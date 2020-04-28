Successfully reported this slideshow.
Separación de residuos en el recreo
  1. 1. ¿Qué va en cada contenedor? What goes in each bin?
  2. 2. Lo primero que tenemos que saber es que todolo que comemos y bebemos en el recreo deja huella en el planeta….
  3. 3. Pero podemos ayudar a que la basura que producimos sea MENOS cantidad… ¿Sabes cómo? 1. Reduciendo la basura que vamos a generar 2. Reciclando la basura que hemos producido
  4. 4. 1. Reducirla basura del patio. ¿Cómo? Trae tu desayuno en envases reutilizables, que podrás usar una y otra vez. Táper, cantimplora o botella reutilizable, bolsa de tela, bolsa reutilizable, …
  5. 5. 2. Recicla la basura que hayas creado. ¿Cómo? •Separa bien los tipos de basura en cada contenedor. Si lo mezclamos todo, no podrá ser reciclado y acabará en vertederos o en el mar. • Cuando acabes tu desayuno, si hay algo para la basura, párate a pensar un momento… ¿Dónde lo tiro? Where should I put this?
  6. 6. Acertarás si…. Echas los bricks en el amarillo
  7. 7. Acertarás si…. Echas las botellas de plástico en el amarillo
  8. 8. Acertarás si…. Echas los envases de yogur y gelatina en el amarillo
  9. 9. Acertarás si…. Echas las bolsas de plástico en el amarillo
  10. 10. Acertarás si…. Y echas los demás envases de plástico, el papel film y el papel de aluminio en el amarillo
  11. 11. En el contenedor gris y naranja, acertarás si echas lo demás
  12. 12. Abre bien los y mira bien dónde hay papelera o contenedor amarillo Y no te olvides de usar tu antes de tirar los residuos a la basura
  13. 13. Y recuerda qué recomendamos traer cada día para estar saludables:
  14. 14. ¿Contamos contigo? Can we count on you?

