La comunicacion presentacion no lineal

INPORTANCIA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN EN LAS UNIVERSIDADES
Descripción de la practica • la comunicación académica ocupa un lugar privilegiado en los diferentes niveles educativos, c...
EL LENGUAJE • Es la facultad del hombre para comunicarse mediante sonidos orales, articulados o escritos que manifiestan: ...
METODOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN: Existen varios métodos de comunicación que se emplean para compartir la información entre los ...
OBJETIVO. • Fomentar al estudiante y docente a tener practicas comunicacionales más fluidas y dinámicas, así llegando a co...
Desarrollo de la practica • Preparar a los docentes y alumnos con charlas motivadoras para que así docente y alumno, aumen...
Metodología Realizamos una pequeña encuesta a varios estudiantes de la UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR, sobre el problema d...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Tiene usted conocimiento sobre la comunicación académica Cuántos tipos de comunicación conoce Qué ti...
CONCLUSIONES Concluimos que la importancia de la comunicación dentro de las universidades es muy importante e indispensabl...
RECOMENDACIONES Perder el miedo al momento de hablar dirigiéndose hacia los alumnos, compañeros, profesores, autoridades d...
  INPORTANCIA DE LA COMUNICACIÓN EN LAS UNIVERSIDADES
  Descripción de la practica • la comunicación académica ocupa un lugar privilegiado en los diferentes niveles educativos, constituyéndose en un atractivo ámbito de trabajo para la docencia e investigación. Efectivamente, existen en el mundo centros especializados que se ocupan de estudiar las diferentes formas de comunicación académica y cómo estas pueden integrarse en las aulas de clase como un recurso de aprendizaje. la comunicación es la transmisión de conocimientos entre una persona hacia otra, por medio de un lenguaje claro y un método de comunicación eficiente, elementos que participan en una comunicación efectiva.: Emisor, Receptor, Código, Canal, Mensaje y Contexto.
  EL LENGUAJE • Es la facultad del hombre para comunicarse mediante sonidos orales, articulados o escritos que manifiestan: sentimientos y pensamientos del ser humano aunque también existe el lenguaje de los animales que es la forma de expresión de sus congéneres LA LENGUA • Es el Capacidad de hablar de una persona o colectividades de los mismos, teniendo en sí misma una estructura o un sistema de signo oral o escrito, puesto a disposición de una comunidad o colectividad sociolingüística, con sus respectivas reglas de combinación y oposición entre ellas
  METODOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN: Existen varios métodos de comunicación que se emplean para compartir la información entre los interesados del proyecto. De manera general, estos métodos pueden clasificarse en: Comunicación interactiva • Entre dos o más partes que realizan un intercambio de información de tipo multidireccional. Resulta la manera más eficiente de asegurar entre todos los participantes una comprensión común acerca de temas específicos Comunicación de tipo push • Enviada a receptores específicos que necesitan conocer la información. Esto asegura la distribución de la información, pero no garantiza que efectivamente haya llegado a la audiencia prevista ni que haya sido comprendida
  OBJETIVO. • Fomentar al estudiante y docente a tener practicas comunicacionales más fluidas y dinámicas, así llegando a construir un método de comunicación que beneficie a las dos partes por igual en términos de estudio, también teniendo una mejor capacidad lingüística e idiomática a la hora de realizar un proyecto, charlas, exposiciones y algunos documentos dirigidos hacia el docente. • Conocer lo métodos más eficientes para tener una correcta comunicación con el docente en caso de ser un alumno y de igual manera el docente llegue a tener un laso comunicacional con el alumno y con sus compañeros de trabajo.
  Desarrollo de la practica • Preparar a los docentes y alumnos con charlas motivadoras para que así docente y alumno, aumenten la confianza entre las dos partes, para un mejor desempeño en las actividades académicas dentro del curso mejorando sus niveles de conocimiento y desarrollo. • Ayudar al alumno a su desenvolvimiento en su institución, comunicándose de una manera más técnica, tanto en sus proyectos estudiantiles, en una charla o exposición en su curso y también al tratar con las autoridades del medio institucional. • Motivar a las personas a que investiguen sobre este tema del cómo se pueden beneficiar y cuáles serían sus resultados, al aplicar la comunicación académica en el día a día en sus actividades dentro de su institución. • realizar encuestas y talleres a las Universidades sobre la comunicación y cuáles son las falencias que tienen dentro de los salones de clases y en cuales quisieran fortalecer sus conocimientos para luego ponerlos en práctica en su vida estudiantil o profesional.
  Metodología Realizamos una pequeña encuesta a varios estudiantes de la UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR, sobre el problema de la comunicación de docente y alumno. OBTENIENDO LOS SIGUIENTES RESULTADOS
  0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Tiene usted conocimiento sobre la comunicación académica Cuántos tipos de comunicación conoce Qué tipo de herramientas utiliza a la hora de comunicarse considera usted que la comunicación con su docente en buena Sabe usted que es el canal dentro de la comunicación Qué medio utiliza para comunicarse frecuentemente Se siente conforme con la comunicación virtual Usted le da importancia a la comunicación virtual su docente maneja una buena comunicación RESULTADOS DE LA ENCUESTA NO SI
  CONCLUSIONES Concluimos que la importancia de la comunicación dentro de las universidades es muy importante e indispensable, pues nos da la posibilidad de intercambiar tantas ideas como emociones y de desenvolvernos de mejor manera con el entorno que nos rodea pues que no es lo mismo una comunicación habitual que una comunicación más formal como el utilizado dentro de las universidades. Para obtener una buena comunicación dentro de las universidades primero se debe identificar las barreras que están afectando a la misma, y de esa forma poder conocer los diferentes tipos de comunicación que se emplean en dichas universidades. Un método muy importante para la recolección de información son las encuestas el mismo que se aplicó a una grupo de personas de manera virtual ya que por motivos de la situación actual que atraviesa el país y el mundo entero por la pandemia del COVID no se la pudo realizar de manera física, el cual contenía información de temas relacionados sobre la importancia de la comunicación. Realizar un recorrido rápido de cada uno de los puntos propuestos al inicio de la exposición. Es decir, se manifiesta el cumplimiento de objetivos, se responde preguntas planteadas, se emite recomendaciones. En definitiva, se cierra la exposición mostrando el cumplimiento de los aspectos que inicialmente se ofrecieron trabajar.
  RECOMENDACIONES Perder el miedo al momento de hablar dirigiéndose hacia los alumnos, compañeros, profesores, autoridades de la institución, frente al temor de omitir algo o simplemente de confundirse con el tema que trabaja, memorizan o leen los materiales que llevan a clases como proyecciones, carteles, fichas, apuntes, entre otros. Se recomienda que los estudiantes deben de investigar más de cómo es el correcto uso de la comunicación, para que así al momento de interactuar frente a un grupo de personas lo hagan de una forma correcta. La comunicación es uno de los factores fundamentales en el funcionamiento de las organizaciones, es un elemento clave y juega papel primordial en el Mantenimiento de la institución. También deberá tener presente que una buena estrategia de comunicación interna contribuirá, en gran parte, a mejorar el ambiente comunicativo y el clima laboral, así como garantizar el conocimiento e identificación, por parte de la comunidad universitaria, con la organización ya que se sentirán parte importante para el desarrollo de la comunidad universitaria y mantener una comunicación fluida y dinámica por parte de estudiantes como docentes.

