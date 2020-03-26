Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANTA ISOMETRICO POSICION 01 SECUENCIA DE MONTAJE PUENTES GRUA (FRENTE 1) GRUA PUENTE 35/5 TN
10m R36m LONGITUD DE LA PLUMA VISTA A-A GRUA PUENTE 35/5 TN
GRUA PUENTE POSICION 1 Y 2 POSICION 1 POSICION 2 ISOMETRICO POSICION 01/02
GRUA PUENTE POSICION 3 Y 4 POSICION 4 POSICION 3 ISOMETRICO POSICION 03/04
Truck shop secuencia montaje 03

42 views

Published on

Montaje de puente grua

Published in: Engineering
Truck shop secuencia montaje 03

