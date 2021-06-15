Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lean In Government 2021 January 14, 2021 10:30am EST Agile Transformation with Kanban and the Theory of Change Craeg K. St...
Agenda 6. Flight Levels § Level One- Operations § Level Two- Coordination § Level Three- Strategy § Example Level Two Boar...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 3 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. About Me
Craeg Strong § Software Development since 1988 § Large Commercial & Government Projects § Kanban Coach / DevOps Engineer §...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 5 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 2. Context
Municipal Human Services Agency 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 6 o Digital Transformation o Agency C...
Motivations for Change: External 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 7 Unclear where to Find Services Cum...
Motivations For Change: Internal Senior Leadership § How am I delivering Outcomes? § Is Current Initiative On Track? § Wha...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 9 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 3. Change Models
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 10 Kotter: Leading Change 1. Establish a sense of urgency • Crises, p...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 11 Why Does That Approach Fail Often? Same Reasons We Don’t Keep Our ...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 12 ICAgile / Lyssa Adkins Model of Coaching 1. Do not provide a solut...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 13 Chip & Dan Heath: Switch o Find what is already working well and d...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 14 Cialdini: Principles of Influence 1. Reciprocity 2. Commitment and...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 15 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 4. Kanban Matu...
Kanban Maturity Model
Drastic Change Programs Are Risky Safety! Patience! time Capability Failure! Lower maturity organizations panic under stre...
Driving Evolutionary Change Actively influence decisions and actions of leaders at all levels. Leadership e.g. Lead by exa...
Evolutionary Change Model
Kanban Maturity Model: More than 100 Practices
Kanban Cultural Mantra 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 21 Outcomes follow Practices Practices follow ...
Kanban Cultural Mantra 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 22 Outcomes follow practice adoption. Practice...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 23 Values • Make Progress With Imperfect Information • Course Correct...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 24 Decision Filters Help Us Reinforce Our Values Value Trumps Flow He...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 25 More Decision Filters If You are In a Position to Do Something, Ju...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 26 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 5. Theory of C...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 27 Theory of Change • Roots o Field of Program Theory and Program Eva...
Theory of Change: Example 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 28 Outcomes Communities Have Opportunities ...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 29 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 6. Flight Leve...
• Even though teams are delivering, overall delivery is slow • Many issues show up late, during integration • Performance,...
Level 1: Operational (Practitioner Team-Level) These could be LeSS teams or a SAFe Agile Release Train (ART)
Level 2: Coordination
Level 3: Strategy Flight Level Three ties strategy directly to execution
Problems and Solutions No Agile Interactions Between Teams Flight Levels & Capacity Tokens §Flight Level Two Integration B...
Flight Level Three (Strategy) Visualization § Ties strategy to execution § Simplifies trade-off analysis § Facilitates Hyp...
Example Flight Level Three (Strategy) Visualization Strategy / Objective KR / KPI MVP: Support Initial Disability Claims f...
Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization
Example Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization – Swim Lanes Feature Feature Feature Feature Release Backlog Decompo...
Example Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization - CapTokens 8 7 Integration Test Done In Progress 6 6 2 5 Backlog An...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 40 Agile Interactions
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 41 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 7. Transformat...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 42 Recommended Approach to Agile Transformation What To Do (Overall F...
Transformational Dos and Don’ts Not This § Change the Organizational Structure § Focus on Team-Level Agile § Start with a ...
1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 44 Which Service Do We Start With? • Customer Facing • Not Mission Cr...
Transformation Roadmap Example 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 45 Product Management Training Visioni...
Key Takeaways § Most Agile Transformations are not successful § Making Agile Teams Does Not Produce Business Agility § Lar...
Thank You! Other Offerings § Digital Transformation § Cloud Native App Development § Agile / Kanban Coaching § DevOps Jump...
20210113 lean ingovernment-agile-transformation-craeg-strong-ariel-partners

This is an experience report describing how we used Kanban plus the Theory of Change to begin a transformation of a NYC social services agency away from traditional ways of doing business and towards a more adaptable, responsive, and outcomes-driven approach and ultimately a better steward of taxpayer monies.
Like many health and human services-based agencies, this mayoral agency was originally focused on procurements, contracts with third party providers, and standardized quarterly reporting to run its operations.

The commissioner challenged his agency to become more directly client-facing, data-driven, and oriented on outcomes. The agency leveraged the Theory of Change (ToC) to establish a conceptual framework including a set of desired outcomes and the high-level steps it will take to achieve the outcomes. ToC seeks to fill in the gaps between actions (e.g. provide afterschool program) and key results (e.g. reduce school dropout rates). ToC is especially relevant in health and human services contexts due to the difficulty in making these kinds of connections.
We observed that the ToC approach is compatible with Objectives and Key Results (OKR) which according to Klaus Leopold often plays a key part of a flight-level three (strategic) Kanban system. In our engagement we focused at the strategic level and worked together to establish a flight-level three (strategy) kanban system for the CIO to manage his initiatives. We designed and built a number of metrics so that the CIO could measure relative levels of investment and effort between different initiatives. This was a huge leap forward, since in the past the CIO could only report aggregate numbers and therefore had no way of measuring cost/benefit by matching outcomes to specific investments.

Our work with this client is continuing, and many new challenges have arisen. Ultimately, however, the agency is making good progress on its drive to improve organizational maturity and a deeper and richer Kanban implementation. This session will dive into lessons learned, results achieved, and key observations.

20210113 lean ingovernment-agile-transformation-craeg-strong-ariel-partners

  1. 1. Lean In Government 2021 January 14, 2021 10:30am EST Agile Transformation with Kanban and the Theory of Change Craeg K. Strong, CTO, Savant Financial Technologies d/b/a Ariel Partners
  2. 2. Agenda 6. Flight Levels § Level One- Operations § Level Two- Coordination § Level Three- Strategy § Example Level Two Boards § Example Level Three Boards § Agile Interactions 7. Transformation Approach § What and How § Dos and Don'ts § Where to Start § Transformation Roadmap Example § Key Takeaways, Q & A 1. About me 2. Context § Municipal Agency § Motivations for Change 3. Change Models § Kotter § ICAgile / Scrum Coach § Elephant / Rider § Cialdini Principles of Influence 4. Kanban Maturity Model § Evolutionary Change § Values and Decision Filters 5. Theory of Change
  3. 3. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 3 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. About Me
  4. 4. Craeg Strong § Software Development since 1988 § Large Commercial & Government Projects § Kanban Coach / DevOps Engineer § Kanban Trainer / SpecFlow Trainer § Performance & Scalability Architect § Certified Ethical Hacker § New York & Washington DC Area CTO, Ariel Partners AKT, KCP, KMP, CSM, CSP, CSPO, ITILv3, PMI-ACP, PMP, LeSS, SAFe www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com @ckstrong1
  5. 5. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 5 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 2. Context
  6. 6. Municipal Human Services Agency 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 6 o Digital Transformation o Agency Context o Lots of Oversight o Large, Diverse Group of Stakeholders o Hundreds of External Commercial Services Vendors o Significant Legacy Component
  7. 7. Motivations for Change: External 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 7 Unclear where to Find Services Cumbersome In- Person Visits with paper forms Tedious overlapping applications for multiple services Unfriendly Public Info
  8. 8. Motivations For Change: Internal Senior Leadership § How am I delivering Outcomes? § Is Current Initiative On Track? § What Is Impact If I Add A New Initiative? § What Is Impact Of New Ideas On Existing Initiatives? § How Can I Know Existing Capacity? § How Is My Capacity Being Allocated? Mid-Level / Team-Level • No Visibility for Bottlenecks • Hidden Dependencies Cause Delays • Coordinating Development with Non- IT Upstream Work • Cannot Give Reliable Estimates • Quality Issues • Unable to Make Good Tradeoff Decisions
  9. 9. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 9 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 3. Change Models
  10. 10. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 10 Kotter: Leading Change 1. Establish a sense of urgency • Crises, potential crises, major opportunities 2. Create Guiding Coalition • Put together a group with enough power to lead the change. • Get the group to work together as a team 3. Communicate the change vision • Use every vehicle possible to constantly communicate the new vision and strategies • Have the guiding coalition role model the behavior expected 4. Empower broad-based action • Get rid of obstacles. Change system or structures that undermine the change vision. • Encourage risk taking and non-traditional ideas, activities, actions 5. Generate short-term wins • Plan for visible improvements in performance • Create the win • Visibly recognize and reward the people who made the wins possible 6. Consolidate gains and produce more change • Hire, promote and develop people who can implement the change vision 7. Anchor new approaches in the culture • Articulate connections between new behaviors and organizational success. • Plan for leadership development and succession
  11. 11. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 11 Why Does That Approach Fail Often? Same Reasons We Don’t Keep Our New Year’s Resolutions • Too Ambitious • Strains Credulity • “How Can I Run A Marathon If I Can’t Jog More Than A Mile?” • Don’t See A Path • Status Quo Is Comfortable • “It Has Gotten Us This Far”
  12. 12. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 12 ICAgile / Lyssa Adkins Model of Coaching 1. Do not provide a solution to the problem 2. Practice active “global” listening 3. Ask powerful questions 4. Use “nonviolent” communication 5. Challenge and expand thought processes through questions 6. Be a guide to help coachee realize they know how to solve their own problems
  13. 13. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 13 Chip & Dan Heath: Switch o Find what is already working well and do more of it o Shrink the change o Make the environment conducive to the new behavior
  14. 14. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 14 Cialdini: Principles of Influence 1. Reciprocity 2. Commitment and Consistency 3. Social proof 4. Authority 5. Liking 6. Scarcity 7. Unity and Identity
  15. 15. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 15 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 4. Kanban Maturity Model
  16. 16. Kanban Maturity Model
  17. 17. Drastic Change Programs Are Risky Safety! Patience! time Capability Failure! Lower maturity organizations panic under stress Kanban in action! Avoid the failure mode of large scale, designed & managed transitions 18% success* 18% failure 64% moderately effective * https://www.pmi.org/-/media/pmi/documents/public/pdf/learning/thought-leadership/pulse/organizational-change-management.pdf
  18. 18. Driving Evolutionary Change Actively influence decisions and actions of leaders at all levels. Leadership e.g. Lead by example: demonstrate desired behaviors Engage people emotionally and provoke an impulse to ‘do something about it’. Stressor e.g. WIP limits or triage Hold a mirror up to reality: Needed to catalyse the demand for further change. Reflection Mechanism e.g. Kanban cadences, metrics or charts, F4P surveys …applying just enough stress to catalyze improvement.
  19. 19. Evolutionary Change Model
  20. 20. Kanban Maturity Model: More than 100 Practices
  21. 21. Kanban Cultural Mantra 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 21 Outcomes follow Practices Practices follow Culture Culture follows Values
  22. 22. Kanban Cultural Mantra 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 22 Outcomes follow practice adoption. Practice adoption is impeded by cultural obstacles, and therefore, culture must lead; and to change culture, we must lead with values.
  23. 23. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 23 Values • Make Progress With Imperfect Information • Course Correct later, rather than waiting for perfect information • Collaboration • Empowerment • Prefer High Trust Culture • Tolerance for Failure • Transparency • Treat WIP as a liability rather than an Asset • Reduce Cycle Time
  24. 24. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 24 Decision Filters Help Us Reinforce Our Values Value Trumps Flow Hence, pick an urgent or expedited ticket over and above an older ticket Flow Trumps Waste Elimination Hence, temporarily increase WIP if required to maintain flow even though it could add waste Waste Elimination Trumps Economies of Scale Hence, consider adding a UX designer to each team so tickets don’t wait for a centralized team to handle them
  25. 25. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 25 More Decision Filters If You are In a Position to Do Something, Just Do It Don’t wait for issues to be assigned If You don’t Know who its for, you shouldn’t work on it You should question anything if you don’t know who it is for If you don’t know who you are serving, you might not be serving anyone Triage Before Commitment Understand ROI. Explore dependencies, understand risk of future blockers. Review blocker clusters Understand Customer Expectation Before Committing Match customer expectations with class of service. Align Actions with Objectives Quantify impact of requests. Without a target you will never hit it
  26. 26. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 26 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 5. Theory of Change
  27. 27. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 27 Theory of Change • Roots o Field of Program Theory and Program Evaluation in 90s • Published o 2000-2002 Aspen Roundtable for Community Change • Process o Start with Desired Outcomes o Map Backwards to Activities, Approach, and Conditions • Key Innovations o Distinction between Desired Outcomes and Actual Outcomes o Requires Stakeholders to Model Desired Outcomes Prior to Deciding on Forms of Invention to Achieve those Outcomes • Quality Control Criteria o Plausibility o Feasibility o Testability
  28. 28. Theory of Change: Example 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 28 Outcomes Communities Have Opportunities to Flourish Greater Access to Employment Through Skills, Opportunities, Resources Greater Access to After-School Activities At-Risk Youth Have Access to Help They Need Activities Fund Community Based Organizations to Provide Services Tighter Interactions with Vendors Direct Outreach to Customers Approach Collaborate Across Agency All Decisions Informed By Data Promote Best Practices Track Progress Vs Goals Blameless Post- Mortems Invest In Quality Invest in CRM: Integrated View for Customer Integrated View for Vendors Conditions Leadership Commitment Decision Making Consistent With Vision Regular Communication Innovation is Encouraged Failure Is Not Punished
  29. 29. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 29 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 6. Flight Levels
  30. 30. • Even though teams are delivering, overall delivery is slow • Many issues show up late, during integration • Performance, scalability, and usability problems persist • Team-level improvements can actually make the situation worse Team-Level Agile: What’s Missing? Team 3 Team 2 Team 1 Team 4 Team 3 Team 2 Team 1 Team 2 Team 1
  31. 31. Level 1: Operational (Practitioner Team-Level) These could be LeSS teams or a SAFe Agile Release Train (ART)
  32. 32. Level 2: Coordination
  33. 33. Level 3: Strategy Flight Level Three ties strategy directly to execution
  34. 34. Problems and Solutions No Agile Interactions Between Teams Flight Levels & Capacity Tokens §Flight Level Two Integration Board §Limit WIP at Integration Level §Use CapTokens to facilitate coordination of dependencies No end-to-end management of the value streams Flight Levels & Discovery Kanban §Extend our integration board to cover workflow before and after the Sprint §After sprint review, what steps remain to actually deliver to the customer? §Before sprint planning, what steps are required to get requirements ready? No agile strategic portfolio management Flight Levels & Discovery Kanban §Portfolio level board helps us plan and manage our initiatives §Marries our roadmap with portfolio management
  35. 35. Flight Level Three (Strategy) Visualization § Ties strategy to execution § Simplifies trade-off analysis § Facilitates Hypothesis-Driven Development (HDD) § Enables Business Agility
  36. 36. Example Flight Level Three (Strategy) Visualization Strategy / Objective KR / KPI MVP: Support Initial Disability Claims for 1 medium MicroPact state Initial Adult disability claim can be entered Financial API produces JSON Business Function Capabilities Manage User Profile Manage Organization Manage Authorizations Interface to State Financial Systems Manage Disability Case Manage Disability Claim Manage Authentication 3-6 Months 0-3 Months Active Basic User Info Basic Org Info Assign Org Roles Manage Org Users User Login User Logout Impersonate User Manage User Relationships User Financial Info
  37. 37. Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization
  38. 38. Example Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization – Swim Lanes Feature Feature Feature Feature Release Backlog Decompose into features Decompose into user stories Sprint Backlog Implement Waiting For Integration Integrate Waiting For Approval Validate Waiting For Release Done Feature Capability Capability Capability Feature Feature Feature Capability Feature Feature Feature Feature Capability Capability Feature Feature Feature Incorporating upstream work Incorporating downstream work Feature Feature Capability Feature Feature Feature Capability Capability Feature Feature Feature Feature Feature Feature Feature
  39. 39. Example Flight Level Two (Coordination) Visualization - CapTokens 8 7 Integration Test Done In Progress 6 6 2 5 Backlog Analysis Dev Test Done Backlog Team Beta Team Alpha Team Gamma 4 Analysis 4 Dev Test Done Backlog 4 Analysis 4 Dev Test Deploy 5 4 4 Done 4 5 5 5 1 3 4 Next Up
  40. 40. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 40 Agile Interactions
  41. 41. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 41 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 7. Transformation Approach
  42. 42. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 42 Recommended Approach to Agile Transformation What To Do (Overall Framework) Flight Levels How To Do It (Approach, Specific Practices) Kanban Maturity Model
  43. 43. Transformational Dos and Don’ts Not This § Change the Organizational Structure § Focus on Team-Level Agile § Start with a Tool § Scale too Quickly This • Engage Top Management as Active Participants • Understand Context and Challenges • Design Flight Level Architecture • Implement One FL2 System • Connect to FL3 • Replicate Service by Service
  44. 44. 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 44 Which Service Do We Start With? • Customer Facing • Not Mission Critical • Highly Visible and Permission Giving • Will Influence others to Follow • Staff Are Enthusiastic • Many volunteer to Pilot the Changes
  45. 45. Transformation Roadmap Example 1/27/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 45 Product Management Training Visioning Workshops Stakeholder Interviews Strategy-Level Workshops Checkpoints Discovery & Delivery Kanban In Situ Observation, Ad hoc Coaching One on one sessions Role and Responsibilities Capture pain points Understanding of strategic vision Summary of Challenges and Observations Open Space Hopes and fears True North Ideal, Obstacles, Outcomes Right-to-Left Strategy Deployment Strategy Diamond / Product Canvas Impact Mapping Culture Hacking: Modeling & Decision Filters Pre-Mortem & Cover Story Mockup Strategy Artifacts: Impact Map, Decision Filters, Role and Responsibility Matrix Product Vision & Strategy Design Thinking Prototypes, Storyboards & Mockups Concept Testing & Validation User cohort / Persona Profiles Scenario Mapping / Journey Mapping How Might We / Design Canvas Google Design Sprint Product Lifecycle Management Feature Prioritization / Kano Model Training Delivery, Product Canvas Roles & responsibilities Objectives and Key Results Actions & Initiatives Prioritization Capacity Allocation & Work In Process Limits Cycle Times and Service Level Objectives Strategy-level Kanban STATIK Workshop Operating Rhythm: meetings and communication Roadmapping Forecasting & Estimation Kanban System Design: Workflows, Policies, OKRs, KPIs, Biweekly Check-in Monthly status report Value Stream-Level Kanban STATIK Workshop Cross-Functional Teams, Team Structure Story Mapping Story Splitting Work In Process Limits & Minimums Explicit Policies Defining Services & Service Boundaries Modeling End-to-End Flow Capacity Allocation Managing Dependencies Blocker Clustering Kanban System Design: Workflows, Policies, SLO, Issue Taxonomy Kanban Tool Configuration
  46. 46. Key Takeaways § Most Agile Transformations are not successful § Making Agile Teams Does Not Produce Business Agility § Large Changes are Risky: Evolutionary Change Works Better § Flight Level Framework is Lightweight and yet Comprehensive § Flight Levels and Theory of Change Help Tie Strategy to Execution § Kanban Maturity Model Provides Blueprint for Successful Evolutionary Change
  47. 47. Thank You! Other Offerings § Digital Transformation § Cloud Native App Development § Agile / Kanban Coaching § DevOps Jumpstart § Compliance As Code § Test Automation Jumpstart § Legacy Modernization § JIRA Jumpstart Training Offerings § Fundamentals of Agile § Agile for Leaders & Executives § Kanban Management Professional § Professional Scrum § Human Centered Design § BDD With Cucumber Acceptance Testing § Agile Estimation, Forecasting, & Metrics § Agile Requirements www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com Twitter: @arielpartners

