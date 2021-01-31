Phase 3 of the Hope For Venezuelan Refugees project was initiated as part of our efforts to respond to the food insecurity and hunger affecting thousands of Venezuelan refugees, migrants, and walkers “caminantes,” and Colombian returnees during the COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of locally produced commodities, PPE, cleaning, and disinfectant supplies to the selected food distribution centers food/shelters cooking and distributing meals to the migrant population and local vulnerable families in the Cúcuta-Pamplona route.