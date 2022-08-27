TLE10 ppt.pptx

1.
1. A safe workplace is clean, organized and well-
lit.
2. One must unplug the power from the source
before opening a case and performing services.
3. It is a best practice that a fire extinguisher and
first aid kit be available in the workplace.
4. You are allowed to open the power supply or a
monitor.
5. You can bring food and drinks inside the
laboratory.
2.
6.The key to a well-tuned computer system is
the proper configuration.
7. Boot log stores all information from the boot
process.
8. Registry is a collection of database of
configuration of database of configuration in
Windows Operating System.
9. The shortcut of Microsoft Configuration is
Ipconfig.
10. Configuration is the way a system is set up.
3.
1.Identify Occupational Health and Safety OSH,
particularly in dealing with computers
2.Follow OSH in planning and preparing for the
configuration of computer systems and
networks
3.Appreciate the importance of knowing and
following OHS
Lesson
Objectives:
4.
Dangers
death
fines criminal
convictions
damage to
equipment
claims for damage from
the owner of the
property and data
injury
Proper
Procedures
5.
https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/4048314539
83703127/
Look at the pictures below and reflect the
innermost importance of such word.
https://www.oininteractive.com/2012/
11/02/health-and-safety-pc-repair/
https://www.oininteractive.com/2012/
11/02/health-and-safety-pc-repair/
6.
Observe and reflect on the video about
Occupational Health & Safety in Computer
Laboratory
Guide questions
1. What is OHS?
2. List some OHS found in the video.
3. Is OHS important? Why & Why Not?
7.
General Safety Guidelines
Follow the basic safety guidelines to prevent cuts,
burns, electrical shock, and damage to eyesight. As a
best practice, make sure that a fire extinguisher and
first aid kit are available in case of fire or injury. Here
are some general safety guidelines:
Remove your watch or any other jewelry and secure
loose clothing.
Turn off the power and unplug equipment before
opening the case and performing service.
8.
Cover any sharp edges inside the computer
case with tape.
Never open a power supply or a monitor.
Do not touch areas in printers that are hot
or those which use high voltage.
Know where the fire extinguisher is located
and learn how to use it
9.
Know where the first aid kit is located.
Keep food and drinks out of your
workspace.
Keep your workspace clean and free of
clutter.
Lift heavy objects with sturdy leg support
to avoid back injury.
10.
Fire Safety Guidelines
Follow fire safety guidelines to protect equipment
and lives. Turn off and unplug the computer before
beginning a repair to avoid damage to the computer or
electric shock to the technician. Fire can spread
rapidly and be very costly. Proper use of a fire
extinguisher can prevent a small fire from getting out
of control. When working with computer components,
always consider the possibility of an accidental fire
and prepare how to react.
11.
If there is a fire, you should follow these safety
procedures:
Always have a planned fire escape route before
beginning any work.
Never fight a fire that is out of control or not
contained.
Get out of the building quickly in case of an out-of-
control fire.
Contact emergency services immediately for help.
15.
Voice It Out!!!
Which among the presented general safety
guidelines if not most of the time was most
probably neglected or forgotten by people?
Why do you say so?
How about in fire safety guidelines is there
any of the mentioned practices is/are
sometimes not followed? Why?
16.
Occupational Health and Safety
General Safety Fire safety
Fill it Out!!!
Complete the table with at least ten necessary
practices
17.
Directions: In this activity, there are listed (10) problems /incidents
encountered while working or using a computer. Determine the
taken in every problems/ or incident encountered.