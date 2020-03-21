Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentación sobre las características de la Sociedad de Información

Presentación sobre las características de la Sociedad de Información

Published in: Education
Presentación sobre las características de la Sociedad de Información

  1. 1. CARACTER�STICAS DE LA SOCIEDAD DE LA INFORMACI�N Sandra Algaba Falc�n Ana Bel�n Carmona Garc�a Cristina Gandul Jim�nez Marta Fern�ndez Gonz�lez (Grupo 17.8)
  2. 2. - Caracter�stica 1: Sociedad globalizada - Caracter�stica 2: Gira en torno a las TIC - Caracter�stica 3: Aparici�n de nuevos sectores laborales - Caracter�stica 4: Exceso de informaci�n - Caracter�stica 5: Aprender a aprender - Caracter�stica 6: Alcanza a todos los sectores de la sociedad - Caracter�stica 7: Desigual distribuci�n de �sta - Caracter�stica 8: Nuevo tipo de inteligencia - Caracter�stica 9: Velocidad de cambio Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas
  3. 3. - Al principio, la globalizaci�n se centra en lo econ�mico y despu�s en lo cultural - El objetivo es repetir los modelos y valores de las sociedades dominantes. - Con la globalizaci�n econ�mica, los problemas sociales tambi�n se globalizan Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Sociedad Globalizada
  4. 4. - La velocidad de esta tecnolog�a puede generar problemas, ya que muchas veces nos falta tiempo para realizar una reflexi�n. - Se suele incorporar m�s por esnobismo que por su uso para resolver ciertos problemas. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Gira en torno a las TIC
  5. 5. - Las TIC han creado nuevas modalidades laborales, como el teletrabajo, que consiste en trabajar utilizando las redes de comunicaci�n (sin estar presente en el lugar de trabajo). - Adem�s ha cambiado las relaciones de trabajo, ya que los entornos virtuales se convertir�n en los espacios b�sicos de interacci�n. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Aparici�n de nuevos sectores laborales
  6. 6. - Amplitud y rapidez de informaci�n para los usuarios - No toda la informaci�n es �til, por lo que debemos de saber diferenciarla - Los alumnos sufrir�n adaptaciones en la forma de aprender en un futuro Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Exceso de Informaci�n
  7. 7. - En la sociedad de aprendizaje, los conocimientos no se aprenden �nicamente en las instituciones. Adem�s no todos se aprenden en un periodo de tiempo establecido. - Este fen�meno conlleva a una nueva sociedad respetuosa con las situaciones sociales, medioambientales y de diversidad. Tambi�n tiene en cuenta la transformaci�n y el cambio. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Aprender a aprender
  8. 8. - Especialmente en la dimensi�n EDUCATIVA. - En sus distintas modalidades. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Alcanzar a todos los sectores de la sociedad
  9. 9. -Brecha digital. -Motivo de e-clusi�n social. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Desigual distribuci�n de �sta
  10. 10. -Este nuevo tipo de inteligencia se llama ambiental. -Las TIC afectan a nuestros conocimientos e inteligencias. -Estamos pasando de la sociedad de memoria a la sociedad de conocimiento, donde nos apoyamos para ello en los diferentes instrumentos tecnol�gicos. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Nuevo tipo de inteligencia
  11. 11. -Velocidad que es requerida por todos los niveles como poner un producto en el mercado o introducir nuevas ideas. -La velocidad de transformaci�n se introduce tan r�pidamente que no se centra en un an�lisis ni una reflexi�n cr�tica de sus diferentes aspectos. Sociedad de la Informaci�n Caracter�sticas Velocidad de cambio

