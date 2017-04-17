Page 1 of 3 April 17, 2017 Cajun Seafood Dishes You Should Try on Your Next Night Out Image 1: Some Cajun Seafood Favorite...
Page 2 of 3 Characteristics of Cajun Seafood Creole cooking and Cajun food are known for their deep flavors, use of seafoo...
Page 3 of 3 Cajun seafood is not the only attraction, with po-boys, gumbo, boudin balls, and alligator dishes also being p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cajun seafood dishes you should try on your next night out

32 views

Published on

If you’re for craving Cajun seafood, there are a few dishes you can try at popular seafood restaurants which are guaranteed to hit the spot.

Published in: Food
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cajun seafood dishes you should try on your next night out

  1. 1. Page 1 of 3 April 17, 2017 Cajun Seafood Dishes You Should Try on Your Next Night Out Image 1: Some Cajun Seafood Favorites Include Jambalaya, Platters and Etouffee Almost everyone gets a craving for Cajun seafood every once in awhile, which is no surprise as it’s been a staple in Louisiana and Texas for many years. It’s always a good idea to try new things and mix up your diet, so next time maybe you ought to try both Creole and Cajun seafood dishes at a good restaurant for a full southern food experience.
  2. 2. Page 2 of 3 Characteristics of Cajun Seafood Creole cooking and Cajun food are known for their deep flavors, use of seafood and hearty ingredients. Cajun food tends to include the ‘holy trinity’ of vegetables, which are onion, celery and bell pepper. These products give Cajun food a distinctive base. You may also find tomatoes as a key ingredient in Creole cooking, though true Cajun cuisine doesn’t often use them. The most common seafoods used in Cajun cuisine include crawfish, lobster, and shrimp. If you’re more interested in meat, then pork, chicken and beef can also be used. Traditionally, Cajun cooking uses every part of the animal to add flavor and to avoid waste, so if you want to know exactly what you’re eating, you need to ask the restaurant. Jambalaya Dishes If you’re in the mood for comfort food, jambalaya is a great choice to satisfy your cravings. It’s a pot bake that consists of andouille sausage and chicken or crawfish, rice and stew. It’s similar to Spanish paella dishes, but has a distinctive spice and flavor and can fill up an empty stomach easily. Etouffee Dishes Etouffee is a thick seafood stew that’s served over rice. It often uses shrimp, though it can also be made with chicken if you prefer, and a side of garlic bread to soak up any excess sauce. Most good restaurants will offer year round seafood, as although it can be hard to find good shrimp and crawfish outside of January to June, it’s possible to do so with a good contact in the farming industry. Crawfish Platters Cajun cuisine is all about being social, which is why so many people love sharing a crawfish platter when they go out to a restaurant. You tell the restaurant how much crawfish you want cooked, and they’re boiled together and served to the middle of the tablefor everyone to help themselves to. Platters are often served at parties and festivals in celebration for the start of crawfish season, as it’s an easy dish for people to portion off for themselves. Typically, a platter will be served with corn and potatoes, but many restaurants offer dirty rice, vegetables, and pontchartrain sauce as accompaniments as well.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 3 Cajun seafood is not the only attraction, with po-boys, gumbo, boudin balls, and alligator dishes also being popular choices. If you’re finding it hard to choose what to have, ask your waiter for recommendations, as they’ll have no doubt tried a whole range of the Cajun seafood on offer at their restaurant. About Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack: Everyone gets a Cajun seafood craving every once in awhile, and when it’s your turn you should come to Crazy Alan’s Swamp Shack for satisfaction. We serve big portions, bigger flavor and a bubbling atmosphere for the entire family to enjoy. You should visit us in Houston, TX whenever hunger for seafood strikes! Sources: Cajun vs. Creole Food - What is the Difference? , LouisianaTravel.com 10 Cajun Dishes to Try in Louisiana, EverInTransit.com

×