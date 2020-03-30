Pizza V/S Poha In India

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
▪ Pizza vs poha is basically a comparison between western and Indian
food.
▪ Pizza, burger, French fries are all various types of western or European
cuisine.
▪ Poha is a typical Indian food.
▪ Most people in India prefer Indian food over western food but also there
us a vast number of people who like western food.
▪ Indians usually stick to their culture, traditions and traditional food so
well that they don’t like anything new.
2.
▪There is a vast number of people in India that prefer western
food like pizza, burger, fries and all.
▪ This food habit has been brought to India from other
European countries.
▪According to a survey by ndtv 79% of the Indians cook and
eat western food in their kitchen.
▪There are many big restaurants in every city in India that
sells delicious western food for you.
3.
▪For indians, there is no comparison in between Indian and
western food. Indians food is always a priority for them.
▪Indian food is spicier compared to western food.
▪Varieties of Indian food are usually made up of meat and fish
to about a hundred different kinds of vegetables and spices.
▪Western food is not spicy and the main ingredients include
meat, pastry, pasta and potatoes.
4.
▪Pizza is a more popular food in India compared to poha.
Poha is a typical Indian dish but not many know about it
because not many restaurants and dhabas sell poha.
▪Pizza is easily available in the market and is always in
demand.
▪Pizza is a western food made from flour, it is easy to cook
and is also healthy. Poha is an Indian food made from rice.
5.
▪ There are many online selling food apps in India like food panda, uber
eats, zomato, swiggy etc.
▪ Zomato and swiggy are the most popular online food delivering apps in
India with millions of people ordering something every day.
▪ Zomato and swiggy offers great deals, discounts and promo codes daily
on their app.
▪ You can also redeem a coupon to get a whopping discount on your total
bill.
▪ Apps like Google pay sometimes offer 50%off coupons for swiggy app
when you make a payment through it.
