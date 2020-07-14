Presentacion Topo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALTRIMETRIA Conceptos basicos -Topografia
Altrimetria 01
02 Altrimetria Se encarga de medir las alturas, estudia los m�todos y t�cnicas para la representaci�n del relieve del terr...
Los m�todos altim�tricos, como la nivelaci�n topogr�fica, tienen como finalidad obtener la cota de uno o varios puntos. En...
Clases 04 Nivelaci�n geom�trica Nivelaci�n trigonom�trica
05 Nivelaci�ngeom�trica Punto extremo El desnivel entre dos puntos A y B, se obtiene como la diferencia entre la altura de...
06 Nivelaci�ngeom�trica Punto medio Punto externo
07 Superficie de Nivel Se entiende por superficie de nivel a aquella que en todos sus puntos es normal a la direcci�n de l...
08 Altitud Es la distancia vertical de un punto de la Tierra con respecto al nivel del mar, llamada elevaci�n sobre el niv...
Distancia vertical de un punto a un plano horizontal de referencia. La altura en Topograf�a es un apartado de especial cui...
A instancias de la Topograf�a, se llama cota al n�mero que en los mapas cumple la funci�n de indicar la altura de un punto...
Tiene por objeto determinar las diferencias de alturas entre puntos del terreno. Las alturas de los puntos se toman sobre ...
Banco de datos Punto de referencia sobre un objeto fijo cuya elevaci�n es conocida y desde la cual se pueden determinar ot...
Curvas de Nivel
Una curva de nivel es aquella l�nea que en un mapa une todos los puntos que tienen igualdad de condiciones, normalmente al...
La distancia entre los diversos planos imaginarios que cortan el terreno es siempre la misma para un mapa dado y se llama ...
El perfil topogr�fico - representaci�n gr�fica de una secci�n vertical del relieve - ser� utilizado para hacer los cortes ...
GRACIAS!!!!
  1. 1. ALTRIMETRIA Conceptos basicos -Topografia
  2. 2. Altrimetria 01
  3. 3. 02 Altrimetria Se encarga de medir las alturas, estudia los m�todos y t�cnicas para la representaci�n del relieve del terreno as� como para determinar y representar la altura. Realiza la medici�n de las diferencias de nivel o de elevaci�n entre los diferentes puntos del terreno, las cuales representan las distancias verticales medidas a partir de un plano horizontal de referencia.
  4. 4. Los m�todos altim�tricos, como la nivelaci�n topogr�fica, tienen como finalidad obtener la cota de uno o varios puntos. Entendemos entonces como nivelaci�n topogr�fica el conjunto de mediciones y c�lculos necesarios para dotar a un punto de cota, con respecto a un plano de referencia determinado. 03 Nivelaci�n
  5. 5. Clases 04 Nivelaci�n geom�trica Nivelaci�n trigonom�trica
  6. 6. 05 Nivelaci�ngeom�trica Punto extremo El desnivel entre dos puntos A y B, se obtiene como la diferencia entre la altura de nuestro nivel y la lectura de mira, esto es:
  7. 7. 06 Nivelaci�ngeom�trica Punto medio Punto externo
  8. 8. 07 Superficie de Nivel Se entiende por superficie de nivel a aquella que en todos sus puntos es normal a la direcci�n de la gravedad.
  9. 9. 08 Altitud Es la distancia vertical de un punto de la Tierra con respecto al nivel del mar, llamada elevaci�n sobre el nivel medio del mar, en contraste con la altura, que indica la distancia vertical existente entre dos puntos de la superficie terrestre
  10. 10. Distancia vertical de un punto a un plano horizontal de referencia. La altura en Topograf�a es un apartado de especial cuidado, debido a que diferentes sistemas de proyecci�n utilizar�n alturas referidas a distintas superficies, ya hablamos de un elipsoide en concreto o del Geoide Altura
  11. 11. A instancias de la Topograf�a, se llama cota al n�mero que en los mapas cumple la funci�n de indicar la altura de un punto sobre el nivel del mar o sobre otro plano de nivel. Cota Conjunto de puntos de referencia en la superficie terrestre con los cuales las medidas de la posici�n son tomadas y un modelo asociado de la forma de la tierra (elipsoide de referencia) para definir el sistema de coordenadas geogr�fico. Datum
  12. 12. Tiene por objeto determinar las diferencias de alturas entre puntos del terreno. Las alturas de los puntos se toman sobre Planos de Comparaci�n diversos, siendo el m�s com�n de ellos el del nivel del mar. A las alturas de los puntos sobre esos planos de comparaci�n les llama Cotas o Elevaciones, o Alturas, y a veces Niveles. NAME,nivel de aguas m�ximas extraordinarias. Control Vertical
  13. 13. Banco de datos Punto de referencia sobre un objeto fijo cuya elevaci�n es conocida y desde la cual se pueden determinar otras elevaciones. Tambi�n llamado cota fija, punto topogr�fico de referencia. ... Tambi�n llamado banco de nivel, punto topogr�fico de referencia.
  14. 14. Curvas de Nivel
  15. 15. Una curva de nivel es aquella l�nea que en un mapa une todos los puntos que tienen igualdad de condiciones, normalmente altitud sobre el nivel del mar o profundidad. Las curvas de nivel suelen imprimirse en los mapas en color siena para el terreno y en azul para los glaciares y las profundidades marinas. La impresi�n del relieve suele acentuarse dando un sombreado que simule las sombras que producir�a el relieve con una iluminaci�n procedente del Norte o del Noroeste. 14
  16. 16. La distancia entre los diversos planos imaginarios que cortan el terreno es siempre la misma para un mapa dado y se llama equidistancia entre curvas de nivel. 15 Equidistancia entre curvas de nivel
  17. 17. El perfil topogr�fico - representaci�n gr�fica de una secci�n vertical del relieve - ser� utilizado para hacer los cortes geol�gicos. Un m�todo pr�ctico para hacer los cortes topogr�ficos es hacer coincidir el extremo de una hoja o tira de papel con la direcci�n en la cual se quiere construir el perfil topogr�fico. PERFIL TOPOGRAFICO
  18. 18. GRACIAS!!!!

