Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Education
57 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Ejercicio 3

Adjunto actividad.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejercicio 3

  1. 1. HARDWARE, SOFTWARE Y SISTEMA OPERATIVO LUCIANA QUINTEROS, CRISTHIAN BRITOS Y FRANCO CHAPARRO.
  2. 2. Hardware y Software Todos los dispositivos tecnológicos (computadores o smartphones) están compuestos por hardware y software. Un dispositivo necesita de ambos soportes para su funcionamiento. A pesar de ser distintos y sus disciplinas relacionadas son diferentes, hardware y software son complementarios e imprescindibles en un dispositivo.
  3. 3. Hardware Es el conjunto de componentes físicos de los que está hecho el equipo, es decir, el conjunto de circuitos electrónicos, cables, dispositivos electromecánicos y otros elementos físicos que forman los ordenadores. El término Hardware no se utiliza únicamente para nombrar los dispositivos físicos del ordenador, sino también todo lo relacionado con ellos.
  4. 4. Software Es el conjunto de programas o aplicaciones, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que hacen posible el funcionamiento del equipo, es decir, los programas informáticos que hacen posible la ejecución de tareas especíﬁcas dentro de un computador. Por ejemplo, los sistemas operativos, aplicaciones, navegadores web, juegos o programas.
  5. 5. Son tres los grandes grupos en los que se divide este concepto informático: -Software de sistema: Elementos que permiten el mantenimiento del sistema en global: sistemas operativos, controladores de dispositivos, servidores, utilidades, herramientas de diagnóstico, de corrección y optimización. -Software de programación: Diferentes alternativas y lenguajes para desarrollar programas de informática: editores de texto, compiladores, intérpretes, enlazadores, depuradores, entornos de desarrollo integrados (IDE). -Software de aplicación: Permite a los usuarios llevar a cabo una o varias tareas especíﬁcas en cualquier campo de actividad: aplicaciones oﬁmáticas, para control de sistemas y automatización industrial, software educativo, software empresarial, bases de datos, videojuegos, entre otros.
  6. 6. Sistemas Operativos Como ya se mencionó anteriormente, un sistema operativo es un software. El mismo está encargado de gestionar los recursos hardware y proveer de servicios al resto de programas que se ejecuten sobre él. Se trata de un intermediario entre el usuario y el hardware, es decir, cada vez que se ejecuta un programa en el ordenador, el sistema es quien permite que se abra. Su función principal es la de otorgar todas las herramientas necesarias para poder controlar nuestro PC y poder hacer uso de él de la manera más cómoda y sencilla. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsuroRYmagw
  7. 7. Las funciones principales de un sistema operativo son: -Abstracción: El sistema operativo se encarga de proporcionar una serie de abstracciones para que los programadores puedan enfocarse en resolver las necesidades particulares de sus usuarios. -Administración de recursos: Al gestionar toda la asignación de recursos, el sistema operativo puede implementar políticas que los asignen de forma efectiva y acorde a las necesidades establecidas para dicho sistema -Aislamiento: En un sistema multiusuario y multitarea cada proceso y cada usuario no tendrá que preocuparse por otros que estén usando el mismo sistema.
  8. 8. Ejemplos de sistemas operativos: - Sistemas operativos para PC (Windows; Mac OS; Unix; Solaris; FreeBSD; OpenBSD; Chrome OS (GNU/Linux); etc.) -Sistemas operativos para dispositivos móviles (Android; iOS; BlackBerry OS; Windows 10 Mobile; entre otros.) -Sistemas operativos para Smart TV (WebOS en LG; Firefox OS en televisores Panasonic; Harmony OS de Huawei; Tizen en Samsung; etc.) -Sistemas operativos para smartwatches (Android, WatchOS, Android Wear, WearOS9, OpenWatch)
  9. 9. Créditos - https://edu.gcfglobal.org/es/informatica-basica/que-es-hardware-y-softwa re/1/ - http://elvex.ugr.es/decsai/JAVA/pdf/1A-intro.pdf - https://www.adslzone.net/reportajes/software/que-es-sistema-operativo/ - https://vegagestion.es/los-tres-grandes-tipos-software/ - https://www.academia.edu/download/48687784/Material_UNIDAD_1.pdf

×