CWTS 4. Disaster and Disaster Risk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BLOG: https://ouo.io/GcuhS7u Join my FB group (free books/reviewers): https://ouo.io/ZDLMwW Tumblr: https://ouo.io/Pghpl0 ...
a sudden, calamitous event, bringing great damage, loss, destruction and devastation to life and property. the probability...
originate from the different “forces” of nature. occurs due to people’s action against human material and environment.
 Severity Exposure – the amount of exposure to the disaster is highly related to risk of future mental problems.  Gender...
 Displaced Population – many people have to abandon their homes and seek shelter in other regions.  Health Risks – sever...
An event, either human-made or natural, becomes disaster when it is sudden or progressive. Areas / Locations: Exposed to: ...
 Physical Perspective – disasters can cause damage to physical elements such as buildings. Physical effects are the most ...
refers to the elements at risk from natural or man- made hazard event. E.g. human beings, buildings. the characteristics a...
1. Demographic factors a. Population density – the more dense the population, the more efficient a response should be, con...
 Physical vulnerability – may be determined by aspects such as population density levels, remoteness of a settlement, the...
RISK signifies the possibility of adverse effect in the future. It is derived from the interaction of social and environme...
The Philippines lies in the Pacific typhoon belt and we are visited by an average of 20 typhoons every year. The rugged na...
Lesson 3: Basic Concept of Hazard Hazards are elements of the physical environment , harmful to man and caused by forces e...
Types of Hazards  Atmospheric (Single Element) o Excess Rainfall o Freezing Rain (glaze) o Hail o Heavy Snow falls o High...
Impacts of Various Hazards on Different Exposed Elements 1.Physical impact 2.Psychological Impact 3.Socio-cultural Impact ...
Lesson 4: Earthquake Hazards • Earthquake – also known as a quake, tremor or temblor. The perceptible shaking of the surfa...
Potential Earthquake Hazards geologist explain that an earthquake is a type of hazards that depends on the strength of sei...
Potential Earthquake Hazards 1.Ground Shaking or Ground Motion – the Earth Shakes with the passage of earthquake waves, wh...
Potential Earthquake Hazards 4.Earthquake - Induced Ground Subsidence and Lateral Spreading o Subsidence – or lowering of ...
Different Earthquake Hazard Maps designed by OCHA Regional Office for Asia and Pacific, and PHILVOCS. Learn to interpret e...
Thankyou
CWTS 4. Disaster and Disaster Risk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CWTS 4. Disaster and Disaster Risk

42 views

Published on

Disaster
Disaster Risk
Exposure & Vulnerability
Basic Concept of Hazard
Earthquake Hazards

Go back to the course:

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CWTS 4. Disaster and Disaster Risk

  1. 1. BLOG: https://ouo.io/GcuhS7u Join my FB group (free books/reviewers): https://ouo.io/ZDLMwW Tumblr: https://ouo.io/Pghpl0 GAB: https://ouo.io/E92Dm6 FREE ONLINE CLASSES: https://ouo.io/0b0OXT ~others~ Slideshare: https://ouo.io/xnGp6h Academia: https://ouo.io/GwmVEX upload & earn: https://up-load.io/free17554.html link & earn: http://ouo.io/ref/nnXExWto
  2. 2. a sudden, calamitous event, bringing great damage, loss, destruction and devastation to life and property. the probability that a community’s structure or geographic area is to damaged or disrupted.
  3. 3. originate from the different “forces” of nature. occurs due to people’s action against human material and environment.
  4. 4.  Severity Exposure – the amount of exposure to the disaster is highly related to risk of future mental problems.  Gender and Family – women or girls suffer more negative effects than do men or boys. Disaster recovery is more stressful when children are present in the home.  Age – adults who are ranged 40-60 are likely to be more distressed after disasters.  Developing Countries – there is a strong body of evidence that these risk factors can be made worse if the disaster occurs in developing countries.  Low or Negative Social Support – Social support can weaken after the disasters
  5. 5.  Displaced Population – many people have to abandon their homes and seek shelter in other regions.  Health Risks – severe flooding can result in stagnant water that allows breeding of waterborne bacteria and malaria-carrying mosquitoes (aegis egypti).  Food Scarcity – thousands of people around the world go hungry as a result of destroyed crops and loss of agricultural supplies, whether it happens suddenly in a storm or gradually in a drought.  Emotional Aftershock – natural disaster can be particularly traumatic for young children.
  6. 6. An event, either human-made or natural, becomes disaster when it is sudden or progressive. Areas / Locations: Exposed to: Coastal Areas Storm surge, tsunami or tidal waves Reclaimed Areas Flooding, sinkhole Near fault line Earthquake On foot of denuded mountains Mudslide/ Landslide Near volcanoes (danger zones) Volcanic eruption Riverbanks and esteros Flooding, flash floods Open fields Thunderstorm, hailstorm, blizzards Near Oil Depots Oil spill, pollution Near mining projects Toxic waste Near chemical plants Chemical fumes, chemical waste Near Nuclear plants Nuclear waste Near Factories Factory waste Unsafe building structures Fire Public places in Mega Cities Terrorism
  7. 7.  Physical Perspective – disasters can cause damage to physical elements such as buildings. Physical effects are the most visible and quantifiable effects of a disaster.  Psychological Perspectives – disasters can cause serious mental health consequences for the victims. PTSD  Socio-cultural Perspectives - what the people living at risk know and do about natural hazards and disaster risks is mediated by a range of factors including social conditions and cultural settings.  Economic Perspective – natural disaster can be defined as a natural event that causes a perturbation to the functioning of the economic system.  Political Perspective – natural disaster are commonly thought to be less politically contentious than armed conflicts.  Environmental Perspective – disasters are not random and do not occur in accident. They are the convergence of hazards and vulnerable conditions.
  8. 8. refers to the elements at risk from natural or man- made hazard event. E.g. human beings, buildings. the characteristics and circumstances of community, system or asset that make it susceptible to the damaging effect of hazard.
  9. 9. 1. Demographic factors a. Population density – the more dense the population, the more efficient a response should be, considering the number of people that might be affected by a disaster. b. Age of Population – very old and very young population are less mobile and able to respond to hazard event well. c. Disaster of Population - regardless of density, populations may be distributed differently within the hazard area. 2. Socio-economic Facotors a. Wealth b. Education c. Nature of Society d. Understanding of the area 3. Community Preparedness a. Building codes b. Communication networks c. Emergency planning 4. Dealing with the After-effects a. Insurance cover b. Aid request c. Emergency personnel
  10. 10.  Physical vulnerability – may be determined by aspects such as population density levels, remoteness of a settlement, the site, design and materials used for critical infrastructure.  Social Vulnerability – refers to the inability of people, organizations and societies to withstand adverse impacts to hazards due to characteristics inherent in social interactions, institutions and system of cultural values.  Economic Vulnerability – the level of vulnerability is highly dependent upon the economic status of individuals, communities, and nations.  Environmental Vulnerability – natural resource depletion and resource degration are key aspects of environmental vulnerability.
  11. 11. RISK signifies the possibility of adverse effect in the future. It is derived from the interaction of social and environmental processes, from the combination of physical hazards and the vulnerabilities of exposed elements. Trigram of Disaster Risk
  12. 12. The Philippines lies in the Pacific typhoon belt and we are visited by an average of 20 typhoons every year. The rugged nature of our landscape makes our communities very vulnerable to landslides, mudflows and other disasters. Philippines has 7,641 islands One of the longest coastlines in the world at 32,400 km and are vulnerable to storm surge The Philippines is considered “high risk” in terms of the country’s ability to manage and mitigate the impacts of natural hazard, and in part due to “entrenched corruption and high level of poverty”. 10 Cities Most at Risk in the World Port Vila in Vanuatu Tuguegarao, Cagayan Lucena, Quezon Province Manila San Fernando, Pampanga Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija Batangas Taipei, Taiwan San Carlos, Pangasinan Naga, Bicol
  13. 13. Lesson 3: Basic Concept of Hazard Hazards are elements of the physical environment , harmful to man and caused by forces extraneous to him. Once a hazard becomes active, it can create an emergency. General Classification of Hazards Natural Hazards – arise from purely natural process in the environment. Quasi-Natural Hazards – arises through the interaction of natural processes and human activities. Technological (or Human-made) Hazards – arise directly as a result of human activities.
  14. 14. Types of Hazards  Atmospheric (Single Element) o Excess Rainfall o Freezing Rain (glaze) o Hail o Heavy Snow falls o High Wind Speeds o Extreme temperature  Atmospheric (Combined Elements/ Events) o Hurricanes o ‘Glaze’ storm o Thunderstorms o Blizzards o Tornadoes o Heat/ Cold stress  Hydrologic o Floods- river and coastal area o Wave action o Drought o Rapid glacier advance  Geologic o Mass Movement -Landslides -Mudslides -Avalanches o Earthquake o Volcanic Eruption o Rapid sediment movement  Biologic o Epidemic in humans o Epidemic in plants o Epidemic in animals o Locusts  Technologic o Transportation Accident o Industrial explosions and fire o Accidental release of toxic elements o Collapse of puclic buildings o Cyber terrorism
  15. 15. Impacts of Various Hazards on Different Exposed Elements 1.Physical impact 2.Psychological Impact 3.Socio-cultural Impact 4.Economic impact 5.Environmental impact 6.Biological impact
  16. 16. Lesson 4: Earthquake Hazards • Earthquake – also known as a quake, tremor or temblor. The perceptible shaking of the surface of the earth, resulting from a sudden release of energy in the earth’s crust that creates seismic waves.
  17. 17. Potential Earthquake Hazards geologist explain that an earthquake is a type of hazards that depends on the strength of seismic activity, along with such factors as local topographic and built features, subsurface geology and groundwater.
  18. 18. Potential Earthquake Hazards 1.Ground Shaking or Ground Motion – the Earth Shakes with the passage of earthquake waves, which radiate energy that had been “stored” in stressed rocks, and were released when a fault broke and the rocks slipped to relieved the pent-up stress. 2.Ground or Surface Rupture- Surface Rupture is an offset of the ground surface when fault rupture extends to the earth’s surface. Any structure built across the fault is at risk of being torn apart as the two sides of the fault slip past each other. 3.Liquefaction – Soil Liquefaction is a phenomenon in which the strength and stiffness of a soil is reduced by earthquake shaking or other rapid loading. It normally occurs in saturated soils, that is, soils in which the space between individual particles is completely filled with water.
  19. 19. Potential Earthquake Hazards 4.Earthquake - Induced Ground Subsidence and Lateral Spreading o Subsidence – or lowering of the ground surface, often occurs during earthquakes. This may be due downward vertical displacement on one side of the fault, and can sometimes affect a huge are of land. o Lateral Spreading – occurs where sloping ground starts to remove downhill, causing cracks to open up, that are often seen along hill crests and river banks. 5.Tsunami – also known as a seismic wave, is a series of water body caused by displacement of a large volume of water, generally in an ocean or a large lake. 6.Landslides – are frequently triggered by strong ground motions. They are important secondary earthquake hazard.
  20. 20. Different Earthquake Hazard Maps designed by OCHA Regional Office for Asia and Pacific, and PHILVOCS. Learn to interpret each map by giving attention to the color codes and scalar system applied. 1.Hazard Map of the Philippines 2.Earthquake-induced Landslide Susceptibility Map 3.Seismic Hazard and Structures in the Philippines 4.Floods and Landslide Hazard Map 5.Ground Shaking Hazard Map
  21. 21. Thankyou

×