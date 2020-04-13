Fichas tareas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lucas en la entrevista que mantuvo con la empresa, hubo muchas cosas que no entendió con respecto al salario . Quiere que le ayudes. • ¿Cómo se puede definir el salario? • Los tipos de salario se pueden clasificar según la forma de pago y según la forma de cálculo. Explícale en que consiste cada uno de ellos indicando sus limitaciones . Pon un ejemplo de salario en especie y otro de salario por unidad de obra que pudiese percibir Lucas en su nómina. • El pago del salario debe efectuarse cumpliendo unos requisitos de fecha, lugar y forma. Dile a Lucas cuales son estos requisitos. • El salario puede fijarse en varios niveles: 1 º según el salario mínimo interprofesional, 2 º según convenio colectivo y 3º según contrato de trabajo. Explícale a Lucas cómo se establece el salario en cada uno de los niveles. Pon un ejemplo de estructura de salario según convenio que le pudiesen aplicar a Lucas. Ficha: Tarea 1
  2. 2. Rosa hace tiempo contrajo una deuda de 6.000€ que todavía tiene pendiente de pago. Recientemente, le llegó una notificación de embargo de su salario hasta que haga frente a la deuda. Ella, fruto de su desconocimiento, cree que el embargo de su salario es del 100%. • Explícale a Rosa los criterios que se aplican a la hora de embargar el salario, y calcula la cuantía mensual que le van a embargar, suponiendo que su salario es de 1.350€ mes. Ficha: Tarea 2
  3. 3. Durante seis meses, en la empresa donde trabajaba Juan, los retrasos en el pago de la nómina fueron continuos. La empresa prefería pagar a primero a sus proveedores antes que a sus operarios. Éstos lo veían normal porque pensaban que primero tienen derecho a cobrar los de ¨fuera¨ y luego los de ¨casa¨. • Juan está muy confundido, explícale en que consiste la garantía del salario ¨ el salario como crédito privilegiado¨. Finalmente, debido a una mala gestión, la empresa quebró y todos sus empleados se quedaron en la calle. Fruto de esa mala gestión, a Juan le dejaron pendiente de pago 3 mensualidades, que obviamente la empresa ya no le va a pagar porque está en quiebra. Ante esta situación, Juan da por perdido su dinero. • Explícale qué es FOGASA, para qué sirve, y cuál es la cuantía máxima de la que se hace responsable en caso de salarios no pagados y de indemnizaciones por despido no pagadas. Calcula la cuantía máxima que FOGASA le puede pagar a Juan, en caso de que este demande a la empresa. Ficha: Tarea 3
  4. 4. Por suerte, Juan ha encontrado un nuevo empleo en la empresa ¨Jardines de Corella¨. La empresa le ha explicado que su salario está compuesto por el salario base según convenio de jardinería, más unos cuantos complementos salariales y extrasalariales. • Explícale la diferencia entre complemento salarial y complemento extrasalarial. • Clasifica los siguientes complementos en salarial o extrasalarial. - Antigüedad - Prendas de trabajo - Gastos de locomoción - Toxicidad - Plus de distancia - Dietas de viaje - Plus de transporte - Idiomas - Nocturnidad - Desgaste de herramientas propias del trabajador - Asistencia - Títulos - Peligrosidad - Turnicidad - Conocimientos informáticos Ficha: Tarea 4
  5. 5. La empresa le ha informado de su salario bruto, pero Juan quiere conocer el importe neto. Él no sabe calcular una nómina, quiere que le ayudes. Estos son los datos para confeccionar su nómina: • Empresa: ¨Jardines de Corella¨ con domicilio en c/Palmeras, 18 de Corella , CIF: B5555555 y cuyo código de cuenta de cotización es 99/99999999/99. • Trabajador: Juan Mendoza con NIF: 44444444A, cuyo número de afiliación a la seguridad social es 44/44444444/44, con categoría profesional de ayudante no titulado (grupo 4 de cotización), con contrato eventual por circunstancias de la producción que durante el mes de mayo va a percibir los siguientes devengos: • Salario base: 1.893 € • Puntualidad: 165€ • Ropa de trabajo y desgaste de herramientas: 82€ • Horas extraordinarias voluntarias: 116€ • Además, tiene derecho a percibir 2 pagas extraordinarias al año (una en junio y otra en diciembre) por un importe equivalente a salario base más antigüedad cada una. • Se le aplica un tipo del 1'40 para cotizar por contingencias profesionales. • Tiene un tipo de retención para el IRPF del 16% Ficha: Tarea 5

