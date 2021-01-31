Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOPE FOR VENEZUELAN REFUGEES PROJECT PHASE 3 SUMMARY REPORT Prepared by Cristal Montañéz Baylor, Hope For Venezuelan Refug...
HOPE FOR VENEZUELAN REFUGEES PROJECT PHASE 3 COVID- 19 EFFORTS SUMMARY A. Propose Performance Period Start and End Date Ac...
3 Food Distribution Centers/Shelters Beneficiary Organizations - RHP-9-JUCUM/Comunidad Indígena Yukpa - RHC-1 -Fundación N...
4 - 3,000 Face masks - 4,000 Pairs of gloves - 9 Infrared TG88 thermometers - 11 Bio-Security suits Sponsor Organization P...
5 Activities Completed During the Reporting Period 1. Brief Crisis Overview Venezuelan Humanitarian Crisis Update Venezuel...
6 Venezuelan Exodus This complex crisis has forced 1 in 7 Venezuelans to abandon their homeland for neighboring countries ...
7 COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis, Migration & Food Insecurity According to the information published on Wikipedia,3 the COVID-19...
8 During the beginning of the pandemic, most humanitarian activities were suspended on the Cúcuta- Pamplona route due to p...
9 Increase on Migration Flow & Need for Humanitarian Transportation Hundreds of women, children, and men cross the Venezue...
10 UN agencies have been mitigating various aspects of the humanitarian crisis in some regions of Colombia and should cons...
11 Team Structure Hope For Venezuelan Refugees Phase 3 COVID-19 Efforts Phase 3 of the Hope For Venezuelan Refugees projec...
12 Partnerships and Support Networks The Hope For Venezuelan Refugees team worked with the network of support organization...
13 The new beneficiary registration list collected the following information: - Date - ID # of the head of family - Name &...
14 Project Objectives During Phase 3, a total of 8,084 kg of food commodities were procured and distributed every two week...
15 Food Product Distributed Unit Amount Kg Total COP$ Total US$ Papa (Potatoes) kg 1,965 1,965 3,117,200.00 $ 856.18 $ Zan...
16 Objective 1 Results 41,154 Meals were distributed to registered refugees and migrants through our local network of part...
17 Summary of Meal Distribution as Specified in Objective 1 The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to ref...
18 250 bags with food and personal hygiene products were distributed to 250 vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants li...
19
20 Objective 2 Results The food commodities were distributed to through the selected following food distribution center/sh...
21
22 Total Meals Distributed Objective 1 + Objective 2 In summary, a total of 50,090 meals were distributed among these cent...
23 The third objective was to distribute PPE products: face masks, disposable gloves, bio-security suits, cleaning, and di...
24 The following supplies were distributed to the following food distribution centers and organizations: No. Beneficiary O...
25 Face masks, gloves, bio-security suits, registration books and infrared thermometers were donated by the following orga...
26 Meal Distribution Summary per Food Distribution Center/Shelters RHP-9 Indigenous Yukpa Community Summary RHP-9 indigeno...
27 The table shows the number of children, women, and men living in the Yukpa community and received a meal from 6/18/20 t...
28 The pie chart illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can b...
29 RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Summary RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Total Meals D...
30 This table reflects the number of meals distributed from 6/18/20 to 9/3/20 in this food distribution center. No informa...
31 RHP-10 Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos Summary RHP-10 Punto de Hidratación Hermanos Caminante...
32 The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the d...
33
34 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-10 Punto de Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos The graphic below s...
35 RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 Summary RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 Meals Distributed: 18,011 Duration: 5/6/20 – 8/29/20 Donation F...
36 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 t...
37
38 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-1 Fundar 1 The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants,...
39 RHP-3 Albergue Hogar De Paso Marta Duque Summary RHP-3 Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque Total Meals Distributed: 2,56...
40 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 t...
41
42 RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa Summary RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa Meals Distributed: 2,619 Duration: 6/18/20 – 8/13/20 Migration Ty...
43 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 6/18/20 ...
44 Boys 1-18 265 = 30% Girls 1-18 242 = 27% Men 19-50 272 = 31% Women 19-50 76 = 9% Men +50 27 = 3% Other RHP-5 Meal Diatr...
45 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, m...
46 RHP-6 Centro De Apoyo Mery Summary RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery Total Meals Distributed: 1,258 Distribution Duration: 5/6...
47 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 t...
48
49 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugee...
50 RHP-8 Albergue Douglas Summary RHP-8 Albergue Douglas Meals Distributed: 656 Duration: 8/16/20 – 8/30/20 Migration Type...
51 This table shows the number of meals distributed to registered beneficiaries and non-registered beneficiaries (calculat...
52 Conclusion & Actual Achievements Based on the Proposed Objectives During the reporting period, the project successfully...
53 Challenges Our team quickly learned to work and coordinate the procurement, transportation and distribution under the c...
  1. 1. HOPE FOR VENEZUELAN REFUGEES PROJECT PHASE 3 SUMMARY REPORT Prepared by Cristal Montañéz Baylor, Hope For Venezuelan Refugees International Coordinator & Project Manager International Service Committee Rotary e-Club of Houston
  2. 2. HOPE FOR VENEZUELAN REFUGEES PROJECT PHASE 3 COVID- 19 EFFORTS SUMMARY A. Propose Performance Period Start and End Date Actual Reporting Period & Utilization of Meals 17 Weeks April 28, 2020 – September 3, 2020 B. Executive Summary Project Title Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Slogan Alleviating hunger – Building Peace Brief Project Description Phase 3 of the Hope For Venezuelan Refugees project was initiated as part of our efforts to respond to the food insecurity and hunger affecting thousands of Venezuelan refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes,” and Colombian returnees during the COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of locally produced commodities, PPE, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to the selected food distribution centers food/shelters cooking and distributing meals to the migrant population and local vulnerable families in the Cúcuta- Pamplona route. Our project helps to promote peace “When people no longer need to fight over food, peace will reign.” Donors - Rotary e-Club of Houston - Rotary Club of Cúcuta - Chanhassen Rotary Foundation/Rotary Club Chanhassen - Rotary Cúcuta II - Rotary Club Los Patios - Rotary Clubs - Houston Karachi Sister City Association – Alliance for Disaster Relief - Fundación Misión Humanitaria - Individuals Country Colombia Site/Location Cúcuta, Los Patios, Pamplona, El Alto de Pamplona Target Population Venezuelan refugees, migrants and walkers; and Colombian returnees Total Number of Refugees & Migrants Affected in the Targeted Area 8, According to UNHCR, there are 1,8 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia Project Duration 17 weeks from April 28, 2020 to September 03, 2020
  3. 3. 3 Food Distribution Centers/Shelters Beneficiary Organizations - RHP-9-JUCUM/Comunidad Indígena Yukpa - RHC-1 -Fundación Nueva Ilusión - RHP-10 -Punto Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos - y Colombianos - RHP-1-Albergue Fundar 1 - RHP-3-Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque - RHP-5 -Albergue Vanessa - RHP-6 -Centro de Apoyo Mery - RHP-8 -Albergue Douglas Project Objectives Objective 1 - To distribute locally produced commodities to the selected food distribution centers food/shelters cooking and providing meals to respond to the food insecurity affecting Venezuelan refugees, migrants, walkers 'caminantes,' and Colombian returnees on the Cúcuta-Pamplona route. - Fleeing food scarcity & violence in Venezuela. - Returning to Venezuela due to the COVID-19 crisis. Objective 2 - To distribute bags with food and personal hygiene products to local vulnerable families. Objective 3 - To distribute PPE, face masks, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to help prevent the propagation of COVID-19. Objective 1 Results Meals Distributed to Registered Beneficiaries - 41,154 Meals through our local network of partners and food distribution centers/shelters. - 8,084Kg of food products procured and delivered 25% Meals Distributed to Non-Registered Beneficiaries - 7,880 Additional meals distributed to non-registered beneficiaries. - 49,034 Total meals distributed Objective 2 Results Food & Cleaning Supplies Bags Distributed - 1,056 Meals (250 bags with food & personal hygiene supplies were distributed to 250 families calculated. - 2,975 Kg of food products procured and delivered - Family members was calculated at 4 members for family. Total Meals Distributed Objective 1 + Objective 2 - 50,090 Meals distributed - 11,059 Kg of locally produce commodities Objective 3 Results Distributed: - 90 Gallons of alcohol, chlorine & hand soap - 156 Kg of detergent/disinfectant
  4. 4. 4 - 3,000 Face masks - 4,000 Pairs of gloves - 9 Infrared TG88 thermometers - 11 Bio-Security suits Sponsor Organization Point of Contact Rotary e-Club of Houston District 5890 Cristal Montañéz Baylor, International Project Coordinator & Project Manager International Service Committee cristalmontanezvenezuela@gmail.com +1 (713) 483-4990 Local Rotary Partner Rotary Club Cúcuta District 4271 Marines Celis, President marcelisg@hotmail.com +57 301 618-9801 Luis Emilio Vera Duarte, Treasurer emilioveradua@gmail.com +57 300 571-1762 Logistic Partners - Rotary Club Cúcuta District 4271 - Red Humanitaria - Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Pamplona Social Media Blog: https://hopeforvenezuelanrefugees.blogspot.com/ Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Hope-For-Venezuelan- Refugees-Project-113163323407295 YouTube: Phase 3 Hope For Venezuelan Refugees COVID-19 Efforts April-Sep 020 https://youtu.be/0iFrgX7gbCc?t=1 Pictures & Videos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmMzeJEi Special appreciation to the contributing Rotary Clubs: Perrysburg Rotary Club, Perrysburg Rotary Service Foundation, Downtown Rotary Club of Houston, Rotary Club Karlovac-Dubovac, individuals and the River Road Elementary School.
  5. 5. 5 Activities Completed During the Reporting Period 1. Brief Crisis Overview Venezuelan Humanitarian Crisis Update Venezuelans continue to struggle to survive in a country suffering the worst political and economic crisis in history under the Nicolas Maduro regime, a continuation of the Hugo Chávez regime. The shortage of food and medicine, lack of essential services such as electricity, water, propane gas, and vehicular gasoline, and collapsed hospital system have forced Venezuelan to abandon their homeland. The majority of Venezuelans live in extreme poverty and misery. The unprecedented monthly minimum wage of 1.61 USD per month1 is not enough for a family to buy 2 pounds of meat or a carton of eggs. The unemployment rate is 35.5 percent and 6.5 thousand percent inflation rate, as reported by the International Monetary Fund2 in October 2020. 1 https://take-profit.org/en/statistics/minimum-wages/venezuela/ 2 https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/profile/VEN
  6. 6. 6 Venezuelan Exodus This complex crisis has forced 1 in 7 Venezuelans to abandon their homeland for neighboring countries like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and the U.S. The outcome of this crisis is the most significant refugee exodus in Latin American's history and the Western Hemisphere. Colombia hosts the largest number of refugees and migrants, with nearly 1.8 million and 500,000 Colombian returnees. Children and the elderly along with the sick are the most affected by the Venezuelan complex humanitarian crisis, and every day more die from causes related to hunger, malnutrition, and disease. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Organization of International Migrations (OIM), the number of Venezuelans leaving their country has reached 5.4 million. Another million are expected to depart by the end of 2020, which could make this crisis the biggest forced migration crisis caused by dictatorship and corruption, surpassing the Syrian refugee crisis which has suffered from war for more than eight years.
  7. 7. 7 COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis, Migration & Food Insecurity According to the information published on Wikipedia,3 the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia is part of the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The virus was confirmed to have reached Colombia on 6 March 2020. From 17 March to 1 September, Colombia denied entry to those who were not Colombian citizens, permanent residents or diplomats, and as of 30 September, a negative PCR test result issued within 96 hours prior to departure was required to enter the country. Land and water borders remained closed until 1 November. President Ivan Duque of Colombia declared an ongoing quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus in late March. As the number of COVID-19 cases increased in Colombia and other neighboring countries, so did the number of displaced Venezuelans who lost their source of income and were evicted from their homes. Refugees faced the devastating decision between poverty and pandemic or attempting the dangerous journey back to Venezuela. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the food insecurity affecting the Venezuelan refugees, migrants, Colombian returnees, and the vulnerable local communities to worsen in the region. 3 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_in_Colombia
  8. 8. 8 During the beginning of the pandemic, most humanitarian activities were suspended on the Cúcuta- Pamplona route due to protocols and guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic also affected the limited aid two of the shelters received through an agreement with the World Food Program, which decided to cancel their programs, leaving the humanitarian route unattended during this complex humanitarian crisis. At that time, the shelters of the Red Humanitaria (Humanitarian Network) had to close following the protection guidelines and protocols imposed by the local and national government Colombian government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The coordinators and volunteers of some of the food distribution centers/shelters decided to contact a few organization and request donations to distribute food in disposable boxes and face masks to the refugees and migrants following the biosafety and protection protocols. The project Hope For Venezuelan Refugees became the main donor of the food distribution centers/shelters on the humanitarian route from Los Patios to El Alto of Pamplona. During this time, we observed a bi-directional migration despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Some refugees and migrants were forced to return to Venezuela due to the COVID-19 pandemic; while others continued to flee from Venezuela to Colombia and other countries escaping violence, persecution, lack of work, fand scarcity of food and basic services in Venezuela. It has been very challenging for the local and national governments, and international organizations to contain the influx of refugees and provide food for this vulnerable population.
  9. 9. 9 Increase on Migration Flow & Need for Humanitarian Transportation Hundreds of women, children, and men cross the Venezuelan-Colombian border every day through illegal and clandestine routes called “trochas.” They take great risks to survive and search for search of jobs, food, and a place to live. They have no place to go and feel hopeless for leaving everything they worked for behind. The walkers ‘caminantes,’ as they are known, they walk approximately 556 kilometers from Cúcuta to Bogotá. Others walk for weeks to neighboring countries on a narrow road in life-threatening weather conditions without money or food. An average person walks at a speed of 5 km / hour. One hour by vehicle equals10 hours walking. The walking time is relative and depends on the weight the “caminantes” walkers carry, their physical condition and resistance, the weather, food and shelter availability, type of shoe, whether they walk with children, and senior citizens, etc. The UN 2020 UN Regional Refugee and Migrants Response Plan (RMRP) for Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia included actions in nine key sectors including the proposed humanitarian transportation. The humanitarian transportation should be a priority to diminish this danger and to help alleviate the exhaustion and despair suffered by refugees and migrants during their very long and challenging walks to their destination. The migrant population has been exposed to high risk and vulnerable situations while in transit. Therefore, activating the humanitarian transportation programs will reduce the widespread victimization and exploitation in border regions, diminish recruitment of Venezuelan youth and young adults (age 13–25 years) into paramilitary groups and gangs, prevent armed actors from forcing undocumented migrants into working in the coca fields, and prevent Venezuelan women and children to be forced into sex work and human trafficking. Therefore, as the flow of Venezuelan refugees, migrants, and walkers increases, more support is required from UN agencies and local authorities responsible for ensuring the protection and defense of refugees and migrants' fundamental human rights and the host population. These rights must be respected and cannot be violated even during the COVID-19 crisis. Food Distribution Centers/Shelters of the Red Humanitaria It is essential to highlight that the work of civil society, and the food distribution center/shelters coordinators and volunteers have been essential to respond to the challenges faced by refugees and migrants in Colombia in the sectors of nutrition and health. Their work has contributed to save lives and dignify the passage of walkers along the humanitarian route (Red Humanitaria) by providing shelter, hot meals, and information 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It will be difficult to imagine what would have happened in some regions without the volunteers' response and attention, and the civic society food distribution centers and shelters that have provided hundreds of thousands of meals to refugees and migrants for the last four years.
  10. 10. 10 UN agencies have been mitigating various aspects of the humanitarian crisis in some regions of Colombia and should consider including a broader representation of civic society and volunteer organizations like the food distribution centers/shelters in the Red Humanitaria to formulate, unify strategies and strengthen alliances to offer a more comprehensive and sustainable support plan for the Venezuelan refugees and migrants. The Hope For Venezuelan Refugees on the map indicated the location of the selected food distributions centers/shelters included in Phase 3 of the project. 2. Hope For Venezuelan Refugees Phase 3 COVID-19 Efforts Assessment of Refugee and Migrant Population in the Cúcuta-Pamplona Route In response to this emergency situation, our team decided to continue supporting the food distribution centers/shelters along the Red Humanitaria from Los Patios to El Alto de Pamplona, and the indigenous Yukpa community in Cúcuta. The coordinators and volunteers in Colombia worked very diligently following the rules established by the local and national governments during the newly established quarantine. The shelters are not hosting refugees, however, the following selected food distribution centers/shelters are cooking and serving meals to the Venezuelan refugees returning to Venezuela, and those who are coming from Venezuela. They packed and served the meals in disposable containers with plastic spoons. Some of the food distribution centers placed the food containers and drinks on tables for the refugees to pick up and continue walking to avoid additional gatherings.
  11. 11. 11 Team Structure Hope For Venezuelan Refugees Phase 3 COVID-19 Efforts Phase 3 of the Hope For Venezuelan Refugees project was initiated on April 28, 2020, as part of our efforts to respond to the food insecurity and hunger affecting thousands of Venezuelan refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes,” and Colombian returnees through the donation of locally produced commodities, food bags, and PPE supplies, face masks, infrared thermometers, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to the selected food distribution centers/shelters cooking and distributing meals to the migrant population and vulnerable local families on the Cúcuta-Pamplona route: - RHP-9-JUCUM/Comunidad Indígena Yukpa - RHC-1 -Fundación Nueva Ilusión - RHP-10 -Punto Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos - RHP-1-Albergue Fundar 1 - RHP-3-Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque - RHP-5 -Albergue Vanessa - RHP-6 -Centro de Apoyo Mery - RHP-8 -Albergue Douglas
  12. 12. 12 Partnerships and Support Networks The Hope For Venezuelan Refugees team worked with the network of support organizations: Rotary e-Club of Houston was responsible for fundraising, keeping financial control in the US developing, coordinating, , and implementing the project with the Rotary Club of Cúcuta. Rotary Club of Cúcuta was responsible for facilitating the financial administration of the project in Colombia, generate the purchase orders to procure needed supplies, and work together with the Rotary e- Club of Houston Project International Coordinator. The Rotary Club of Cúcuta and the Rotary e-Club of Houston Project International Coordinator worked very closely to: - Manage all the activities of the project. - Coordinate with Super Mercados Ebenezer the food purchase orders and secure prices. - Coordinate the food commodities and supplies distribution and verify the transportation availability in compliance with quarantine protocols and restrictions. - Work with the coordinators and volunteers of the selected food distribution centers /shelters also referred to as “Beneficiary Organizations.” - Follow up with the coordinators and volunteers after every distribution of food commodities and supplies to confirm the quality and quantity of the products delivered. - Coordinate with the coordinators and volunteers the distribution of meals to the refugees and migrants following the protocols, guidelines and constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. . - Request the volunteers to fill the new registration list and upload pictures of the forms on Smartsheet. - Request for pictures of all activities to be shared daily in the WhatsApp group. Red Humanitaria assisted in coordinating the activities in the humanitaria route. Their work was essential to response to the challenges faced by the refugees, migrants, and walkers. “caminantes.” Meal Distribution & Registration Lists Leveraging on the lessons learned from Phases 1 & 2, we developed a new registration list with the objective of standardizing the information to help measure the number of meals distributed per family unit and per gender in each food distribution center/shelter. The collection of the registration lists continues to be a challenge, especially during the pandemic. However, the coordinators and volunteers of the food distribution center/shelters did their best to submit the pictures of the forms filled with the requested information. Some of the food distribution centers could not fill the new registration lists to prevent the accumulation of the migrant population and decrease the risk of propagation of the coronavirus. However, the volunteers kept a manual count of the number de meals distributed. All the centers shared pictures and videos of the meal distribution.
  13. 13. 13 The new beneficiary registration list collected the following information: - Date - ID # of the head of family - Name & last name, - No. of boys 1-18 per family - No. of girls 1-18 per family - No. men 19-50 per family - No. women 19-50 per family - No. men +50 per family - No. women +50 per family The International Project Coordinator received the copies of the registration lists every two weeks and processed and logged in the data into the designated Smartsheet. Below is a sample of the new registration list.
  14. 14. 14 Project Objectives During Phase 3, a total of 8,084 kg of food commodities were procured and distributed every two weeks to the selected food distribution centers/shelters for a total of 8 deliveries for 17 weeks (121 days): - The first distribution was made on May 6, 2020 and the last one was on August 15, 2020. - The meal utilization time was from May 6, 2020 to September 3, 2020.
  15. 15. 15 Food Product Distributed Unit Amount Kg Total COP$ Total US$ Papa (Potatoes) kg 1,965 1,965 3,117,200.00 $ 856.18 $ Zanahoria (Carrots) kg 705 705 1,989,150.00 $ 546.43 $ Cebolla Blanca (Onion) kg 315 315 849,900.00 $ 233.36 $ Cebollas Verde (Green Onion) kg 44 44 152,380.00 $ 41.76 $ Tomate (Tomatoes) kg 160 160 360,700.00 $ 98.86 $ Pimenton (Peppers) kg 234 234 729,860.00 $ 199.89 $ Cilantro kg 124 124 487,140.00 $ 134.30 $ Leche Liquida (Milk) lt 387 387 945,700.00 $ 258.32 $ Chocolate de Mesa (Table Chocolate) lb 355 161 1,208,950.00 $ 331.62 $ Café (Coffee) 500 gr 158 79 884,420.00 $ 243.13 $ Aceite (Oil) lt 272 272 1,339,280.00 $ 366.84 $ Pollo- Pernil (Chicken) kg 855 855 4,513,400.00 $ 1,235.61 $ Panela 500 gr 716 358 3,138,590.00 $ 865.25 $ Huevos (Eggs) 1,650 gr 252 416 1,408,152.00 $ 385.41 $ Pan de Sandwich (Bread) 560 gr 726 407 2,346,660.00 $ 643.34 $ Ricostilla (Seasoning) unidad 1,448 16 1,835,800.00 $ 506.34 $ Harina de Trigo kg 593 593 253,470.00 $ 69.61 $ Harina Arepasan kg 215 215 593,850.00 $ 162.06 $ Avena (Oats) kg 203 203 889,970.00 $ 244.40 $ Mazorca kg 41 41 88,200.00 $ 24.01 $ Yuca kg 82 82 179,950.00 $ 49.57 $ Apio en Ramas (Celery) kg 41 41 262,060.00 $ 72.32 $ Ajo (Garlic) kg 33 33 703,875.00 $ 194.19 $ Calabaza (Pumkin) - Arracacha kg 23 23 246,340.00 $ 67.89 $ Pimienta Molida (Crushed Pepper) kg 28 28 146,540.00 $ 40.44 $ Sal (Salt) kg 41 41 75,630.00 $ 20.86 $ Caraota (Black Beans) kg 45 45 157,050.00 $ 42.76 $ Arroz (Rice) kg 74 74 193,840.00 $ 52.98 $ Leche en Polvo (Powder Milk) 25 kg 4 100 1,380,000.00 $ 376.79 $ Pasta (Pasta) kg 68 68 271,850.00 $ 74.19 $ Total 10,207 8,084 30,749,907 8,438.72 $
  16. 16. 16 Objective 1 Results 41,154 Meals were distributed to registered refugees and migrants through our local network of partners and food distribution centers/shelters as detailed on the table below: - 7,880 Additional meals (25%) distributed to non-registered refugees and migrants - 49,034 Total meals distributed - 8,084 Kg of food products procured and delivered The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, at each one of the food distribution centers/shelters during Phase 3 of the project. The pie chart illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that men 18-40 represent 38% of the total population served from 6/18/20 to 8/31/20. No. Beneficiary Food Distribution Centers/Shelters Initial Date Ending Date Meals Distributed to Beneficiaries in Food Distribution Centers/Shelters Meals Distributed 25% Non-Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Municipality RHP-9 JUCUM/Comunidad Indígena Yukpa 6/18/20 8/31/20 2,990 - 2,990 Los Patios RHC-1 Fundación Nueva Ilusión 6/18/20 9/3/20 6,615 - 6,615 Nuevo Escobal RHP-10Punto Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos 5/6/20 8/30/20 12,310 3,074 15,384 Pamplona RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 5/6/20 8/29/20 14,410 3,601 18,011 Pamplona RHP-3 Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque 5/6/20 8/30/20 2,055 513 2,568 Bochalema RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa 5/6/20 8/30/20 1,384 345 1,729 Pamplona RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery 5/6/20 8/30/20 865 216 1,081 Pamplona RHP-8 Albergue Douglas 8/16/20 8/30/20 525 131 656 Pamplona Total 5/6/20 9/3/20 41,154 7,880 49,034 Boys 1-18 4647 = 15% Girls 1-18 3,828 = 13% Men 19-50 11,398 = 38% Women 19-50 8,714 = 29% Men +50 1,001 = 3% Women +50 566 = 2% Total Meals Distributed by Gender During Phase 3 5/6/20 - 9/3/20 (121 Days) Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19-50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50
  17. 17. 17 Summary of Meal Distribution as Specified in Objective 1 The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” by food distribution centers route during the period of times indicated on this table. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date Total No. Meals + 25% RHP-9 6/18/20 8/31/20 2,990 RHC-1 6/18/20 9/3/20 6,615 RHP-10 5/6/20 8/30/20 15,384 RHP-1 5/6/20 8/29/20 18,011 RHP-3 5/6/20 8/30/20 2,568 RHP-5 5/6/20 8/30/20 1,729 RHP-6 5/6/20 8/30/20 1,081 RHP-8 5/6/20 8/30/20 656 Total 5/6/20 9/3/20 49,034 2,990 6,615 15,384 18,011 2,568 1,729 1,081 656 - 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 18,000 20,000 6/18/20 6/18/20 5/6/20 5/6/20 5/6/20 5/6/20 5/6/20 5/6/20 8/31/20 9/3/20 8/30/20 8/29/20 8/30/20 8/30/20 8/30/20 8/30/20 RHP-9 RHC-1 RHP-10 RHP-1 RHP-3 RHP-5 RHP-6 RHP-8 Meal Distribution Comparisson per Food Distribution Center from 5/6/20 - 9/3/20
  18. 18. 18 250 bags with food and personal hygiene products were distributed to 250 vulnerable Venezuelan refugees and migrants living in Cúcuta and Pamplona who due to the global pandemic and the mandatory quarantine, were not able to work and need food for their families. Each bag had the following products: Producto/Product Unit/ Unidad Cantidad/ Quantity Kg Total COP$ Total USD$ Aceite (Oil) 900 ml 250 250 1,172,500 $ 316.89 $ Azucar Kg (Sugar) kg 250 250 747,500 $ 202.03 $ Harina de Maiz (Corn Flour) kg 250 250 722,500 $ 195.27 $ Harina de Trigo (Wheat Flour) kg 250 250 587,500 $ 158.78 $ Pasta Comarrico (Pasta) kg 200 200 325,000 $ 87.84 $ Pasta (Pasta) Kg 150 150 487,500 $ 131.76 $ Huevos (Eggs) 18 eggs 250 250 1,497,500 $ 404.73 $ Caraota (black beans kg 250 250 812,500 $ 219.59 $ Sal Refisal (Salt) lb 113 250 187,500 $ 50.68 $ Leche Liquida (Milk) lt 500 500 1,000,000 $ 270.27 $ Avena 500 gr 250 125 747,500 $ 202.03 $ Papel Señorial (Toilet Paper) 4 rolls 250 - 572,500 $ 154.73 $ Jabon de baño x110gr (Bath Soap) 1 250 250 222,500 $ 60.14 $ Total 3350 2,975 9,082,500 $ 2,454.73 $
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20 Objective 2 Results The food commodities were distributed to through the selected following food distribution center/shelters in Cúcuta and Pamplona: - 1,056 Meals (250 bags with food & personal hygiene supplies were distributed to 250 families calculated at 4 family members per family. - 2,975 Kg of food products procured and delivered No. Beneficiary Food Distribution Centers/Shelters Initial Date Ending Date No. Families/Food Bags No. of Meals Distributed Municipality CDC-3 Comedor Santo Domingo Savio 5/11/20 5/17/20 100 352 Cúcuta RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa 6/7/20 6/13/20 40 264 Pamplona RHP-8 Albergue Douglas 5/8/20 5/14/20 10 40 Pamplona RHP-7 Fundacion Banco de Alimentos de Pamplona 5/6/20 5/12/20 100 400 Pamplona Total 5/6/20 6/13/20 250 1,056 CDC-3 100 Food Bagas = 40% RHP-5 40 Food Bags = 16% RHP-8 10 Food Bags = 4% RPH-7 100 Food Bags = 40% Food Bags Distribution CDC-3 Comedor Santo Domingo Savio RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa RHP-8 Albergue Sr Douglas RHP-7 Fundacion Banco de Alimentos de Pamplona
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 Total Meals Distributed Objective 1 + Objective 2 In summary, a total of 50,090 meals were distributed among these centers/shelters from Los Patios to El Alto in Pamplona, and the two indigenous Yukpa tribes in Cúcuta, and 11,059 kg of locally produced complementary food commodities procured and distributed (chicken, eggs, oil, bread, table chocolate, milk oats, vegetables, herbs, condiments, rice, lentils, etc.,). No. Meals & Kg Distributed Objective 1 + Objective 2 Initial Date Ending Date Meals Distribut Kg Food Procured Objective 1 Meals Distributed 5/6/20 9/3/20 49,034 8,084 Objective 2 Bags/Meals Distributed 5/6/20 6/13/20 1,056 2,975 Total 5/6/20 9/3/20 50,090 11,059
  23. 23. 23 The third objective was to distribute PPE products: face masks, disposable gloves, bio-security suits, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to the selected centers to help protect the volunteers and prevent the propagation of COVID-19. Cleaning & Disinfectant Supplies Unit Amount Kg/Gallon Total COP$ Total US$ Platos Desechables Tapa (Disposable Biodegradable Boxes) 200/box 75 - 1,384,450.00 $ 378.17 $ Platos Desechables Sopa (Disposable Biodegradable Bowls) 200/box 36 - 316,200.00 $ 86.93 $ Platos Desechables Seco ( Disposable Biodegradable Plates) 200/box 62 - 277,250.00 $ 76.15 $ Contenedores para Sopa (Disposible containers with lid)) 20/box 2 - 14,980.00 $ 2.04 $ Cucharas Deshechables (Disposable Spoons) 100/box 47 - 232,420.00 $ 63.30 $ Vasos Deshechables (Disposables Cups) 50/box 163 - 272,325.00 $ 74.16 $ Cloro Norsan X3.800ML gallon 38 38 115,800.00 $ 31.88 $ Detergente (Detergent) 2 kg 31 62 171,130.00 $ 46.89 $ Jabón Manos (Hand Soap) bars 26 - 31,800.00 $ 8.70 $ Jabón Platos (Dishwasher Detergent) 500 gr 27 14 28,580.00 $ 7.85 $ Clorine 20lt 4 21 $ 108,000.00 29.49 $ Detergent 20 kg 4 80 $ 156,000.00 42.59 $ Jabón Manos (Hand Soap) gallon 12 12 303,000.00 $ 82.73 $ Jabón Manos (Hand Soap) lt 15 4 160,600.00 $ 43.85 $ Jabón Manos (Hand Soap) 20 lt 1 5 105,000.00 $ 28.67 $ Jabón Platos (Dishwasher Detergent) gallon 6 6 150,000.00 $ 40.96 $ Alcohol gallon 4 4 460,000.00 $ 125.60 $ Total 553 246 4,287,535.00 $ 1,169.95 $
  24. 24. 24 The following supplies were distributed to the following food distribution centers and organizations: No. Beneficiary Organization Total No. Face Masks Donated No. Gloves Boxes Bio-Security Suits Infrared Thermometers TG88 Hospital Universitario Erasmo Meoz de Cùcuta 1000 1000 0 0 Hospital de Pamplona 50 0 0 0 RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión 220 700 4 2 RHC-9 JUCUM / Yukpa 5 100 0 1 RHP-10 Punto Hidratacion Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos 530 200 0 1 RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 630 300 3 2 RHP-3 Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque 125 400 1 1 RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa 125 200 1 1 RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery 125 200 0 1 RHP-7 Fundacion Banco de Alimentos de Pamplona 70 200 0 0 RHP-8 Albergue Douglas 70 100 0 0 Rotary Club Cúcuta 30 0 0 0 ICU - Diana Capacho 0 200 1 0 Red Humanitaria - Jose Luis Muñoz 20 100 1 0 Consornot 0 100 0 0 Personero Pamplona 0 100 0 0 La Laguna 0 100 0 0 Total 3000 4000 11 9
  25. 25. 25 Face masks, gloves, bio-security suits, registration books and infrared thermometers were donated by the following organizations and Rotary Clubs. Donors Total No. Face Masks Donated No. Gloves Boxes Bio-Security Suits Registration Books Infrared Thermometers TG88 HKSCA-AFDR 2000 2000 - - - Fundación Misión Humanitaria - 2000 - - - Rotary Cúcuta II - - 11 - - Rotary Club Los Patios - - - 9 - Rotary Clubs 1000 - - - 9 Total 3000 4000 11 9 9
  26. 26. 26 Meal Distribution Summary per Food Distribution Center/Shelters RHP-9 Indigenous Yukpa Community Summary RHP-9 indigenous Yukpa Community Total Meals Distributed: 2,990 Distribution Duration: 6/18/20 – 8/31/20 Donation Frequency: 3 Days a week every 2 weeks Sponsor Organization: JUCUM Carpa Esperanza Coordinator: Carmén Rangel Location: Lote abandonado (era utilizado como el basurero) del Barrio Escobal Comuna 4, Cúcuta Donors: JUCUM Carpa Esperanza, Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: JUCUM Carpa Esperanza volunteers work with members of the community and cook together for the 2 tribes at the Yukpa reservation. The volunteers lead prayers and planned activities for children, women, and men.
  27. 27. 27 The table shows the number of children, women, and men living in the Yukpa community and received a meal from 6/18/20 to 8/31/20. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 6/18/20 to 8/31/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 Meals Distributed Registered Beneficiaries Meals Distributed 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-9 6/18/20 7/2/20 15 182 188 99 114 10 6 598 - 598 40 RHP-9 6/30/20 7/14/20 15 182 188 99 114 10 6 598 - 598 40 RHP-9 7/13/20 7/27/20 15 182 188 98 114 10 6 598 - 598 40 RHP-9 7/31/20 8/14/20 15 182 188 98 114 10 6 598 - 598 40 RHP-9 8/19/20 8/31/20 13 182 188 98 114 10 6 598 - 598 46 Total 6/18/20 8/31/20 73 910 940 492 570 50 30 2,990 - 2,990
  28. 28. 28 The pie chart illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that boys 1-18 years old represent 45% of the total population in this community based on the information provided by the JUCUM coordinator from 6/18/20 to 8/31/20.
  29. 29. 29 RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Summary RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Total Meals Distributed: 6,615 Distribution Duration: 6/18/20 – 9/3/20 Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers 'caminantes,' in-transit, irregular, Colombian returnees, local vulnerable & displaced by violence Sponsor Organization: Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Coordinator: Patricia Salguero & Vanessa Apitz Location: Av 10 #22-28, Los Patios Donors: WCK (World Central Kitchen), Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: Distributes meals as permitted by the restriction of the pandemic Shelters a group of 25-30 Venezuelan refugees who volunteer, cook and pack the food on the premises.
  30. 30. 30 This table reflects the number of meals distributed from 6/18/20 to 9/3/20 in this food distribution center. No information by gender was provided. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 6/18/20 to 9/3/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 No. of Meals Distribributed Meals Distributed to 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHC-1 6/18/20 6/24/20 7 - - - - - - 735 - 735 105 RHC-1 6/30/20 7/10/20 11 - - - - - - 1,155 - 1,155 105 RHC-1 7/13/20 7/27/20 15 - - - - - - 1,575 - 1,575 105 RHC-1 7/31/20 8/15/20 16 - - - - - - 1,680 - 1,680 105 RHC-1 8/21/20 9/3/20 14 - - - - - - 1,470 - 1,470 105 Total 6/18/20 9/3/20 63 - - - - - - 6,615 - 6,615 735 1155 1575 1680 1470 N o . o f M e a l s D i s t r i b u t e d RHC-1 Fundación Colombo Venezolana Nueva Ilusión Meal Distribution 6/18/20 - 9-3/20 (63 Days) 6/18/20- 6/24/20 6/30/20- 7/10/20 7/13/20- 7/27/20 7/31/20- 8/15/20 8/21/20- 9/3/20
  31. 31. 31 RHP-10 Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos Summary RHP-10 Punto de Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos Total Meals Distributed: 15,384 Distribution Duration: 6/18/20 – 8/31/20 Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” Sponsor Organization: Centers established by a Venezuelan refugee and his wife Coordinator: Ronald Sandoval & Reina Carmona Location: El Topon, Chinácota, Norte de Santander Donors: Self, Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: Cook and distributes meals as permitted by the restriction of the pandemic The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 to 8/30/20 in this food distribution center.
  32. 32. 32 The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 6/18/20 to 8/31/20. The pie chart below illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that men 19-50 years old represent 45% of the total number of refugees, migrants and caminantes based on the information collected on the registration lists by the volunteers of this food distribution center from 5/6/20 to 8/30/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 Meals Distributed Registered Beneficiaries Meals Distributed 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-10 5/6/20 5/6/20 0 - - - - - - - - - - RHP-10 6/4/20 6/9/20 6 - - 299 321 - - 818 204 1,022 136 RHP-10 6/10/20 6/16/20 7 - - 306 271 - - 814 203 1,017 116 RHP-10 6/18/20 6/23/20 6 - - 243 203 - - 564 141 705 94 RHP-10 6/30/20 7/7/20 0 - - - - - - - - - RHP-10 7/24/20 7/30/20 7 - - 334 198 89 1,583 395 1,979 226 RHP-10 7/8/20 7/14/20 7 - - 917 715 - - 1,915 478 2,393 274 RHP-10 7/15/20 7/21/20 7 - - 1,228 955 - - 2,183 545 2,728 312 RHP-10 7/21/20 7/30/20 10 35 37 99 58 9 1 239 59 298 24 RHP-10 7/31/20 8/6/20 7 106 107 207 123 13 1 557 139 696 80 RHP-10 8/15/20 8/30/20 16 867 779 1,108 830 32 21 3,637 909 4,546 227 Total 5/6/20 8/30/20 73 1,008 923 4,407 3,810 252 112 12,310 3,074 15,384
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. 34 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-10 Punto de Hidratación Hermanos Caminantes Venezolanos y Colombianos The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” by the Red Humanitaria food distribution centers and reflects the migration flow on the humanitarian route during the period of times indicated on this table. Ending Date Initial Date Total No. Meals + 25% 5/6/20 5/6/20 - 6/9/20 6/4/20 1,023 6/16/20 6/10/20 1,018 6/23/20 6/18/20 705 7/7/20 6/30/20 - 7/30/20 7/24/20 1,979 7/14/20 7/8/20 2,394 7/21/20 7/15/20 2,729 7/30/20 7/21/20 299 8/6/20 7/31/20 696 8/30/20 8/15/20 4,546 8/30/20 5/6/20 15,384 We donated a gas stove and two big cooking pans to help increase the amount of the meals prepared. - 1,023 1,018 705 - 1,979 2,394 2,729 299 696 4,546 - 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 5,000 5/6/20 6/4/20 6/10/20 6/18/20 6/30/20 7/24/20 7/8/20 7/15/20 7/21/20 7/31/20 8/15/20 5/6/20 6/9/20 6/16/20 6/23/20 7/7/20 7/30/20 7/14/20 7/21/20 7/30/20 8/6/20 8/30/20 RHP-10 Meal Distribution Reflects the Migration Flow
  35. 35. 35 RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 Summary RHP-1 Albergue Fundar 1 Meals Distributed: 18,011 Duration: 5/6/20 – 8/29/20 Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Migration Type : Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” in-transit, irregular & Colombian returnees Sponsor Organization: Fundación Antonio Rojas, Julian Galviz Coordinator: Julián Tiria Galviz Location: Los Guaduales. Vía Cúcuta- Pamplona. 3kms antes del Country Club (Bochalema) Donors: Solidarité International, Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: Serves meal all day to women, men & children to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes,” and some extremely vulnerable local. Julian Galviz provides the volunteers an economic incentive and place to stay. The volunteers have the responsibility to cook, pack, serve, register the beneficiaries , and manage the day to day operations.
  36. 36. 36 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 to 8/30/20 in this food distribution center. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 5/6/20 to 8/29/20. The pie chart below illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that men 19-50 years old represent 45% of the total number of refugees, migrants and caminantes based on the information collected on the registration lists by the volunteers of this food distribution center from 5/6/20 to 8/30/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 No. of Meals Distribributed Meals Distributed to 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-1 5/6/20 5/12/20 7 110 68 916 324 22 19 1,459 365 1,824 208 RHP-1 5/15/20 5/21/20 7 110 70 753 375 24 19 1,351 337 1,688 193 RHP-1 6/3/20 6/9/20 7 144 114 700 653 67 20 1,698 424 2,122 243 RHP-1 6/18/20 6/24/20 7 209 153 675 643 55 9 1,744 436 2,180 249 RHP-1 7/1/20 7/10/20 10 218 138 980 894 92 31 2,353 588 2,941 235 RHP-1 7/13/20 7/29/20 0 - - - - - - - - - - RHP-1 7/30/20 8/13/20 15 461 322 1,145 491 47 18 2,484 621 3,105 166 RHP-1 8/15/20 8/29/20 15 853 748 595 549 299 277 3,321 830 4,151 208 Total 5/6/20 8/29/20 68 2,105 1,613 5,764 3,929 606 393 14,410 3,601 18,011
  37. 37. 37
  38. 38. 38 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-1 Fundar 1 The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” by the food distribution centers, and reflects the migration flow on the humanitarian route during the period of times indicated on this table. Initial Date Ending Date Total No. Meals + 25% 5/6/20 5/12/20 1824 5/15/20 5/21/20 1688 6/3/20 6/9/20 2122 6/18/20 6/24/20 2180 7/1/20 7/10/20 2941 7/30/20 8/13/20 3105 8/15/20 8/29/20 4151 5/6/20 8/29/20 18,011 1824 1688 2122 2180 2941 3105 4151 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 5/6/20- 5/15/20- 6/3/20- 6/18/20- 7/1/20- 7/30/20- 8/15/20- 5/12/20 5/21/20 6/9/20 6/24/20 7/10/20 8/13/20 8/29/20 RHP-1 Meal Distribution Reflects Migration Flow
  39. 39. 39 RHP-3 Albergue Hogar De Paso Marta Duque Summary RHP-3 Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque Total Meals Distributed: 2,569 Distribution Duration: 5/6/20 – 8/30/20 Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” Sponsor Organization: Marta Duque, a Colombian citizen that turned their home into temporary shelter Coordinator: Marta Duque Location: Carrera 9 # 1 – 02 Barrio El Camellón, Pamplona Donors: Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: Marta Duque and her group of Venezuelan volunteers cook, serve, and pack meals every day. Marta provides the volunteers with food and a place to sleep in her home. Marta’s husband helps with basic expenses of the shelter with the money he earns from his humble work. Resources are needed to buy gas, and pay water, electricity, cleaning supplies, and food for when donations are not available.
  40. 40. 40 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 to 8/30/20 in this food distribution center. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 6/18/20 to 8/30/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 Meals Distributed Registered Beneficiaries Meals Distributed 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-3 5/6/20 5/18/20 13 - - - - - - 325 81 406 25 RHP-3 6/18/20 7/2/20 15 - - - - - - 375 93 469 25 RHP-3 7/13/20 7/27/20 15 - - - - - - 450 112 563 30 RHP-3 7/30/20 8/15/20 17 - - - - - - 425 106 531 - RHP-3 8/15/20 8/30/20 16 - - - - - - 480 120 600 240 Total 5/6/20 8/30/20 76 - - - - - - 2,055 513 2,569 406 469 563 531 600 No. of Meals Distribributed RHP-3 Albergue Hogar de Paso Marta Duque Meal Distribution 5/6/20 - 8/30/20 (76 Days) 5/6/20- 5/18/20 6/18/20- 7/2/20 7/13/20- 7/27/20 7/30/20- 8/15/20 8/15/20- 8/30/20 8/15/20- 8/30/20
  41. 41. 41
  42. 42. 42 RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa Summary RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa Meals Distributed: 2,619 Duration: 6/18/20 – 8/13/20 Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” in-transit, irregular & Colombian returnees Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Sponsor Organization: Vanessa Pelaez, a Colombian citizen Coordinator: Vanessa Pelaez Location: Carrera 3 #5-39 Barrio Las Américas, Pamplona Donors: A Canadian individual, Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services:. Volunteers cook and packed meals every day to distribute to women, men & children refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” in-transit through the streets of Pamplona. Vanessa provides the volunteers with food and a place to sleep in the shelter.
  43. 43. 43 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 6/18/20 to 8/13/20 in this food distribution center. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 6/18/20 to 8/13/20. The pie chart below illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that men 19-50 years old represent 31% of the total number of refugees, migrants and caminantes based on the information collected on the registration lists by the volunteers of this food distribution center from 6/18/20 to 8/13/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 No. of Meals Distribributed Meals Distributed to 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-5 6/18/20 7/2/20 15 - - - - - - - - - - RHP-5 7/13/20 7/21/20 9 304 150 144 152 49 14 813 203 1,016 90 RHP-5 7/30/20 8/13/20 15 198 115 98 120 27 13 571 142 714 38 RHP-5 8/15/20 8/30/20 16 - - - - - - - - - - Total 6/18/20 8/13/20 57 502 265 242 272 76 27 1,384 345 1,730 304 198 150 115 144 98 152 120 49 27 14 13 07/21/20 08/13/20 7/13/20- 7/30/20- RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa Meal Distribution By Gender 6/18/20 - 8/13/20 (57 Days) Boys 1-18 Years Girls 1-18 Years Men 19-50 Years Women 19-50 Years Men +50 Women +50 Years
  44. 44. 44 Boys 1-18 265 = 30% Girls 1-18 242 = 27% Men 19-50 272 = 31% Women 19-50 76 = 9% Men +50 27 = 3% Other RHP-5 Meal Diatribution by Gender 6/18/20 - 8/13/20 (57 days) Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19-50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50
  45. 45. 45 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-5 Albergue Vanessa The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” by the food distribution centers and reflects the migration flow on the humanitarian route during the period of times indicated on this table. Initial Date Ending Date Total No. Meals + 25% 6/18/20 7/2/20 - 7/13/20 7/21/20 1,016 7/30/20 8/13/20 714 8/15/20 8/30/20 - 5/6/20 8/30/20 1,730 - 1,016 714 - 0 - 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 6/18/20 7/13/20 7/30/20 8/15/20 7/2/20 7/21/20 8/13/20 8/30/20 Meal Distribution Reflects the Migration Flow
  46. 46. 46 RHP-6 Centro De Apoyo Mery Summary RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery Total Meals Distributed: 1,258 Distribution Duration: 5/6/20 – 8/30/20 Donation Frequency: Every 2 weeks: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectant supplies Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” in-transit Sponsor Organization: Rosmery Mendoza, a Colombian citizen Coordinator: Marta Duque Location: Vereda Alto Grande Las Casetas, Km 110 Zona Rural, Pamplona Donors: Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services: Mery and volunteers cook, serve, and pack meals every day to distribute to rthe migrant population.
  47. 47. 47 The table below summarizes the number of meals distributed to the beneficiaries, refugees and migrants, during 5/6/20 to 8/30/20 in this food distribution center. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 5/6/20 to 8/30/20. The pie chart illustrates the proportion of children, women, and men by age range and gender. At first glance, it can be seen that men 19-50 years old represent 58% of the total number of refugees, migrants and caminantes based on the information collected on the registration lists by the volunteers of this food distribution center from 5/6/20 to 8/30/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 Meals Distributed Registered Beneficiaries Meals Distributed 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-6 5/6/20 5/21/20 16 1 - 126 14 - - 141 35 176 11 RHP-6 6/18/20 6/29/20 12 20 11 44 12 - - 87 21 109 9 RHP-6 6/30/20 7/6/20 7 14 5 75 13 4 1 112 28 140 20 RHP-6 7/13/20 7/29/20 17 33 27 129 35 6 - 230 57 288 17 RHP-6 7/30/20 8/9/20 11 9 10 33 13 3 - 68 17 85 8 RHP-6 8/15/20 8/30/20 16 46 34 212 60 13 3 368 92 460 29 Total 5/6/20 8/30/20 63 122 87 493 133 26 4 865 216 1,258
  48. 48. 48
  49. 49. 49 Meal Distribution Summary RHP-6 Centro de Apoyo Mery The graphic below shows the number of meals distributed to refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” by the food distribution centers and reflects the migration flow on the humanitarian route during the period of times indicated on this table. Initial Date Ending Date Total No. Meals + 25% 5/6/20 5/21/20 176 6/18/20 6/29/20 109 6/30/20 7/6/20 140 7/13/20 7/29/20 288 7/30/20 8/9/20 85 8/15/20 8/30/20 460 5/6/20 8/30/20 1,258 176 109 140 288 85 460 - 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 5/6/20 6/18/20 6/30/20 7/13/20 7/30/20 8/15/20 5/21/20 6/29/20 7/6/20 7/29/20 8/9/20 8/30/20 Meal Distribution Reflects Migration Flow
  50. 50. 50 RHP-8 Albergue Douglas Summary RHP-8 Albergue Douglas Meals Distributed: 656 Duration: 8/16/20 – 8/30/20 Migration Type: Venezuelan migrants, refugees, walkers “caminantes” in-transit, irregular & Colombian returnees Donation Frequency: Once: food commodities, cleaning & disinfectants Sponsor Organization: Douglas Cabeza, a Colombian citizen Coordinator: Vanessa Pelaez Location: Carrera 9 # 1- 00 Barrio El Camellón, Pamplona Donors: Hope for Venezuelan Refugees Services:. Volunteers cook and packed meals every day to distribute to women, men & children refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes” in-transit through the streets of Pamplona. Vanessa provides the volunteers with food and a place to sleep in the shelter.
  51. 51. 51 This table shows the number of meals distributed to registered beneficiaries and non-registered beneficiaries (calculated at 25%) from 8/16/20 to 8/30/20 in this food distribution center. The bar graph indicates the number of children, men, and women by gender and age who received a meal according to the dates indicated on the table above on the Initial Date and Ending Date columns from 8/16/20 to 8/30/20. Food Distribution Center Initial Date Ending Date No. Days Boys 1-18 Girls 1-18 Men 19- 50 Women 19-50 Men +50 Women +50 No. of Meals Distribributed Meals Distributed to 25% Non- Registered Beneficiaries Total No. Meals + 25% Average/ Day RHP-8 8/16/20 8/30/20 15 - - - - - - 525 131 656 44 Total 8/16/20 8/30/20 15 - - - - - - 525 131 656
  52. 52. 52 Conclusion & Actual Achievements Based on the Proposed Objectives During the reporting period, the project successfully coordinated the procurement and distribution of food commodities, PPE, cleaning and disinfectant supplies, to the selected food distribution centers/shelters also called Beneficiary Organizations; collected the registration lists, processed the data by gender and age which enable us to distribute: Summary Total Meals Distributed 50,090 Breakdown: Objective 1 Results Meals Distributed to Registered Refugees & Migrants in 17 Weeks in 8 Food Distribution Centers for a total of 41,154 meals calculated based on the number of beneficiaries registered on the lists provided by the food distribution centers/shelters from May 6, 2020 to September 3, 2020. Objective 2 Results - Percentage of Meals Distributed to Non-Registered Refugees & Migrants in 17 Weeks: 7,880 Calculated at 25% based on the number of beneficiaries that did not sign the registration lists according to the shelter’s coordinators per week per 17 weeks. Most likely, this percentage of migrants did not sign the registration list due to: - Challenges imposed by the pandemic and the fear of propagation of COVID-19 - Lack of dedicated volunteer to register beneficiaries - Lack of funds to hire a dedicated person to the register beneficiaries - People who were afraid to sign - People who could not sign because volunteers very occupied and the registration book was not available. - People who pick up a meal box an continue walking without signing the registry. Objective 3 Results - Bags with Food Commodities & Hygiene Supplies/Meals: equivalent to 1,056 meals - 250 bags with food & personal hygiene supplies were distributed to 250 families calculated at 4 family members per family. Total Meals Distributed Þ 50,090 Meals Þ 11,059 Kg Food Commodities Procured & Distributed PPE, face masks, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to help prevent the propagation of COVID-19 Þ 90 Gallons of alcohol, chlorine & hand soap Þ 156 Kg of detergent/disinfectant Þ 3,000 Face masks Þ 4,000 Pairs of gloves Þ 9 Infrared TG88 thermometers Þ 11 Bio-Security suits
  53. 53. 53 Challenges Our team quickly learned to work and coordinate the procurement, transportation and distribution under the challenges and great difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in the region. The monitoring and evaluation of the project was done digitally through regular communications when the local internet permitted. Purchases and all disbursements were documented in real time and available to the interested parties. The main challenge was the delay in receiving the funds in Colombia due to the Rotary e-Club of Houston's financial and guidelines. This situation forced the operating team to find alternatives solutions to try to solve the shortage of food while waiting for the transfer of the funds to arrive. Such delay caused the interruption in the original chronogram of procurement and distribution of food commodities, cleaning and disinfectant supplies resulting in a shortage of food during the largest exodus and migration crisis in the western hemisphere aggravated by a global pandemic caused by COVID-1. For more information contact: Cristal Montañéz Baylor Rotary e-Club de Houston District 5890 International Service Committee Hope For Venezuelan Refugees Project International Coordinador & Project Manager cristalmontanezvenezuela@gmail.com Marines Celis Rotary Club of Cúcuta District 4271 President Hope For Venezuelan Refugees Project Facilitator marcelisg@hotmail.com

