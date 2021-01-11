Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THINGS YOU SHOULD DO AFTER ORAL SURGERY
Drink plenty of liquids, but don’t drink through a straw because it could disturb your wound. Avoid drinking caffeinated c...
Nutritious and soft diet like smoothies, pudding, soups decreases the risk of complications, and helps reduce swelling, pr...
They will provide you with a prescription for pain relief that will help you through the few days. Even you can always spe...
Your surgeon will give you specific instructions about icing, when you apply an ice pack to the side of your face it reduc...
Carefully brush your teeth using a soft-bristled toothbrush, but be gentle around surgical area. They will advised you to ...
If You are Looking for Oral Surgical Treatments, Country Isles Dental will be the Right Choice!
954-384-8222 1130 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33326. ADDRESS PHONE NUMBER EMAIL-ID countryislesdental@yahoo.com
Thank You!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Things You Should Do After Oral Surgery

24 views

Published on


okay
okay

Whether you need dental surgery to remove an impacted tooth or having problems with wisdom teeth, our experts at Country Isles Dental are available here to help you. We provide excellent services including dental implants, extraction, bone grafting, root canal, dental implant, and more. To learn more about our oral surgery procedures and recovery, schedule your appointment online, or call our office at 954-384-8222.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 Things You Should Do After Oral Surgery

  1. 1. THINGS YOU SHOULD DO AFTER ORAL SURGERY
  2. 2. Drink plenty of liquids, but don’t drink through a straw because it could disturb your wound. Avoid drinking caffeinated carbonated, or hot beverages in the few hours after surgery. STAY HYDRATED
  3. 3. Nutritious and soft diet like smoothies, pudding, soups decreases the risk of complications, and helps reduce swelling, provides nourishment that speeds up wound healing process. CONSUME SOFT DIET
  4. 4. They will provide you with a prescription for pain relief that will help you through the few days. Even you can always speak to your surgeon if the pain is something you are concerned about. MANAGING PAIN
  5. 5. Your surgeon will give you specific instructions about icing, when you apply an ice pack to the side of your face it reduces both pain and swelling. You can repeat this as frequently to bring yourself relief. ICE THE AREA
  6. 6. Carefully brush your teeth using a soft-bristled toothbrush, but be gentle around surgical area. They will advised you to avoid rinsing your mouth for a few hours after surgery. GOOD ORAL HYGIENE
  7. 7. If You are Looking for Oral Surgical Treatments, Country Isles Dental will be the Right Choice!
  8. 8. 954-384-8222 1130 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33326. ADDRESS PHONE NUMBER EMAIL-ID countryislesdental@yahoo.com
  9. 9. Thank You!

×