Mapas conceptuales, bocetos e infografias

El mapa conceptual El orden de los datos infográficos
“Las infografías son una imagen que mezcla los datos con el diseño para ayudarle a las personas y organizaciones a comunic...
Marck Smiciklas
La principal cualidad de este tipo de contenido es que permite transmitir información compleja de una forma simple de cons...
Otra ventaja que este autor apunta, es el proceso mental para decodificar imágenes, el cual es más rápido porque el cerebr...
El desarrollo de una infografía no debería fundamentarse únicamente en su diseño o la tasa de datos que contiene. La forma...
David McCandless, periodista y diseñador se ha dedicado a hacer visible la información desde una perspectiva diferente par...
La creatividad siempre está involucrada en la generación de contenido. El camino más adecuado para realizar infografías de...
ES UNA FORMA DE REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA PARA LA DESCRIPCIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN DE CONCEPTOS Y DE LAS RELACIONES QUE SE ESTABLEC...
ESTRUCTURA DE UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL MAPA CONCEPTUAL TÉCNICA DE APRENDIZAJE REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA ESTRUCTURA es una se expres...
Para detectar ideas previas y los errores de concepto al empezar una unidad o bloque temático. Como organizador para la ...
Cómo construir un mapa conceptual 1. Seleccionar  Después de leer comprensivamente un texto, o un tema concreto, seleccio...
2. Agrupar  Agrupar los conceptos cuya relación sea próxima. Aunque hay ocasiones donde se recomienda jerarquizar (paso n...
Cómo construir un mapa conceptual 3. Jerarquizar Ordenar los conceptos del más general, al más particular y específico. o...
4. Representar  Representar y situar los conceptos en el diagrama. Aquí los Post-it ®, trozos de cartulina o papel pueden...
Cómo construir un mapa conceptual 5. Conectar  Esta fase es muy importante: a la hora de conectar y relacionar los difere...
6. Comprobar  Comprobar el mapa: ver si es correcto o incorrecto. En caso de que sea incorrecto o mejorable, corregirlo a...
Cómo construir un mapa conceptual osovaca animal hierba pez ser vivo árbol alga vegetal es es es es es es es es 7. Reflexi...
Bioelementos I, Fe, Li,... Ca, Na, K,... C, H, O, N, P,S Oligoelementos Secundarios Primarios Se Clasifican son son son Bi...
EL OJO GLOBO forma de llamadoGLOBO OCULAR CÓRNEA CRISTALINOIRIS parte externa detrás de TRASPARENTE orificio PUPILA detrás...
EL SUELO compuesto por MATERIA MINERAL MATERIA ORGÁNICA disgregando ROCA MADRE restos VEGETAL ANIMAL alimento AGENTES FÍSI...
•Ordenar las ideas •Servir de guía para trabajo en equipo •Ordenar el contenido en el espacio de trabajo •Definir un espac...
Normalmente son imágenes bastante simplificadas de sus referentes reales y la información está ordenada de forma esquemáti...
En la realidad, es muy seguro que los elementos no están uno al lado del otro, sino que se decide de forma arbitraria el o...
Estas infografías pretenden mostrar en detalle una estructura compleja y sus partes. Parte por identificar cada parte y en...
La secuencia de preparación o receta sigue un esquema tradicional: paso a paso de preparación (proceso), las formas son re...
Descripción ¿Se les parece un poco a los bosquejos de Da Vinci? Esto es muy atractivo, son estudios visuales de formas de ...
Breaking news Caso: Germanwings
Bocetos
Producto
Pensar la nota Si no es vistoso no sirve
Compara hechos
