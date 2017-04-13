to do after you hit @passle 5 things “publish” Claire Trévien
@passle 1. Social media
@passle Don’t just tweet it once – schedule it to share again in the future • Key findings from our legal industry content...
@passle Useful tools for re-sharing • A social media management tool (e.g. Buffer or Hootsuite) • Hiplayapp.com allows you...
@passle Know the best times to share content • A social media management tool (e.g. Buffer or Hootsuite) • Hiplayapp.com a...
@passle Some hashtags in professional services General: #professionalservices / #profserv #SME (small and medium sized bus...
@passle Attach different media to it • Infographics • Videos • GIFs • Slideshares • An extract from your post • Etc missin...
@passle • Vary the way you present the same piece on social media, whether through media or text • Try out different hasht...
@passle 2. Cross-post
@passle Original Blog Post LinkedIn Publisher Facebook Notes Passle Medium (+ any other platform that allows for reposts i...
@passle • When possible, share a brief extract from your blog and link back to the original post with a ‘Read more’ • Don’...
@passle 3. Email marketing
@passle Peaks correspond to when our newsletter comes out
@passle
@passle Internal + External Newsletters
@passle • Keep your email marketing lists focused – quality rather than quantity • Clean it up every few months – no point...
@passle 4. Recycle
@passle Original Blog Post Infographic Slideshare Podcast Video Conference Talk Workshop Webinar
@passle
@passle Canva.com
@passle • Adapt your content to every network you use • 85% adults use multiple screens at the same time* – using differen...
@passle 5. Specialist Audience
@passle Finding your niches Where is your audience hanging out? • Facebook, LinkedIn, Google + groups • Specialist forums ...
@passle Identify and target influencers Buzzsumo: identify influencers in a field by searching for key terms
@passle Buffer
@passle Reverse engineer using Passle • See what articles your key influencer is sharing • Passle the same content • Selec...
@passle Bonus action: • Regularly update your high-performing posts to keep them evergreen • (why not also give a spin to ...
@passle • Share content more than once • Cross-post it on other platforms • Email it to a focused list of contacts • Share...
@passle Thank you! Any questions? Claire@passle.net
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - CLAIRE TREVIEN Head Of Content Passle “5 Things To Do After You Hit Publish”

38 views

Published on

Content: Creating a piece of content that differentiates you from the competition and demonstrates your expertise is only the first step in its journey. How do you then ensure it reaches the right people? More than that, how can you use it to convert prospects? In this practical session, Claire Trévien will share five key ways in which you can maximise the reach of your content, through the distribution or transformation of your original piece

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - CLAIRE TREVIEN Head Of Content Passle “5 Things To Do After You Hit Publish”

  1. 1. to do after you hit @passle 5 things “publish” Claire Trévien
  2. 2. @passle 1. Social media
  3. 3. @passle Don’t just tweet it once – schedule it to share again in the future • Key findings from our legal industry content marketing report [infographic] *link* • Did you know that the average law firm has a Klout score of 42? *link* #legalnews • How does your #lawfirm compare to others in terms of online engagement? *link* • Law firms have increased their content by 77% this year, long live #contentmarketing! [GIF of someone punching the air] *link* • Which UK law firm is outperforming its rivals in terms of #content marketing?
  4. 4. @passle Useful tools for re-sharing • A social media management tool (e.g. Buffer or Hootsuite) • Hiplayapp.com allows you to identify content as ‘evergreen’
  5. 5. @passle Know the best times to share content • A social media management tool (e.g. Buffer or Hootsuite) • Hiplayapp.com allows you to identify content as ‘evergreen’
  6. 6. @passle Some hashtags in professional services General: #professionalservices / #profserv #SME (small and medium sized business) #smallbiz (small business) #B2B (Business to Business) #B2C (Business to Customer) #B2Bmarketing #B2Cmarketing #businessplans #startup #custserv (customer service) #knowledgesharing #thoughtleaders Finances: #accountant #accountancy #fintech #finance #money #tax #digitalcurrency #virtualcurrency #cryptos / #crypto / #cryptocurrency #exchange #bitcoin #blockchain #litecoin #mobilebanking #mobilemoney #intellectualcapital #socialcapital #transactionbanking #finserv (financial service) #xfinance (exponential finance) #VC #sharktank #microfinance #p2plending (person to person lending) #finnews Law: #intellectualproperty #LMAMKT (law marketing) #futureoflaw / #legalnews #legalmarketing #lawfirm / #lawfirms #legaltech #legal #lawyers #barristers #chambers #personalinjury #piLawyers #ClinNeg (clinical negligence) #legalsecretary #birthinjury #legalIT I list more over at: http://blog.passle.net/post/102ct8a/a-list-of-top- professional-services-marketing-hashtags
  7. 7. @passle Attach different media to it • Infographics • Videos • GIFs • Slideshares • An extract from your post • Etc missinglettr.com pablo.buffer.com/app
  8. 8. @passle • Vary the way you present the same piece on social media, whether through media or text • Try out different hashtags for maximum exposure • Don’t be afraid to share the same thing several times on social media In Summary
  9. 9. @passle 2. Cross-post
  10. 10. @passle Original Blog Post LinkedIn Publisher Facebook Notes Passle Medium (+ any other platform that allows for reposts i.e. Digital Doughnut, Business2Community etc)
  11. 11. @passle • When possible, share a brief extract from your blog and link back to the original post with a ‘Read more’ • Don’t write the same title as your original post Best practice
  12. 12. @passle 3. Email marketing
  13. 13. @passle Peaks correspond to when our newsletter comes out
  14. 14. @passle
  15. 15. @passle Internal + External Newsletters
  16. 16. @passle • Keep your email marketing lists focused – quality rather than quantity • Clean it up every few months – no point sending content to people who aren’t opening it • A/B test your emails to find out what content your audience prefers Advice
  17. 17. @passle 4. Recycle
  18. 18. @passle Original Blog Post Infographic Slideshare Podcast Video Conference Talk Workshop Webinar
  19. 19. @passle
  20. 20. @passle Canva.com
  21. 21. @passle • Adapt your content to every network you use • 85% adults use multiple screens at the same time* – using different networks (such as video networks, or sound networks) gives you a chance to reach them Summary *Source: https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/infographics/online-video-trends-2017-media-plan.html
  22. 22. @passle 5. Specialist Audience
  23. 23. @passle Finding your niches Where is your audience hanging out? • Facebook, LinkedIn, Google + groups • Specialist forums and message boards • Comment sections of articles • Quora • Listserv • etc
  24. 24. @passle Identify and target influencers Buzzsumo: identify influencers in a field by searching for key terms
  25. 25. @passle Buffer
  26. 26. @passle Reverse engineer using Passle • See what articles your key influencer is sharing • Passle the same content • Select their tweet • and thank them for this on Twitter!
  27. 27. @passle Bonus action: • Regularly update your high-performing posts to keep them evergreen • (why not also give a spin to old posts to make them fresh again?)
  28. 28. @passle • Share content more than once • Cross-post it on other platforms • Email it to a focused list of contacts • Share it internally too • Recycle it into other media to maximize its reach • Target people with influence to see it (and share it!) • Update and re-share it later! In conclusion
  29. 29. @passle Thank you! Any questions? Claire@passle.net

×