Module 1 PBL Mini Series

PROJECT BASED LEARNING (PBL) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHING Courtney Cunningham Doctor of Education cbc.elt@gmail.com
Mini-Series Objectives After attending this virtual mini-series, you will be able to: • State and explain the major elemen...
Using the poll feature within Zoom, answer the following question: How familiar are you with PBL? A. I use it frequently i...
What is PBL? “Project based learning is a dynamic approach to teaching in which students explore real-world problems and c...
What are the elements of PBL? Extended time frame Collaboration Inquiry, investigation, research Construction of an artifa...
LET’S GO SEE A MOVIE! Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
Project Steps 1. Watch your teacher give a presentation about a movie. (See example PPT below) 2. Participate in a discuss...
Project Steps 8. With your group, begin to organize the information from the questions. Work together to write a short par...
WHAT QUESTIONS DO YOU HAVE ABOUT PBL? Use the chat feature in Zoom to ask.
What types of skills do you think develop as a result of project- based learning? Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer t...
Image from http://attissystems.com/stem-education.html
Why incorporate PBL? Promotes collaboration and interaction Learners communicate meaningfully and for authentic purposes A...
COOKBOOK Students work in small groups to help the class produce a cookbook. The cookbook could... • Feature healthy recip...
FOLKTALE/FAIRY TALE The focus of this project is folktales or fairy tales. Students could work together to... • Read diffe...
Using the poll feature within Zoom or the comment function if you have another idea, provide your answer. A. LET’S GO SEE ...
Three Main Stages of a Project The planning stage: In collaboration with students, discuss the scope and content of the pr...
Think, Reflect, Share Using the comment function in Zoom, answer the following: What types of things are important to cons...
Project Framework • Student level- what is the language ability of students? • Age range- what is the age range of student...
Project Framework • Resources- what resources will be needed in order to complete the project • Teacher preparation- what ...
Project Planning • A theme is selected that relates to course goals and objectives (topic) • A final outcome is determined...
Project Planning • Students are prepared for the demands of creating, compiling and analyzing information derived from lea...
QUESTIONS
Module 1 PBL Mini Series
Module 1 PBL Mini Series

  1. 1. PROJECT BASED LEARNING (PBL) IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHING Courtney Cunningham Doctor of Education cbc.elt@gmail.com
  2. 2. Virtual Mini-series Overview Module 1- PBL Overview Module 2- Specifying Project Goals and Objectives Module 3- Project Review, Implementation, and Ideas Module 4- Other Forms of Collaborative Learning
  3. 3. Mini-Series Objectives After attending this virtual mini-series, you will be able to: • State and explain the major elements of PBL • Produce goals and objectives for potential projects • Specify objectives within the ABCD model • Identify and explain other forms of collaborative learning • Develop project ideas and plans for implementation
  4. 4. Using the poll feature within Zoom, answer the following question: How familiar are you with PBL? A. I use it frequently in my teaching. B. I have used it before, but I don’t use it regularly. C. I have heard of it and understand the general concepts but have never used it. D. I know a little bit about it. E. I am completely new to PBL.
  5. 5. What is PBL? “Project based learning is a dynamic approach to teaching in which students explore real-world problems and challenges, simultaneously developing cross- curriculum skills while working in small collaborative groups.” http://www.edutopia.org/project-learning-introduction
  6. 6. What are the elements of PBL? Extended time frame Collaboration Inquiry, investigation, research Construction of an artifact or performance of a consequential task
  7. 7. LET’S GO SEE A MOVIE! Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  8. 8. Project Steps 1. Watch your teacher give a presentation about a movie. (See example PPT below) 2. Participate in a discussion about movies. 3. Tell the teacher what kind of movie is your favorite. 4. Form a group with other students. 5. With your group, decide on a movie that you all want to see. This can be a new movie, or an old movie. You can go to the cinema together, watch the movie at someone's house, or watch the same movie separately. 6. Watch the movie. 7. Answer the following questions about the movie: • What is the movie about? Please give an overview of the plot or what happens in the movie from beginning to end. • Who are the main characters in the movie? • What was the most exciting scene in the movie? Why was it exciting? What happened? Please give lots of details. • What was the most boring scene in the movie? Why was it boring? What happened? Please give lots of details. • Would you recommend this movie to a friend? Why? Let’s Go See a Movie! Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images
  9. 9. Project Steps 8. With your group, begin to organize the information from the questions. Work together to write a short paragraph about the movie. Make a list about the most important characters in the movie, including some details about each character. Decide which scene you all think is the most exciting. Work together to make a description of this scene. Decide which scene you all think is the most boring. Work together to make a description of this scene. Finally, answer the last question about whether or not you would recommend this movie to a friend. 9. After all questions have been answered, you can begin to work on your presentation. Each person will have to speak during the presentation. Different group members will answer the first four questions, and all group members will answer the last question. You should decide who will say what in the presentation. 10. Create a visual aid. This can be a power point, poster, or another kind of visual aid, such as a short video. 11. Practice your presentation together, and with the visual aide. 12. Do your presentation for the class. Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images Let’s Go See Movie!
  10. 10. WHAT QUESTIONS DO YOU HAVE ABOUT PBL? Use the chat feature in Zoom to ask.
  11. 11. What types of skills do you think develop as a result of project- based learning? Using the chat feature in Zoom, answer the following:
  12. 12. Image from http://attissystems.com/stem-education.html
  13. 13. Why incorporate PBL? Promotes collaboration and interaction Learners communicate meaningfully and for authentic purposes Allows students with a variety of learning styles to demonstrate their acquired knowledge Students learn language, content, and skills simultaneously Increases learner autonomy
  14. 14. COOKBOOK Students work in small groups to help the class produce a cookbook. The cookbook could... • Feature healthy recipes • Be an international cookbook • Include nutritional details Photo taken from PowerPoint stock images What other cookbook ideas can you think of? This type of cookbook could focus on the following language skills: • Food vocabulary • Cooking verbs • Ordinal numbers What other language skills could this project cover?
  15. 15. FOLKTALE/FAIRY TALE The focus of this project is folktales or fairy tales. Students could work together to... • Read different stories and choose one to turn into a dramatic performance • Compare and contrast two different stories in a presentation • Write their own story What other ideas can you think of for a project like this? As highlighted on https://primarypbl.wordpress.com/, this kind of project help students with the following skills: • Analyze and evaluate the impact of differing story elements on a character, reader, and story. • Empathize and connect with differing (character) points of view. • Write fictional narratives that grab the attention of a chosen audience What other skills could result from this project?
  16. 16. Using the poll feature within Zoom or the comment function if you have another idea, provide your answer. A. LET’S GO SEE MOVIE! B. COOKBOOK C. FOLKTALE/FAIRY TALE D.OTHER Of the projects discussed so far, which do you think would work best with your students or what other project ideas do you have?
  17. 17. Three Main Stages of a Project The planning stage: In collaboration with students, discuss the scope and content of the project in English or the native language. Discuss language needs, as well as potential end products The implementation stage: Students carry out the tasks in order to achieve the objectives The creation of the end-product- Something tangible is created. This can be a poster, wall display, PPT presentation, magazine, blog, video, website, audio recording, etc. It will be shared with the class, school, or community at large
  18. 18. Think, Reflect, Share Using the comment function in Zoom, answer the following: What types of things are important to consider as you plan for projects?
  19. 19. Project Framework • Student level- what is the language ability of students? • Age range- what is the age range of students? • Time- what is the appropriate amount of time to complete the project? • General aims- what overall goals does this project achieve? • Language aims- what objectives need to be met in order to help reach the goals? • Location- where will project work take place?
  20. 20. Project Framework • Resources- what resources will be needed in order to complete the project • Teacher preparation- what does the teacher need to do before, during, and after project work? • Student preparation- what will be required on the part of the student to complete the project? • Procedures- what steps will need to be completed in order to produce the project? • Follow-up- how will the project be evaluated? • Variation- how can projects be adapted for different levels? • Evaluation- how will the project be evaluated?
  21. 21. Project Planning • A theme is selected that relates to course goals and objectives (topic) • A final outcome is determined that will enable students to demonstrate their progress towards mastery of language objectives (end product = project) • The project is structured (steps, sequence of lessons, time allotment) • Students are prepared for the demands of the project including language skills /vocabulary necessary for information gathering (learning activities) • Students gather information and practice language skills (engagement in learning activities)
  22. 22. Project Planning • Students are prepared for the demands of creating, compiling and analyzing information derived from learning activities (if applicable) • Students locate, compile and analyze information (if applicable) • Students are prepared for the language demands of presenting their products or performing for others • Students present their final products or perform for others • Students and teachers evaluate the projects and experience
  23. 23. Virtual Mini-series Overview Module 1- PBL Overview Module 2- Specifying Project Goals and Objectives Module 3- Project Review, Implementation, and Ideas Module 4- Other Forms of Collaborative Learning
  24. 24. QUESTIONS

