Looking for reliable dumpster rentals? You're in the right place. Here at Bin Pro Container Rentals, we have several hook-lift dumpster sizes to choose from. Our goal is to make sure that you get the most efficient size for your project, no matter how big or how small it is. Our bins are the ideal waste containment and removal solution for junk and waste of all types. With low, sturdy walls and plenty of space, you'll be able to efficiently take care of all your junk and waste materials.