi) 2|a.b| a2 +b2 vii)|r2 |=r2 4) Ejemplifique para valores, de igual y distinto signo de x e y. i) |x+y|  |x| + |y| ii) ||x|-|y||  |x-y| 5) Hallar el conjunto de los x que verifican las siguientes condiciones: i) |x|10 ii) |3x-1|1 iii) |x-2|1  |x+1|<3 iv) |x|<6  |x|8 v) |6-2x|7 vi) |3x|>|6-3x| 6) Demostrar: |x+y|=|x|+|y|  x  y tienen el mismo signo. 7) ¿Existe k tal, que para todo x se verifica kx?. J.S.R. 8) Dada la siguiente ecuación : 30+b·c = (30+b)(30+c) con b y c números reales. a) ¿Cuáles son los valores que pueden tomar b y c? b) ¿Si en lugar de 30 consideras cualquier número a distinto de cero cómo se describe el conjunto solución de la ecuación que resulta? 9) ¿Existen a y b reales tales que se verifique: 1 1 1 a b a b + = + ?J.S.R.

×