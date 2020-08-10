Apresentação de Engenharia de software I - Profª Cristiane Fidelix

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGENHARIA DE SOFTWARE I Prof.ª Me. Cristiane Fidelix 1
Quem sou eu? Minha motivação ? Porque estou aqui? Quem são vocês? 2
Algumas Informações da disciplina: 3
Objetivo Geral da Disciplina: Proporcionar ao aluno conhecimento em métodos e técnicas de projeto que auxiliam o processo ...
Objetivo Geral da Disciplina: E ao final : Aplicar as técnicas da engenharia de software a projetos de forma eficiente, ad...
1. Fundamentos da engenharia de software  Conceitos e objetivos  O papel evolutivo do software  Software produto  A na...
 Qualidade de software  A preocupação com a qualidade de software - Crise do software - Processo de desenvolvimento de s...
2. O processo de software  Etapas do processo de software 8 2- Conteúdos a serem desenvolvidos
5. Modelos de processos de software (Modelos de ciclo de vida de software)  Waterfall (Cascata)  Incremental  RAD  Esp...
6. Modelos Ágeis  O que é um processo ágil?  Modelos ágeis de processos XP – Extreme programming Scrum 10 2- Conteúdos a...
7. Prática da Engenharia de Software  Práticas de Comunicação, Planejamento, Modelagem, Construção e implantação 11 2- Co...
Aulas expositivas: Participações em sala de aula  Leitura e estudo de Casos : Discussão em grupo 12 3- METODOLOGIA
13 3- Avaliação
 PRESSMAN, R. S. Engenharia de software: uma abordagem profissional. 7. ed. AMGH, 2011. 14 4 - Bibliografia
 Uml Guia do Usuario Grady Booch; Ivar Jacobson; James Rumbaugh 15 4 - Bibliografia http://www.ramosdainformatica.com.br/...
 Engenharia de Software – Ian Sommerville 16 4 - Bibliografia
E-mail: cristiane.fidelix@docente.unip.br 17 DÚVIDAS https://pt.slideshare.net/CrisFidelix/
