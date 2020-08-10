Cultivos alternativos - invernadero tipo túnel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPUESTA DE CULTIVOS ALTERNATIVOS POR: CRISTHIAN LEANDRO LOPEZ AREVALO UNAD AGOSTO 2020
A causa de los cambios climáticos, el cultivo de hortalizas se está viendo afectado por las plagas, lo que disminuye la pr...
-cultivos en invernaderos • Es una alternativa factible, ya que a pesar de su alto costo inicial y de requerir capacitació...
Sin embargo, dichos cultivos también tienen unos requerimientos e implicaciones ambientales adicionales que no los hacen d...
• En principio, esta opción es costosa debido al amplio uso de la tecnología. Necesita de esfuerzos en inversión y operaci...
MATERIALES Y HERRAMIENTAS • El invernadero tipo túnel no tiene paredes rectas, siendo la estructura totalmente curva desde...
Características Estándares • Ancho: 8- 9.60 m. • Altura al cenit: 4 - 5 m. • Distancia entre arcos: 2,50 m. (externas). • ...
COSTO Y TIEMPO DE PRODUCCION • Por ejemplo, el invernadero de baja tecnología requiere para construirse de 350 a 500 pesos...
VALORACION DE LOS RESULTADOS • Invernadero barato y sencillo. • Mejor capacidad de control del clima que el invernadero pl...
Los invernaderos tipo túnel están especialmente diseñados para pequeñas superficies y cultivos de pequeño tamaño como hort...
Alternativas en la agricultura que son factibles en Colombia

