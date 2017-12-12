Craig Newton Adminroles Casting Associate- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOE6eVtJDSs&index=4&list=PLJgBmjHpqgs5SvR8xSnvu...
Admin roles

  1. 1. Craig Newton Adminroles Casting Associate- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOE6eVtJDSs&index=4&list=PLJgBmjHpqgs5SvR8xSnvuHcFTbDl _hta6&safe=true  Provide directorswithmultiple actorsfora directorto choose frombasedonwhat the directorhas askedforthemto looklike.  A goodrelationshipbetweenthe actorandthe directoriskeywhenchoosinganactor.  Days as a castingassociate consistof auditionsortalkingtodirectorsinan office environment.  Have to skill wise be empathetictootherpeople’sneeds.  The more actors yousee performingthe bettersoyouhave a widerknowledgeof actorsto pickfrom,requiringyoutosee a lot of different showsandperformances. Castingassociates’donotrequire formal education,however are requiredtohave experience intheatre.Thismeansthatif youhave attainedabachelor’sdegree inanything relatedtotheatre,youwill be more soughtafterthanothers. Deputy Literary Manager- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExrMwVmHq3A&index=7&list=PLJgBmjHpqgs5SvR8xSn vuHcFTbDl_hta6&safe=true  Source playsand source writers  Helpdevelopplaysandplaywrights  Work consistsof e-mails,readingandchoosingplays,watchingplays,meetingsaboutplays.  You don’trequire qualificationstogetintothe job. However, itcouldbe soughtaftertohave a qualificationinEnglish BournemouthUniversity- EnglishBA (Hons) https://digital.ucas.com/courses/details?coursePrimaryId=9c6218d2-1c33-4192-9ced- 2cd5e622ae69&courseOptionId=906c4809-a3d5-4a24-7be4-60bf7d0de2ef Thisis a full time course forthree yearsat the price of £9,250 forthe first year;yourequire 112-120 UCAS pointswitha minimumof 2 A levelsorequivalent.Youwill studyiconicand influential text equippingyouwill professional andemployable skillspostgraduating.
  2. 2. Craig Newton UniversityofCambridge- BA (Hons) https://digital.ucas.com/courses/details?coursePrimaryId=de06934e-02b5-91a7-8e8c- 6989a2893a50&courseOptionId=86c8150b-b281-56ff-7994-b63c7f98a5ba Thisis a full time course overthree years;entryrequirementsare A*AA atA level requiring one of whichtobe Englishliteratureorlanguage.Youare taught indeptha wide breadthof Englishskillsand perceptions.Allowingyoutoleave andgostraightintoa highpayingjobor professionalworkinthe area. The Bournemouthcourse maybe preferredbymanydue to the entryrequirementsand livingcostsof the area. However,the Cambridge course allowsyoutoworkwiththe bestof the bestin the subject,formingapositive andfocusedworkenvironmenttowardsthe subject.
  3. 3. Craig Newton Archivist- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHNo5teoSjQ&index=14&list=PLJgBmjHpqgs5SvR8xSnv uHcFTbDl_hta6&safe=true  Documentandpreserve historyrelatedtothe national theatre.  Create exhibitsfromthe archive.  To be qualifiedinthe jobyouneedtohave done a master’sdegree inarchive administration or informationscience.Beforehavingdone thisyouneedalotof workexperience toeven be consideredfora job.Whilstalsohavinggoodattentiontodetail andinterestedinyour work. A relevantcourse forthisjobisArchivesandRecordsmanagement (MA) –Universityof Liverpool.Thisis a full-time course thatenablesyouthe knowledge to peruse acareerinthe area,the course allowsforlotsof practical work as theyare partneredwith Liverpool UniversityCentre forArchive Studies(LUCAS)whichcoordinatethe researchandoutreach activities. Requirementsforthe course are a qualificationinEnglishbeingatA level orGCSE, the course costs only£6900 in total for the one-yearcourse. https://digital.ucas.com/courses/details?coursePrimaryId=08c671a3-df1b-386c-1e91- fc061ff15a41&courseOptionId=ccface01-c25c-300d-95be-20a1d7c1e4de
  4. 4. Craig Newton AberystwythUniversity- Archive Administration(MA) https://digital.ucas.com/courses/details?coursePrimaryId=347d3c9f-39f0-eade-6e0b- 444c8c8a3bbc&courseOptionId=b0d74456-ab34-97fd-7c1b-38a1c94e0ea9 You learnprofessional skillsandprinciplestoallow youtotake it on to a career.Thiscourse isone year inlengthandis full time ata price of £6100. Requirementsforthe course include an Englishproficiencytestif youdonot have qualificationsinEnglishatbasicstandards. It couldbe arguedthat the course at Liverpool isbetterdue toitsclearpractical work inthe industryaswell asthe surroundingareabeingcheapto live andfull of thingstosee anddo. Theyalsohave a similarprice forthe course sodue to the extrasLiverpool offersitisa simple choice formany.

