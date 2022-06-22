George Lois and the Big Idea.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 22, 2022
Jun. 22, 2022
A short presentation I created several years back on the "Big Idea" creative solutions of legendary ad man George Lois.

  1. 1. George Lois and the Slides © Craig McNamara, 2022 Ads, images © respective parties BIG IDEA
  2. 2. DISCLAIMER: The following ads are over 30 years old and do not necessarily reflect contemporary social mores, visual styles, and cool celebrities.
  3. 3. “The brash George Lois was the agent provocateur who triggered advertising’s creative revolution of the 1960s.” (The New York Times) “Every industry has its stars, and in the world of advertising, George Lois is a supernova, the original Mr. Big Idea.” (Business Week) • Worked at CBS in the ‘60s under Lou Dorfsman • Doyle Dane Bernbach under Bill Bernbach • Paper Koenig Lois • Lois Holland Callaway Why is George Lois a BIG DEAL?
  4. 4. George Lois says, it’s “words and images that catch people’s eyes, penetrate their minds, warm their hearts and cause them to act.” BIG IDEA? So what’s the
  5. 5. But even more, it’s ideas that are bigger just one ad or TV spot, ideas that can leap from advertising into the real world. BIG IDEA? So what’s the
  6. 6. Client: Olivetti Typewriters Problem: Secretaries preferred IBM typewriters because they felt it gave them status George Lois’ BIG IDEA…
  7. 7. Create the Olivetti Girl, the star performer in her office who typed faster and neater than everyone else and could always be counted on.
  8. 8. Client: Uniroyal’s Naugahyde, a leathery vinyl Problem: Differentiate their Naugahyde, an imitation leather vinyl, from all the copycats who followed their success. George Lois’ BIG IDEA…
  9. 9. Create The Nauga as the ugly but lovable “spokesbeast” for Naugahyde in TV and print, on hangtags and even a 12-inch doll for kids.
  10. 10. Client: No Nonsense Pantyhose Problem: Product’s image was too functional & utilitarian; generate excitement and stop declining sales George Lois’ BIG IDEA…
  11. 11. Made the product contemporary and fashionable with print ads and PR that awarded the No Nonsense American Woman Award to celebrity achievers like Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Gloria Steinem.
  12. 12. Client: Pontiac Car Dealers Problem: Get people in showrooms with – impossibly – a campaign that 87 dealers would all like. George Lois’ BIG IDEA…
  13. 13. The Pontiac Choirboys, TV spots that made them all local celebrities as they sang folk song parodies pleading with viewers to come and buy a car.
  14. 14. Client: Rios Casino Resort in Las Vegas Problem: Repeat customers weren’t enough to support its $220 million expansion to 2500 suites and its Masquerade Village gaming complex – opening in a month. George Lois’ BIG IDEA…
  15. 15. Used masquerade symbolism to create a fun, “naughty” identity , including a theme (“Where the hidden you comes out to play!”) and TV/print ads with masked celebrities -- plus two masks on the pillows of every room.
  16. 16. See more BIG IDEAS in all these books by George Lois
  17. 17. Learn more about the career of George Lois at GeorgeLois.com
A short presentation I created several years back on the "Big Idea" creative solutions of legendary ad man George Lois.

