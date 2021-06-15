Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agile Governance at Scale Craeg K. Strong, CTO, Savant Financial Technologies d/b/a Ariel Partners Lean In Government 2021...
Agenda 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 2 1. About me 2. Our Agile Experience & Progression 3. Context...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 3 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. About Me
1. Craeg Strong 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 4 CTO, Ariel Partners AKT, KCP, KMP, CSM, CSP, CSPO, ...
© Copyright Ariel Partners 2019 *sales@arielpartners.com ((646) 467-7394 5 2002 2004-7 2012-14 2016 2017-18 2018-19 2019-2...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 6 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 3. Context
3.1 Genesis of this Effort 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 7 o Creating Agile Auditing Framework for ...
3.2 Governance and Oversight: Audit Effectiveness 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 8 PROGRESS and stat...
3.2 Governance and Oversight: Audit Effectiveness 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 9 o Scheduling and ...
3.3 Traditional Versus Agile 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 10 What makes agile so different? Tradit...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 11 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 4. Audit Frame...
4.1 Sources 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 12 o Digital Services Playbook o Management and Oversight...
4.1 Sources 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 13 o Agile Development & Delivery for Information Technol...
4.2 Project Scorecard 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 14 What is our level of risk? PMBOK Knowledge A...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 15 Control Areas Critical Elements Control Activities Control Techniq...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 16 4.4 Control Areas & Critical Elements o Agile Methods and Framewor...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 17 4.5 Control Activities, Control Techniques, Audit Procedures Contr...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 18 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 5. Governance ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 19 5.0 Highlights 5.1. Address the Big Challenges Head-On o Human Cen...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 20 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governan...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 21 Human Centered Design oHow Many Team Members Have Participated in ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 22 Agile Requirements Experience Counts Task Task Task Task Task Task...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 23 Holistic Test Automation oIs it any wonder that most enterprise sy...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 24 Typical Test Automation GUI Presentation Logic Server Business Log...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 25 Test Automation For Legacy Systems GUI Presentation-Side Business ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 26 Testable Architecture: APIs oTestability Brings o Instrumentation ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 27 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governan...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 28 Broken Windows Strategy Code Does Not Meet Style Guide Huge Produc...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 29 Balanced Metrics Sprint Velocity & Sprint Story Delivery Count Ave...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 30 What are some key DevOps Metrics? Google DORA oChange Failure Rate...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 31 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governan...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 32 Common Failure Modes Fencing Mixing and Matching Disciplines Skipp...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 33 Common Failure Modes: Using Velocity for Long-Range Forecasting
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 34 Why Not Use Story Point Estimates for Long-Range Forecasting?
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 35 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governan...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 36 Dependency Handling The Hard Way o Opportunity Cost of Large Meeti...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 37 Backlog Analysis Dev Test Done Backlog Modern Mainframers Backend ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 38 Flight Levels Architecture Simplifies Coordination o Ties strategy...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 39 Forecasting o Use Reference Class Forecasting o Address Outliers, ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 40 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governan...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 41 Keeping Track: Reference Class Forecasting oDegree of Complexity: ...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 42 6. Key Takeaways o Current State of Large-Scale Agile Governance i...
1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 43 7. Thank You Other Offerings o Digital Transformation o Cloud Nati...
20210113 lean ingovernment-agile-governance-at-scale-craeg-strong-ariel-partners

Traditional duties of IT governance and oversight include auditing timely completion of milestones and phase gates and tracking progress versus spend. They place heavy emphasis on correctness and completeness of documentation, managing risks and tracking metrics such as earned value and escaped defect counts. With the adoption of agile methods comes the need to adjust governance and oversight accordingly. But what does agile governance look like? How does it differ from traditional governance? Given the lack of detailed plans up-front, the reduced emphasis on documentation, and the eschewing of traditional metrics such as earned value, one might assume that governance and oversight is more challenging in the agile space. Looking at governance and oversight through a traditional lens reveals relatively few effective tools and the necessity of relying upon vaguely defined metrics such as “story points.” However, we will show that, in fact, agile methods offer governance and oversight a wealth of new tools and capabilities, enabling a more proactive and collaborative approach—which could ultimately lead to improved outcomes.

  1. 1. Agile Governance at Scale Craeg K. Strong, CTO, Savant Financial Technologies d/b/a Ariel Partners Lean In Government 2021 January 14, 2021 1:30pm EST
  2. 2. Agenda 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 2 1. About me 2. Our Agile Experience & Progression 3. Context 3.1 Genesis of the effort 3.2 Governance and Oversight: Audit Effectiveness 3.3 Traditional vs Agile Governance 4. Audit Framework for Large-Scale Agile 4.1 Sources 4.2 Project Scorecard 4.3 Governance and Oversight Framework 4.4 Control Areas & Critical Elements 4.5 Control Activities, Control Techniques, Audit Procedures 5. Governance for Large-Scale Agile 5.0 Highlights 5.1 Address the Big Challenges Head-On 5.2 Measure the Right Things 5.3 Avoid Common Failure Modes 5.4 Adopt Better Practices 5.5 Keep Track 6. Key Takeaways 7. Thank You
  3. 3. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 3 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. About Me
  4. 4. 1. Craeg Strong 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 4 CTO, Ariel Partners AKT, KCP, KMP, CSM, CSP, CSPO, ITILv3, PMI-ACP, PMP, LeSS, SAFe www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com @ckstrong1 o Software Development Since 1988 o Large Commercial & Government Projects o Agile Coach / DevOps Engineer o Kanban Trainer / SpecFlow ATDD Trainer o Performance & Scalability Architect o Certified Ethical Hacker o Polyglot Software Developer o ICP-ACC, ICP-ATF, AKT, KCP, KMP, CSM, CSP, CSPO, PSK, SAFe SPC, ITILv3, PMI-ACP, PMP, LeSS Practitioner o MIT Computer Science Undergraduate
  5. 5. © Copyright Ariel Partners 2019 *sales@arielpartners.com ((646) 467-7394 5 2002 2004-7 2012-14 2016 2017-18 2018-19 2019-21 2020 2020-21 Program Modernization Establish New Program Project Turnaround Legacy Modernization Cloud-Native Microservices Digital Transformation COTS Development Governance & Oversight Enterprise-Scale Training 5 Federal Municipal Commercial Federal Municipal Commercial Federal Federal Federal Commercial Commercial Federal Federal Federal Federal Federal Municipal Municipal 2. Our Agile Experience & Progression
  6. 6. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 6 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 3. Context
  7. 7. 3.1 Genesis of this Effort 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 7 o Creating Agile Auditing Framework for US Federal Agency o Agency Context o Lots of Oversight, including House Ways and Means o Large $100M+ Agile Efforts o Relatively New to Agile o Large, Diverse Group of Stakeholders o All 50 states o Significant Legacy Component
  8. 8. 3.2 Governance and Oversight: Audit Effectiveness 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 8 PROGRESS and status Legislative, Regulatory Organizational goals Program Value Procurement Practices Costs and Results Productivity Increases Program Performance, measures and effectiveness Access & Distribution of Public resources Reliable Budgeting Cost Decreases Duplication, Overlap and conflict with other programs
  9. 9. 3.2 Governance and Oversight: Audit Effectiveness 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 9 o Scheduling and Budgeting Challenges o Lack of Detailed Plans Up-Front o Quality Assurance Challenges o Reduced Emphasis on Documentation o Measurement Challenges o Lack of Traditional Metrics such as Earned Value o Unfamiliar, Subjective Metrics such as “Story Points” o Management Challenges o Plethora of Agile methods and practices o Diversity of Approaches o Conflicting advice o Rapidly evolving ecosystem o Traditional sources such as PMBOK have not kept pace Why is oversight of an Agile projects more difficult?
  10. 10. 3.3 Traditional Versus Agile 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 10 What makes agile so different? Traditional Agile 1 Planning with Accuracy and Precision Planning with Accuracy and Adaptability 2 Predictive: Forecasting via Estimation Empirical: Forecasting via Statistics and Probability 3 Adherence to Plan Flexibility: Welcome changes/clarifications 4 Up-Front Requirements Gathering, Baselining Direct, Continuous Customer Involvement 5 Documentation First Automation First 6 Measure Major Milestones Measure Continuous Flow of Value 7 Handoffs Between Defined Roles and Duties Collaboration within and across teams, Cross-Training 8 Post-Mortem Lessons Learned Inspection and Adaptation via Continual Retrospectives 9 Comprehensive Analysis, Design, Documentation Lean Analysis, Design, Documentation 10 If something is risky and difficult, measure twice, cut once. Make sure to get it right the first time! If something is risky and difficult, then do it constantly. Constant integration, constant refactoring, etc.
  11. 11. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 11 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 4. Audit Framework for Large-Scale Agile
  12. 12. 4.1 Sources 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 12 o Digital Services Playbook o Management and Oversight of Federal Information Technology (FITARA) o Government Auditing Standards (“Yellow Book”) o Effective Practices and Federal Challenges in Applying Agile Methods o Technology Assessment Design Handbook o Organizational Transformation: A Framework for Assessing and Improving Enterprise Architecture o A Framework for Assessing and Improving Process Maturity o 10+ Congressional Reports o TechFAR Handbook o Biannual FITARA Scorecard
  13. 13. 4.1 Sources 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 13 o Agile Development & Delivery for Information Technology Instruction Manual o PMBOK 6th Edition Agile Practice Guide o CMMI v2.0 Model At-A-Glance o How to Truly Scale Agile Development In the Enterprise – with CMMI o Using Agile with Scrum and CMMI o DIB Guide: Detecting Agile BS o DIB Ten Commandments of Software o DIB Metrics for Software Development
  14. 14. 4.2 Project Scorecard 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 14 What is our level of risk? PMBOK Knowledge Areas FITARA 9.0
  15. 15. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 15 Control Areas Critical Elements Control Activities Control Techniques Audit Procedures Inspection Observation Measurement Comparison Warning Signals Key Questions HCD Quality DevOps Metrics Agile Requirements Forecasting Agile Methods and Frameworks Risk Management HR Management Agile Architecture Procurement Management 4.3 Governance and Oversight Framework
  16. 16. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 16 4.4 Control Areas & Critical Elements o Agile Methods and Frameworks (AMF) Controls o Critical Element AMF-1. Ensure Project Team uses an Appropriate Team-Level Agile Method o Critical Element AMF-2. Implement Effective Team-Level Agile Controls o Critical Element AMF-3. Ensure Project Team Uses an Appropriate Scaled Agile Method o Critical Element AMF-4. Implement Effective Scaled Agile Controls o Agile Requirements (AR) Controls o Critical Element AR-1. Ensure Project Team Has a Documented Vision and Overall Strategy o Critical Element AR-2. Implement Effective High-Level Scope Controls o Critical Element AR-3. Implement Effective Roadmap Controls o Critical Element AR-4. Implement Effective Requirements Elaboration & Maintenance Controls o Critical Element AR-5. Implement Effective Scope Management & Reduction Controls o Forecasting, Scheduling & Planning (FSP) Controls o Critical Element FSP-1. Ensure Project Team Establishes Initial Project Forecast o Critical Element FSP-2. Implement Effective Progress Tracking Controls
  17. 17. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 17 4.5 Control Activities, Control Techniques, Audit Procedures Control Activities Control Techniques Audit Procedures AR-1.1 Project has a documented vision AR-1.1.1 Overall Objectives and Goals for the Project Have Been Documented o Project Vision artifact exists o Appropriate level of detail o All team members are aware o Evidence of being actively maintained AR-1.1.2 Business Drivers for Project Have Been Documented o Vision describes business drivers, goals, and objectives o Goals include reasoning and justification o Goals are ordered o Target dates and cost, any budgetary or time considerations o Evidence of trade-off decisions informed by drivers AR-1.1.3 High Level Functions for Project Have Been Documented o Vision includes high-level business functions with context o Functions out of scope are listed o Reasonable cardinality (dozens / hundreds, not thousands) AR-1.1.4 Technical & Business Constraints Have Been Documented o Major Integrations, platform requirements, standards listed o Business constraints are listed (e.g. data center, place of performance)
  18. 18. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 18 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 5. Governance for Large-Scale Agile
  19. 19. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 19 5.0 Highlights 5.1. Address the Big Challenges Head-On o Human Centered Design o Agile Requirements o Holistic Test Automation Framework o Instrumented, Testable Architecture 5.2. Measure the Right Things o Broken Windows Strategy o Balanced Metrics 5.3. Avoid Common Failure Modes o Agile Methodology Failures o Using Velocity for Long-Range Forecasting 5.4. Adopt Better Practices o Kanban Flight Levels for Dependency Coordination o Monte Carlo Simulation Based Forecasts 5.5. Keep Track o We Need a High-Quality Repository of Reference Data
  20. 20. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 20 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governance 5.1 Address the Big Challenges Head-On
  21. 21. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 21 Human Centered Design oHow Many Team Members Have Participated in In-Context Immersion? Know Your Customer
  22. 22. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 22 Agile Requirements Experience Counts Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task Task • Properly Formed User Stories Hit that Sweet Spot Between Complex Documentation and Long lists of tasks
  23. 23. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 23 Holistic Test Automation oIs it any wonder that most enterprise systems end up lacking comprehensive test automation? oWhy does it take so long?? Holistic Test Automation For Large-Scale Systems Is Really Hard 1-2 Weeks (Properly) Test the Feature Build the Feature 2 1-3 Days
  24. 24. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 24 Typical Test Automation GUI Presentation Logic Server Business Logic DB SQL (CRUD) Test Start Test End üMinimal Setup Required üCode-Only Tests üVery Fast Test Execution üNo Side Effects
  25. 25. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 25 Test Automation For Legacy Systems GUI Presentation-Side Business Logic Server Data Transfer DB SQL Business Logic üSignificant Setup Required üTests Require Database üSlow Test Execution üSignificant Side Effects Test Start Test End
  26. 26. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 26 Testable Architecture: APIs oTestability Brings o Instrumentation o Scalability o Pluggability o Performance Tunability o Tests-as-Documentation The More Testable an Architecture Is, The Better It Is
  27. 27. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 27 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governance 5.2 Measure the Right Things
  28. 28. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 28 Broken Windows Strategy Code Does Not Meet Style Guide Huge Product Backlog Orphan / Unlinked Items in ALM Tool ALM Has Poor Usability / Friction Rubberstamp Reviews Linting / Code Static Analysis Query: Find Old & Untouched Stories Query: Find Badguys (“Lint” for ALM) Count # Clicks, # Defaultable Items without Default Value Count Short / Blank Peer Reviews Duplicative / Copy Paste Code Detect Duplicates, Watch For Trend of Code Size to Flatten Sweat the Small Stuff
  29. 29. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 29 Balanced Metrics Sprint Velocity & Sprint Story Delivery Count Average Throughput Number of Unit Tests Code Coverage Deployment Frequency Undelivered Story Points Undelivered Story Count + Average Lead Time + Build Time + Functional Coverage + Failed Deployment Down-Time + Balance Armor & Mobility
  30. 30. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 30 What are some key DevOps Metrics? Google DORA oChange Failure Rate (CFR) o Number of changes that result in failure o An indicator of how well we are doing manual and automated testing oMean Time to Recover (MTTR) o Downtime divided by number of incidents o Decreases may indicate our DevOps pipeline is better able to deploy things more quickly and safely oMean Lead Time for Changes (MLT) o From Code commit to running successfully in prod—how long on average does it take? oDeployment Frequency (DF) o Number of deployments per day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzu5Ry5lU8c
  31. 31. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 31 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governance 5.3 Avoid Common Failure Modes
  32. 32. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 32 Common Failure Modes Fencing Mixing and Matching Disciplines Skipping Inconvenient or Difficult Practices Mandating Advanced Practices w/o Adequate Prep
  33. 33. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 33 Common Failure Modes: Using Velocity for Long-Range Forecasting
  34. 34. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 34 Why Not Use Story Point Estimates for Long-Range Forecasting?
  35. 35. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 35 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governance 5.4 Adopt Better Practices
  36. 36. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 36 Dependency Handling The Hard Way o Opportunity Cost of Large Meeting o Tough to Detect all Dependencies Up Front o Significant Planning & Management Overhead Method One: Giant Up-Front Meeting
  37. 37. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 37 Backlog Analysis Dev Test Done Backlog Modern Mainframers Backend Beatniks Mobile Mod Squad 4 Analysis 4 Dev Test Done Backlog 4 Analysis 4 Dev Test Deploy 5 4 4 Done 4 5 5 5 8 7 Integration Test Done In Progress 6 6 2 5 1 3 4 Next Up Easier Dependency Handling: Kanban Coordination Board
  38. 38. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 38 Flight Levels Architecture Simplifies Coordination o Ties strategy to execution o Simplifies trade-off analysis o Facilitates Hypothesis-Driven Development (HDD) o Enables Business Agility
  39. 39. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 39 Forecasting o Use Reference Class Forecasting o Address Outliers, Increase Predictability o Use Monte-Carlo Simulations to Predict Likelihood of Hitting Target o Proactive: Few Surprises! Modern Methods Provide Improved Predictive Power MCS-powered release dashboards expose areas of higher risk early in a release, enabling them to be addressed proactively
  40. 40. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 40 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship 1. Ariel/ECS Relationship Agile Governance 5.5 Keep Track
  41. 41. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 41 Keeping Track: Reference Class Forecasting oDegree of Complexity: Stakeholders, Interfaces, Legacy oAgile Methods & Practices Used oRetrospective Notes oRate of “Dark Matter” Expansion oCumulative Flow Diagram oTest Coverage Curve oOther Metrics 2008 2013
  42. 42. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 42 6. Key Takeaways o Current State of Large-Scale Agile Governance is Woefully Inadequate o Fixing This Requires A New Approach o Address the Big Challenges Head-On o Measure the Right Things o Avoid Common Failure Modes o Adopt Better Practices o Keep Track o Benefits: Lower Risk for Large-Scale Software Development
  43. 43. 1/26/21 Confidential © Copyright Ariel Partners 2020 43 7. Thank You Other Offerings o Digital Transformation o Cloud Native App Development o Agile / Kanban Coaching o DevOps Jumpstart o Compliance As Code o Test Automation Jumpstart o Legacy Modernization o JIRA Jumpstart Training Offerings o Fundamentals of Agile o Agile for Leaders & Executives o Kanban Management Professional o Professional Scrum o Human Centered Design o BDD With Cucumber Acceptance Testing o Agile Estimation, Forecasting, & Metrics o Agile Requirements www.arielpartners.com cstrong@arielpartners.com Twitter: @arielpartners

