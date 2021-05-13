Brawls in the Stalls Part Three

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brawls In The Stalls
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS escorts DONOVAN outside of the scho...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 2/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 3/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA sits on the curb. Brawls In The Stalls Page 4/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 5/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 6/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 7/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Sorry you got caught up in this. Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Eh. Brawls In The Stalls Page 9/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: I'll land on my feet, I always do. Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: I got the story, that's what matters. Someone will p...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 12/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: There's just one thing I don't get. Brawls In The St...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Yeah? What's that? Brawls In The Stalls Page 14/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA goes to grab the note. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: You're the one who tipped off the Monitor. I know th...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: But why pull a Kamikaze? You could've ratted out Aus...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Why? Brawls In The Stalls Page 18/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 19/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: You were right, Sash. World's a lot bigger than th...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...Took me too long to realize that. Brawls In The...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 22/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Then Sasha laughs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 23/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA goes to grab a lollipop from her pocket. Brawls...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Action Notes And she stands up. Brawls In The Stalls Page 25/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 26/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA unwraps the lollipop. Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 28/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The Paper King is dead. Brawls In The Stalls Page 29...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Long live Donovan Taylor. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 31 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 31/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 32 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 32/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Don't be a stranger dude. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 34 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA pops the lollipop in her mouth. Brawls In The S...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA walks away. Brawls In The Stalls Page 35/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN (Beat up) watches her leave with a smile. Bra...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN watches her leave with a smile. Brawls In The...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 38/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Beautiful scenery. Brawls In The Stalls Page 39/73
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN cries and shivers. DONOVAN looks off in the di...
Seq 26_A Scene 1 Duration 41:00 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN cries and shivers. DONOVAN looks off in the di...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 42/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 43/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: DONNY! Brawls In The Stalls Page 44/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 45/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 46/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 47/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I'm glad everything got cleared up. Brawls In The S...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Yeah. They just got the best of us... Brawls In The S...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...School's not the same without ya. Brawls In The St...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I would hope so... Brawls In The Stalls Page 51/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Anyways. You need help with Algebra, right? Brawls...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Yeah -- Brawls In The Stalls Page 53/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Wait. How did you know? Brawls In The Stalls Page 54...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: You're you. Brawls In The Stalls Page 55/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Oof! Brawls In The Stalls Page 56/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: But yea, you're right... Brawls In The Stalls Page 5...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...I still get an employee discount? Brawls In The S...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN cross waves. Brawls In The Stalls Page 59/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 60/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Nope. We're doing this right. I'm gonna tutor you....
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN gestures to himself. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN gestures to himself. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN gestures to himself. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: First time for everything... Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...I guess. Brawls In The Stalls Page 66/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1 Duration 26:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN smiles. Brawls In The Stalls Page 67/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONOVAN walk to the curb together... Brawl...
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 69/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONNY and RANDY start their tutoring session. Brawls...
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 71/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FADE OUT. Brawls In The Stalls Page 72/73
Seq 28_A Scene 1_A Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 73/73
