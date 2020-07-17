Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
An Investment Opportunity New Opportunities That Promise Pivotal Change Industrial Hemp Ag Products Hand Sanitizer Devices...
Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 2 e Offering Pivot Inventions, Inc. is seeking...
Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 3 e harvests onsite, converting some of the ma...
Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 4 e Fuel Cells ▪ Generates and stores 100% cle...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pivot Inventions, Inc. Investment Overview

26 views

Published on

Pivot Inventions, Inc. Investment Overview

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pivot Inventions, Inc. Investment Overview

  1. 1. An Investment Opportunity New Opportunities That Promise Pivotal Change Industrial Hemp Ag Products Hand Sanitizer Devices Health Diagnostics Fuel Cells
  2. 2. Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 2 e Offering Pivot Inventions, Inc. is seeking up to $15 million in debt capital, and is also open to consider equity capital, to grow its operation. Upside benefits include an interest rate to be negotiated for a debt raise with warrants that will be exercisable for a three (3) year period beginning on 12/31/2021. Each $10,000 of debt will have 1,000 warrants (exchangeable on a one for one basis into common stock) attached which will be exercisable at $.10 per share. Alternatively, Pivot is not opposed to equity participation with terms and conditions to be agreed. The company has projected a valuation of $1.12 billion after five years, with fifth-year projected results of $248.4 million in annual revenue, $94.9 million in annual EBITDA and $173.5 million in cash. Corporate Overview Pivot Inventions (“Pivot”) is a C corporation registered in Nevada in 2020. The company’s vision is to bring to the national and global market pivotal innovations that improve lives, sustain the environment and propel business value. Pivot is on a mission to reinvent standard practices by delivering breakthrough, sustainable solutions that advance health care, clean energy, natural agriculture and other industry sectors while rewarding investors. To this end, Pivot is initially offering five newly patented, unique and innovative products representing the healthcare, clean energy and agricultural sectors. A sixth product area is industrial hemp. While hemp is an age-old crop, it’s new again in the U.S. as a result of 2018 federal legislation allowing cultivation as long as the harvest contains less than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive component in hemp’s marijuana cousin. Hemp is a nonintoxicating agricultural and industrial superstar whose strong stalk has traditional uses in paper, textile and rope manufacture and more recently in leading-edge products such as bioplastics, batteries, construction materials and fuel pellets. Hemp seeds have therapeutic and nutritional value, and their oil is useful as biofuel to power diesel engines. In fact, all parts of the hemp plant are useful, and Pivot plans four zero-waste hemp processing centers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. These 80-acre facilities will grow and process this environmentally beneficial crop, test conditions in the field and in greenhouses, sell certified seed and other hemp commodities, and manufacture custom hemp products under negotiated contracts. Pivot Inventions anticipates that industrial hemp will be its area of greatest capital investment and return on investment. By building commercial-scale hemp processing plants, Pivot will help fill a gap in the current U.S. hemp supply chain. The nation’s 70-year ban on hemp agriculture has resulted in a shortage of hemp processors for separating the hemp stalk’s fibrous outer layer from its woody inner core so that all the harvest is utilized. Lack of processors has discouraged hemp planting and also resulted in high-value stalks left to decay in fields, with only their seeds harvested. The Midwest in particular has no hemp processing capability closer than Colorado or Canada. Pivot will serve this overlooked market. Market indicators point to a healthy bottom line for Pivot. Consumer demand for sustainable, environmentally beneficial products is rising, and awareness of the importance of hand sanitation, timely medical diagnostics, clean energy and organic agriculture continues to grow. Americans also are keen to reduce reliance on imports, preferring “made in America” products. (Currently, most hemp products are from Canada or China.) Pivot stands apart from other market entrants. Most companies who process hemp are focused on production of CBD oils and other uses of hemp for food or personal care. These are areas of heightened competition and continued scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pivot does not plan at this time to enter this newly crowded, uncertain corner of the hemp market. Instead, Pivot will differentiate itself by focusing more narrowly on processing hemp stalks and seeds. Pivot will partner with Midwestern farmers to meet all their needs for industrial hemp farming, to include supplying certified hemp seeds, natural fertilizer, practical research and soil testing in the field and in greenhouses year-round, and a ready, certain commitment to buy their hemp harvest for processing. Pivot also will organically grow its own hemp in the field and in greenhouses and process those
  3. 3. Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 3 e harvests onsite, converting some of the materials to hemp-based products such as hempcrete, animal bedding, insulation, bioplastics and custom products to fulfill negotiated contracts. To market its lineup of hemp, healthcare and clean energy products, Pivot will approach buyers through three channels. A nationwide sales force will work to contract with corporate buyers interested in off-the-shelf products as well as custom orders for items such as molded hemp plastics. Farmers and the general public will be able to buy products at each of the four processing centers on either a retail or wholesale level. Consumers everywhere will be able to purchase products online at the company website or via social media channels, with drop shipment by services such as Amazon or eBay. Finally, Pivot differentiates itself with its accomplished management team and expert advisory board. Company leaders have demonstrated success at taking a business in a nascent industry from startup to highly profitable market leadership. The advisory board consists of pioneers in the industrial hemp space who are experts on the topic and devoted to sharing their vision for fulfillment of the promise of nature’s most versatile product, hemp. In addition, Pivot has engaged several strategic partners. These entrepreneurs will enter contracts to sell their hemp products on a national and international basis or work with the company to advance our products and services in the marketplace. Initial Products and Processes Industrial Hemp Hemp Seed and Fiber Production ▪ Nature’s most versatile crop, strongest of natural fibers with tens of thousands of uses ▪ Of Cannabis sativa family but distinct from its cousin, marijuana ▪ Contains less than 0.3% THC and produces no intoxicating effects ▪ Cultivated for thousands of years but banned in the U.S. from 1937 until 2018 ▪ 2018 U.S. farm bill removed hemp as controlled substance and legalized its cultivation Agricultural Products Natural Fertilizer ▪ Nutrient-rich blends with earthworms and chicken/turkey droppings and renderings ▪ Revitalizes soil and crops, eliminating need for crop rotation due to soil depletion ▪ Improves water retention, decreases soil compaction and reduces runoff and erosion ▪ Residential and commercial uses, sold in bulk to farmers and in 40-lb bags for landscapers Healthcare Sanitizer Wand ▪ Waving this handheld device kills up to 99% of bacteria, germs and viruses ▪ Resembles airport security wand ▪ Touchless, instantaneous and sanitizing without use of soaps, lotions or gels ▪ Broad commercial and residential applications Hand Sanitizer Device ▪ Inserting hands for 2-3 seconds kills up to 99% of all bacteria, germs and viruses ▪ Works by way of ultraviolet light at levels safe for skin and eyes ▪ Touchless, instantaneous and sanitizing without use of soaps, lotions or gels ▪ Can be used anywhere and everywhere a light is needed Health Diagnostic Product ▪ Handheld scanner detects a wide range of ailments, from viruses to cancer ▪ Generates reports in seconds to expedite checkups and recommends specific followup ▪ Noncontact process to mitigate spread of germs ▪ MSRP of approximately $300 Clean Energy
  4. 4. Investment Opportunity – Proprietary and Confidential Information June 2020 4 e Fuel Cells ▪ Generates and stores 100% clean energy for transportation and electricity production ▪ As powerful as lithium battery but rechargeable with magnets while in operation ▪ Enough capacity to electrify large farm buildings or homes at 2 cents per kilowatt ▪ Replaces standard vehicle batteries in semi-trucks, tractors, cars and pickup trucks Market Drivers Pivot Inventions believes the following factors will drive robust growth of its business: Legalization of industrial hemp as an agricultural product. The 2018 Farm Bill was a landmark piece of legislation that reintroduced a crop last grown commercially in the United States in the 1950s, independent of legal issues. In most states, hemp had not been produced commercially in more than 100 years because of lack of mechanization and limited demand for food, fiber and textile uses. Today only two states continue to forbid cultivation of the crop. Increased legalization is prompting manufacturers and research institutions to develop new products from industrial hemp. New uses for industrial hemp in diverse industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care, construction, fuel, plastics and paper Rising consumer demand for organically grown, natural products Commitments to sustainability by every measure – social, environmental and financial Greater awareness of personal hygiene and healthcare needs in wake of COVID-19 New knowledge about industrial hemp characteristics and its many uses and benefits Renewed demand for fewer imports and more products made and sold in the United States Financial Highlights Pivot Inventions, Inc. projects rapid revenue growth and market penetration. The company has projected a valuation of $1.12 billion after five years, with fifth-year projected results of $248.4 million in annual revenue, $94.9 million in annual EBITDA and $173.5 million in cash. Contact Us To learn more about this Pivot Inventions investment opportunity, contact: Craig Meisner (732) 977-0392 Craig.meisner@militiahillcapitaladvisors.com Mel Jones (404) 662-7718 mjones@pivotinventions.com Project Financials (USD) Forecast Income Statement 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year 4th Year 5th Year Revenue 13,707,232 51,901,518 102,613,987 166,782,078 248,390,782 Cost of Goods Sold 7,990,287 28,597,992 56,440,969 91,453,461 135,718,014 Gross Margin 5,716,945 23,303,526 46,173,018 75,328,617 112,672,768 Gross Margin (%) 41.7% 44.9% 45.0% 45.2% 45.4% Operating Expenses 5,442,861 9,399,801 11,316,807 14,144,442 17,797,488 EBITDA 274,084 13,903,724 34,856,211 61,184,175 94,875,280 Cash Balance at End of Year 1,310,250 13,213,974 37,779,035 88,863,262 173,549,155 Employees 41 85 102 134 174

×