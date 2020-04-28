Successfully reported this slideshow.
Patios divertidosSeminario
OBJETIVOS  Mejorar el Plan de Convivencia del centro.  Consensuar un plan de patios para el centro que se incluya en la ...
CONTENIDOS  Juegos tradicionales  Juegos cooperativos  Deportes alternativos  Uso saludable del tiempo libre  Coeduca...
DESARROLLO EN CUATRO FASES ¿QUÉ HAREMOS? ¿CUÁNDO LO HAREMOS? Revisión de buenas prácticas del seminario pasado, detección ...
CalendarioOctubre: 17/10/2019 - presentación de 14 a 15.30h Noviembre: 14/11/2019 - ponencia de 15 a 17 horas 28/11/2019 -...
Materiales a elaborar  Plano del patio en el que diseñaremos los cambios.  Instrucciones de los juegos tradicionales, to...
Empecemos… Fase 1, revisión de buenas prácticas y detección de necesidades de este año
WEBGRAFÍA “MICOS: ENTORNOS ESCOLARES SALUDABLES” http://madridsalud.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/MICOS-Regeneracion-urban...
SEMINARIO INFANTIL
Seminario Primaria Puntos para el debate  Satisfacción con los cambios introducidos  Invitación a las familias para que ...
Seminario Patios Divertidos
Seminario Patios Divertidos

Presentación del segundo seminario

Seminario Patios Divertidos

  1. 1. Patios divertidosSeminario
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS  Mejorar el Plan de Convivencia del centro.  Consensuar un plan de patios para el centro que se incluya en la PGA.  Distribuir el espacio del patio de manera equitativa.  Aumentar la actividad física del alumnado.  Reducir la conflictividad durante el recreo.  Promover juegos tradicionales y de cooperación.  Favorecer la sostenibilidad y el reciclaje.
  3. 3. CONTENIDOS  Juegos tradicionales  Juegos cooperativos  Deportes alternativos  Uso saludable del tiempo libre  Coeducación  Resolución de conflictos  Reciclaje y reducción de residuos
  4. 4. DESARROLLO EN CUATRO FASES ¿QUÉ HAREMOS? ¿CUÁNDO LO HAREMOS? Revisión de buenas prácticas del seminario pasado, detección de necesidades para este año y toma de acuerdos En estos meses se cuenta con CUATRO ponencias de expertos noviembre, diciembre y enero Toma de decisiones. Se concretan las medidas a aplicar en nuestro patio febrero Puesta en marcha. Se inician cambios en los patios marzo y abril Evaluación del plan de patios y del seminario realizado abril
  5. 5. CalendarioOctubre: 17/10/2019 - presentación de 14 a 15.30h Noviembre: 14/11/2019 - ponencia de 15 a 17 horas 28/11/2019 - ponencia de 15 a 17 horas (José España, CEIP José Mª de Pereda) Diciembre: 05/12/2019 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 14.30h Enero: 09/01/2020 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 15.30h 16/01/2020 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 15.30h 30/01/2020 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 15.30h Febrero: 13/02/2020 - ponencia de 15 a 17h (Gey Lagar) 27/02/2020 - ponencia de 15 a 17h (Gey Lagar) Marzo: 3/2020 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 15.30h 26/03/2020 - trabajo grupal de 14 a 15.30h Abril: 23/04/2020 – evaluación de 14 a 15.30h TOTAL: 20 horas CRÉDITOS: 2
  6. 6. Materiales a elaborar  Plano del patio en el que diseñaremos los cambios.  Instrucciones de los juegos tradicionales, torneos, juegos cooperativos,… que se incluyan en los patios.  Bibliografía, webgrafía y publicaciones que se consulten durante la revisión bibliográfica.  Cuadrante de préstamo de material deportivo que se usará durante los patios.  Plan de dinamización para el alumnado de 6º que colaborará en la implementación de las medidas concretas a realizar. SE COMPARTIRÁ EN EL BLOG y en un MURAL/TABLÓN en el acceso al patio
  7. 7. Empecemos… Fase 1, revisión de buenas prácticas y detección de necesidades de este año
  8. 8. WEBGRAFÍA “MICOS: ENTORNOS ESCOLARES SALUDABLES” http://madridsalud.es/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/MICOS-Regeneracion-urbana.pdf GUIA DE DISEÑO DE ENTORNOS ESCOLARES http://www.madridsalud.es/pdf/guia_diseno_entornos_escolares_opt.pdf PROYECTOS PILOTO http://madridsalud.es/cuidado-de-los-espacios-publicos-de-los-colegios/ Vídeos red de patios inclusivos y sostenibles https://www.pandoramirabilia.net/proyectos/cronicas-en-video-del-proyecto-red-de-patios/
  9. 9. SEMINARIO INFANTIL
  10. 10. Seminario Primaria Puntos para el debate  Satisfacción con los cambios introducidos  Invitación a las familias para que pintemos los juegos en el suelo  Cómo recompensar la labor del alumnado de 6º que está dinamizando los juegos  Funcionamiento del préstamo de material  Cómo conseguir una efectiva separación de residuos (contenedor de reciclaje amarillo)  Criterios comunes para intervenir en los conflictos que surgen

