Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
▪ Pizza vs poha is basically a comparison between western and Indian food. ▪ Pizza, burger, French fries are all various t...
▪There is a vast number of people in India that prefer western food like pizza, burger, fries and all. ▪ This food habit h...
▪For indians, there is no comparison in between Indian and western food. Indians food is always a priority for them. ▪Indi...
▪Pizza is a more popular food in India compared to poha. Poha is a typical Indian dish but not many know about it because ...
▪ There are many online selling food apps in India like food panda, uber eats, zomato, swiggy etc. ▪ Zomato and swiggy are...
Pizza V/S Poha In India
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pizza V/S Poha In India

21 views

Published on

Comparing poha to pizza is like comparing Indian food to western food style. Majority of people in india like western food like pizza, burgers more compared to healthy indian food.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pizza V/S Poha In India

  1. 1. ▪ Pizza vs poha is basically a comparison between western and Indian food. ▪ Pizza, burger, French fries are all various types of western or European cuisine. ▪ Poha is a typical Indian food. ▪ Most people in India prefer Indian food over western food but also there us a vast number of people who like western food. ▪ Indians usually stick to their culture, traditions and traditional food so well that they don’t like anything new.
  2. 2. ▪There is a vast number of people in India that prefer western food like pizza, burger, fries and all. ▪ This food habit has been brought to India from other European countries. ▪According to a survey by ndtv 79% of the Indians cook and eat western food in their kitchen. ▪There are many big restaurants in every city in India that sells delicious western food for you.
  3. 3. ▪For indians, there is no comparison in between Indian and western food. Indians food is always a priority for them. ▪Indian food is spicier compared to western food. ▪Varieties of Indian food are usually made up of meat and fish to about a hundred different kinds of vegetables and spices. ▪Western food is not spicy and the main ingredients include meat, pastry, pasta and potatoes.
  4. 4. ▪Pizza is a more popular food in India compared to poha. Poha is a typical Indian dish but not many know about it because not many restaurants and dhabas sell poha. ▪Pizza is easily available in the market and is always in demand. ▪Pizza is a western food made from flour, it is easy to cook and is also healthy. Poha is an Indian food made from rice.
  5. 5. ▪ There are many online selling food apps in India like food panda, uber eats, zomato, swiggy etc. ▪ Zomato and swiggy are the most popular online food delivering apps in India with millions of people ordering something every day. ▪ Zomato and swiggy offers great deals, discounts and promo codes daily on their app. ▪ You can also redeem a coupon to get a whopping discount on your total bill. ▪ Apps like Google pay sometimes offer 50%off coupons for swiggy app when you make a payment through it.

×