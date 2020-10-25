Module 2PBL Mini Series

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJECT BASED LEARNING (PBL) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHING Courtney Cunningham Doctor of Education cbc.elt@gmail.com
Virtual Mini-series Overview Module 1- PBL Overview Module 2- Specifying Project Goals and Objectives Module 4- Other Form...
Mini-Series Objectives After attending this virtual mini-series, you will be able to: • State and explain the major elemen...
REVIEW What are the elements of PBL? Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer the following question:
What are the elements of PBL? Extended time frame Collaboration Inquiry, investigation, research Construction of an artifa...
Project Planning • A theme is selected that relates to course goals and objectives (topic) • A final outcome is determined...
Project Planning • Students are prepared for the demands of creating, compiling and analyzing information derived from lea...
Three Main Stages of a Project The planning stage: In collaboration with students, discuss the scope and content of the pr...
How? Applying the elements of PBL TO ELT CONTEXT GOALS & OBJECTIVES PRODUCT
How? Applying the elements of PBL TO ELT COURSE GOAL (S) OBJECTIVES
Writing Objectives  Objectives define what you will have the students do.  Objectives provide a link between expectation...
Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to se...
Bloom’s Taxonomy Creating: can the student create a new product or point of view? Evaluating: can the student justify a st...
Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to se...
Measurable, Observable Action Verbs Bloom’s Cognitive Domains
Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer the following: • Which component of the ABCD model specifies what students need in ...
How? Example Project CONTEXT GOALS & OBJECTIVES PRODUCT
Example Project Plan an Adventure Trip Context: High Beginner Level ESL Students 12 Arabic Speakers 4 Chinese Speakers 1 P...
Plan an Adventure Travel Trip PBL Elements for: Extended time frame: 2 weeks Collaboration: groups of 2-3 Ss Inquiry: rese...
Course Goals Speak English with increased confidenceSpeak Give small group presentationsPresent Use new vocabularyUse
Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to se...
OBJECTIVES FOR PLAN AN ADVENTURE TRIP Pay attention to:  How the ABCD objectives are organized  The measurable, observab...
Objective (Condition) After watching the teacher give a PPT presentation about an adventure travel trip and being provided...
Objective (C) After being provided questions that must be answered in the presentation, (A) students (B) will research inf...
Objectives (C) After a lesson introducing and explaining new vocabulary, (A) students (B) will identify the correct defini...
Objectives (C) After a lesson focusing on pronunciation of new vocabulary, (A) students (B) will demonstrate correct pronu...
Objectives (C) After researching and answering all questions for the presentation in complete sentences, (A) students (B) ...
Objective (C) After preparing their note cards, (A) students (B) will record their portion of the presentation using a voi...
Objectives (C) After practicing their presentation, (A) students (B) will present their adventure travel trip to the class...
Objectives (C) After presenting with their groups, (A) students (B) will evaluate their performance and the project experi...
How could the rubric be more detailed to further guide students? Using the chat function in Zoom, answer the following: Ph...
Using the chat function in zoom, answer the following: What are some questions that you think would be appropriate to ask ...
Evaluation Questions Did you enjoy the project? Why or why not? Do you think all members of your group worked equally? Ple...
HOMEWORK Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images • Think about a course you teach that you would most likely incorporate ...
Project Development Template Project Title & Brief Description- Context- Name of Course: Language Proficiency: Age: Elemen...
QUESTIONS Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright: aelitta
Module 2PBL Mini Series
Module 2PBL Mini Series
Module 2PBL Mini Series
This presentation features how to apply the elements of PBL with a focus on specifying project objectives within the ABCD model.

  1. 1. PROJECT BASED LEARNING (PBL) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHING Courtney Cunningham Doctor of Education cbc.elt@gmail.com
  2. 2. Virtual Mini-series Overview Module 1- PBL Overview Module 2- Specifying Project Goals and Objectives Module 4- Other Forms of Collaborative Learning Module 3- Project Review, Implementation, and Ideas
  3. 3. Mini-Series Objectives After attending this virtual mini-series, you will be able to: • State and explain the major elements of PBL • Produce goals and objectives for potential projects • Specify objectives within the ABCD model • Identify and explain other forms of collaborative learning • Develop project ideas and plans for implementation
  4. 4. REVIEW What are the elements of PBL? Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer the following question:
  5. 5. What are the elements of PBL? Extended time frame Collaboration Inquiry, investigation, research Construction of an artifact or performance of a consequential task
  6. 6. Image from http://attissystems.com/stem-education.html
  7. 7. Project Planning • A theme is selected that relates to course goals and objectives (topic) • A final outcome is determined that will enable students to demonstrate their progress towards mastery of language objectives (end product = project) • The project is structured (steps, sequence of lessons, time allotment) • Students are prepared for the demands of the project including language skills /vocabulary necessary for information gathering (learning activities) • Students gather information and practice language skills (engagement in learning activities) Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  8. 8. Project Planning • Students are prepared for the demands of creating, compiling and analyzing information derived from learning activities (if applicable) • Students locate, compile and analyze information (if applicable) • Students are prepared for the language demands of presenting their products or performing for others • Students present their final products or perform for others • Students and teachers evaluate the projects and experience Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  9. 9. Three Main Stages of a Project The planning stage: In collaboration with students, discuss the scope and content of the project in English or the native language. Discuss language needs, as well as potential end products The implementation stage: Students carry out the tasks in order to achieve the objectives The creation of the end-product- Something tangible is created. This can be a poster, wall display, PPT presentation, magazine, blog, video, website, audio recording, etc. It will be shared with the class, school, or community at large
  10. 10. How? Applying the elements of PBL TO ELT CONTEXT GOALS & OBJECTIVES PRODUCT
  11. 11. How? Applying the elements of PBL TO ELT COURSE GOAL (S) OBJECTIVES
  12. 12. Writing Objectives  Objectives define what you will have the students do.  Objectives provide a link between expectations, teaching and grading. Writing clear course and lesson objectives is important because: http://ets.tlt.psu.edu/learningdesign/objectives/writingobjectives/
  13. 13. Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to see them carry out? C- CONDITION What do they need in order to achieve the behavior? D- DEGREE What are the standards for acceptable performance i.e. time limit, range of accuracy, proportion of correct responses, qualitative standards? Smaldino, S. E., Lowther, D. L., & M., Russell, J. D. (2011). Instructional media and technologies for learning (10th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson.
  14. 14. Bloom’s Taxonomy Creating: can the student create a new product or point of view? Evaluating: can the student justify a stand or decision? Analyzing: can the student distinguish between the different parts? Applying: can the student use the information in a new way? Understanding: can the student explain ideas or concepts? Remembering: can the student recall or remember the information? http://ww2.odu.edu/educ/roverbau/Bloom/blooms_taxonomy.htm
  15. 15. Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to see them carry out? C- CONDITION What do they need in order to achieve the behavior? D- DEGREE What are the standards for acceptable performance i.e. time limit, range of accuracy, proportion of correct responses, qualitative standards? Smaldino, S. E., Lowther, D. L., & M., Russell, J. D. (2011). Instructional media and technologies for learning (10th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson.
  16. 16. Measurable, Observable Action Verbs Bloom’s Cognitive Domains
  17. 17. Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer the following: • Which component of the ABCD model specifies what students need in order to achieve the behavior? • Which component of the ABCD model specifies who your learners are? • Which component of the ABCD model specifies the standard for acceptable performance? • Which component of the ABCD model specifies the measurable, observable action you want to see your learners carry out?
  18. 18. How? Example Project CONTEXT GOALS & OBJECTIVES PRODUCT
  19. 19. Example Project Plan an Adventure Trip Context: High Beginner Level ESL Students 12 Arabic Speakers 4 Chinese Speakers 1 Portuguese Speaker Speaking and Listening Skills Course Meets for 6 hours of instruction week First 2-3 weeks of the course
  20. 20. Plan an Adventure Travel Trip PBL Elements for: Extended time frame: 2 weeks Collaboration: groups of 2-3 Ss Inquiry: researching information Performance of a consequential task: group presentation with PPT
  21. 21. Course Goals Speak English with increased confidenceSpeak Give small group presentationsPresent Use new vocabularyUse
  22. 22. Objectives ABCD Model A- AUDIENCE Who are your learners? B- BEHAVIOR What measurable, observable actions do you want to see them carry out? C- CONDITION What do they need in order to achieve the behavior? D- DEGREE What are the standards for acceptable performance i.e. time limit, range of accuracy, proportion of correct responses, qualitative standards? Smaldino, S. E., Lowther, D. L., & M., Russell, J. D. (2011). Instructional media and technologies for learning (10th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson.
  23. 23. OBJECTIVES FOR PLAN AN ADVENTURE TRIP Pay attention to:  How the ABCD objectives are organized  The measurable, observable action verbs used for the behaviors  The different ways the degree can be stated  How the objectives are scaffolded, representing the different steps within a project  How stating objectives within this model provides a link between action and evaluation
  24. 24. Objective (Condition) After watching the teacher give a PPT presentation about an adventure travel trip and being provided guiding questions (Audience) students (Behavior) will discuss ideas about other adventure travel trips and determine a destination to research (Degree) with active participation in their small groups
  25. 25. Objective (C) After being provided questions that must be answered in the presentation, (A) students (B) will research information about the adventure travel destination they have chosen (D) and answer questions that must be addressed in their presentation in complete sentences.
  26. 26. Objectives (C) After a lesson introducing and explaining new vocabulary, (A) students (B) will identify the correct definitions of the words, (D) in a short quiz with 80% accuracy. (C) After successfully completing a vocabulary quiz, (A) students (B) will collaborate with their peers and write sentences, (D) using each new vocabulary word at least once.
  27. 27. Objectives (C) After a lesson focusing on pronunciation of new vocabulary, (A) students (B) will demonstrate correct pronunciation of the words, (D) with increased accuracy.
  28. 28. Objectives (C) After researching and answering all questions for the presentation in complete sentences, (A) students (B) will discuss, organize, and prepare their presentation with their group (D) each member preparing notecards with their portion and incorporating at least 5 new vocabulary words.
  29. 29. Objective (C) After preparing their note cards, (A) students (B) will record their portion of the presentation using a voice recording service (D) speaking for at least 1-2 minutes.
  30. 30. Objectives (C) After practicing their presentation, (A) students (B) will present their adventure travel trip to the class with their small group, (D) each member must speak for at least one minute, in complete sentences, and with at least five new vocabulary words, demonstrating appropriate volume, eye contact, and posture.
  31. 31. Objectives (C) After presenting with their groups, (A) students (B) will evaluate their performance and the project experience (D) using a rubric and guiding questions provided by the teacher. Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  32. 32. How could the rubric be more detailed to further guide students? Using the chat function in Zoom, answer the following: Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  33. 33. Using the chat function in zoom, answer the following: What are some questions that you think would be appropriate to ask students in their project evaluations? Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  34. 34. Evaluation Questions Did you enjoy the project? Why or why not? Do you think all members of your group worked equally? Please explain. Did you feel that you were prepared for your presentation? Why or why not? Do you feel that your speaking improved because of this project? Please explain. What was your favorite part of working on this project? What was your least favorite part? What kind of project would you like to do in the future?
  35. 35. HOMEWORK Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images • Think about a course you teach that you would most likely incorporate PBL • Choose a course(s) goal from that course that could be supported through a project • Brainstorm project ideas • Work to develop the project within the 4 elements of PBL • Write 3-5 objectives for the project incorporating a verb from Bloom’s taxonomy and within the ABCD model • Post this in our online course space
  36. 36. Project Development Template Project Title & Brief Description- Context- Name of Course: Language Proficiency: Age: Elements of PBL- Extended Time Frame: Collaboration: Inquiry/Investigation/Research: Construction of an artifact/product or performance: Language Objectives- Write 3-5 language objectives in the ABCD model
  37. 37. QUESTIONS Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright: aelitta

