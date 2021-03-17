Νοσηλευτική φροντίδα στην προεγχειρητική ετοιμασία του αρρώστου

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ και ΜΕΤΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΙΙ ΕΡΓΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ 4Ο ΕΚ ΠΕΡΙΣΤΕΡΙΟΥ
Περιλαμβάνει το ρόλο του νοσηλευτή στις τρεις φάσεις μιας χειρουργικής επέμβασης: Το χειρουργικό περιβάλλον απαιτεί γνώσει...
• Η προεγχειρητική περίοδος: ξεκινά με την απόφαση ότι η χειρουργική επέμβαση είναι απαραίτητη και διαρκεί μέχρι τη στιγμή...
• H διεγχειρητική περίοδος: Αρχίζει όταν ο ασθενής εισάγεται στη χειρουρ- γική αίθουσα και τελειώνει όταν ο ασθενής μεταφέ...
• Η μετεγχειρητική περίοδος: αρχίζει με την ολοκλήρωση της επέμβασης και τη μεταφορά του ασθενή στην αίθουσα ανάνηψης ή στ...
• Έλλειμμα γνώσεων • Άγχος: – για το άγνωστο περιβάλλον και τον αποχωρισμό – Για τη μετεγχειρητική πορεία (επιπλοκές) – Γι...
Αναγνώριση ασθενών με περισσότερους παράγοντες κινδύνου • Πολύ ηλικιωμένοι ασθενείς • Παχύσαρκοι και υποσιτισμένοι ασθενεί...
ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ 1 ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗΣ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΕΜΒΑΣΗΣ
1. Συμπληρώνουμε το Νοσηλευτικό φάκελο στο οποίο υπάρχουν: – τα βασικά νοσηλευτικά δεδομένα (διάγραμμα, ατομικό δελτίο φαρ...
2. Προγραμματίζουμε το βασικό προεγχειρητικό διαγνωστικό έλεγχο: - Γενική αίματος - Ηλεκτρολύτες, σάκχαρο, ουρία, κρεατινί...
3. Προγραμματίζουμε τον ειδικό προεγχειρητικό έλεγχο και προετοιμασία ανάλογα με το είδος της επέμβασης (πχ ειδικές εξετάσ...
4. Καταγράφουμε και αξιολογούμε συστηματικά: – τα σημεία (ζωτικά σημεία, κορεσμός οξυγόνου) – τα συμπτώματα (άγχος, ευερεθ...
5. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να βήξει μετά την επέμβαση και τον εκπαιδεύουμε σ’ αυτό: - να πλέκει τα χέρια του και να κρατ...
6. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να παίρνει βαθιές ανάσες. Θα το χρειαστεί μετά το χειρουργείο για να οξυγονώνεται καλύτερα, ν...
7. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να διαχειρίζεται τον πόνο: - Κίνδυνος εθισμού στα αναλγητικά - Χρήση τεχνικών χαλάρωσης - Η κ...
8. Ενημερώνουμε τον άρρωστο και τον εξοικει- ώνουμε με τον εξοπλισμό και τις συσκευές παρακολούθησης που θα τον συνοδεύουν...
ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ 2 Η ΗΜΕΡΑ ΠΡΙΝ ΤΗ ΧΕΙΡΟΥΡΓΙΚΗ ΕΠΕΜΒΑΣΗ
1. Βεβαιωνόμαστε ότι ο βασικός προεγχειρητικός έλεγχος έχει ολοκληρωθεί και τα αποτελέσματα είναι διαθέσιμα.
2. Εφαρμόζουμε την ιατρική οδηγία για την κένωση του εντέρου: - Με τη χρήση, από το στόμα, καθαρτικών φαρμάκων. - Με καθαρ...
3. Σωματική καθαριότητα Ελέγχουμε τα νύχια των ποδιών και των χεριών (κομμένα) και αν είναι βαμμένα, τα ξεβάφουμε. Αν χρει...
Αν μπορεί να το κάνει μόνος του, του εξηγούμε τη διαδικασία του λουτρού: Αφαιρεί τα κοσμήματα Κόβει και καθαρίζει τα νύχια...
Κάνει αφρό Πλένει το πρόσωπο, το λαιμό και πίσω από τα αυτιά Επιμένει στις μασχάλες τον ομφαλό, τις μηρο- βουβωνικές σχισμ...
Έπειτα σαπουνίζει τη γεννητική περιοχή και τέλος την πρωκτική. Ξεβγάζει άφθονα από πάνω προς τα κάτω Να σκουπιστεί με καθα...
• Σκοπός: Είναι η μείωση του κινδύνου μετεγχειρητικής λοίμωξης του τραύματος. • Περιλαμβάνει: - Την απομάκρυνση ακαθαρσιών...
Το ξύρισμα πρέπει να γίνεται, όσο το δυνατό πιο «κοντά» στο χρόνο του χειρουργείου. Το ιδανικό είναι 2 ώρες πριν. Γιατί αν...
Υλικά που χρειάζονται για την προετοιμασία του δέρματος  Αδιάβροχο,  γάντια,  λεκάνη  κανάτες με νερό  αντισηπτικό σα...
Είδη ηλεκτρικών ξυριστικών μηχανών
Είδη μηχανικών ξυριστικών μηχανών
Διαδικασία • Εφαρμόζουμε υγιεινή των χεριών • Συγκεντρώνουμε τα υλικά • Ελέγχουμε την ταυτότητα του ασθενή • Κάνουμε αντισ...
1. Κατεβάζουμε τα σκεπάσματα 2. Αποκαλύπτουμε το σημείο του σώματος που θα ξυριστεί. Συνήθως πρέπει να αφαιρέσουμε την πιτ...
4. Τοποθετούμε καινούρια λεπίδα 5. Στεγνώνουμε το δέρμα. (Το στεγνό δέρμα διευκολύνει το πέρασμα της μηχανής) 6. Τεντώνουμ...
7. Κρατάμε τη μηχανή με το κυρίαρχο χέρι με μια γωνία 45 μοιρών. Η λεπίδα είναι παράλληλη με το δέρμα. 8. Αποφεύγουμε να π...
4. Αν στην περιοχή υπάρχουν μεγάλες τρίχες, τις κόβουμε με ψαλίδι και τις απομακρύνουμε με μια γάζα. 5. Βρέχουμε την περιο...
7. Ξυρίζουμε την περιοχή προς την φορά των τριχών τεντώνοντας ελαφρά το δέρμα με το μη κυρίαρχο χέρι. 8. Ξεπλένουμε το ξυρ...
10. Απομακρύνουμε τα υλικά 11. Βγάζουμε τα γάντια 12. Κάνουμε υγιεινή των χεριών 13. Ενημερώνουμε το φύλλο νοσηλείας
• Να αποφεύγει ο ασθενής να καταναλώνει καφεΐνη το απόγευμα. • Εξασφαλίζουμε ήρεμο και άνετο δωμάτιο • Χορηγούμε αγχολυτικ...
Υλικά • Πιεσόμετρο • Θερμόμετρο • Δοχείο οδοντοστοιχίας • Βραχιόλι αναγνώρισης (αν δεν φοράει ήδη) • Μπλούζα, εσώρουχο και...
1. Επιβεβαιώνουμε την ταυτότητα του ασθενή - Τοποθετούμε βραχιολάκι (αν δεν το έχει ήδη) 2. Εξηγούμε τη διαδικασία της προ...
4. Ελέγχουμε αν τα έντυπα της συναίνεσης για την επέμβαση έχουν υπογραφεί 5. Μετράμε και καταγράφουμε τα Ζωτικά Σημεία 6. ...
7. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή στην υγιεινή της στοματικής κοιλότητας 8. Ζητάμε από τον ασθενή να ουρήσει
9. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή να ντυθεί με τα ειδικά ρούχα του χειρουργείου • σκούφος • μίας χρήσης ειδική ρόμπα • ποδονάρια • χάρ...
10. Χορηγούμε την προνάρκωση σύμφωνα με την οδηγία του αναισθησιολόγου 11. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή, σε συνεργασία με τον τραυμα...
Νοσηλευτική φροντίδα στην προεγχειρητική ετοιμασία του αρρώστου
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Νοσηλευτική φροντίδα στην προεγχειρητική ετοιμασία του αρρώστου

10 views

Published on

Νοσηλευτική φροντίδα στην προεγχειρητική ετοιμασία του αρρώστου

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Νοσηλευτική φροντίδα στην προεγχειρητική ετοιμασία του αρρώστου

  1. 1. ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ και ΜΕΤΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΙΙ ΕΡΓΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ 4Ο ΕΚ ΠΕΡΙΣΤΕΡΙΟΥ
  2. 2. Περιλαμβάνει το ρόλο του νοσηλευτή στις τρεις φάσεις μιας χειρουργικής επέμβασης: Το χειρουργικό περιβάλλον απαιτεί γνώσεις & δεξιότητες βασισμένες στις αρχές της νοσηλευτικής επιστήμης Περιεγχειρητική Νοσηλευτική Φροντίδα Α φάση • Προεγχειρητικά Β φάση • Διεγχειρητικά Γ φάση • Μετεγχειρητικά
  3. 3. • Η προεγχειρητική περίοδος: ξεκινά με την απόφαση ότι η χειρουργική επέμβαση είναι απαραίτητη και διαρκεί μέχρι τη στιγμή που ο ασθενής μεταφέρεται στο κρεβάτι του χειρουργείου.
  4. 4. • H διεγχειρητική περίοδος: Αρχίζει όταν ο ασθενής εισάγεται στη χειρουρ- γική αίθουσα και τελειώνει όταν ο ασθενής μεταφέρεται στην αίθουσα ανά- νηψης
  5. 5. • Η μετεγχειρητική περίοδος: αρχίζει με την ολοκλήρωση της επέμβασης και τη μεταφορά του ασθενή στην αίθουσα ανάνηψης ή στη ΜΕΘ (Μονάδα Εντατικής Θεραπείας) και τελειώνει όταν ο ασθενής πάρει εξιτήριο.
  6. 6. • Έλλειμμα γνώσεων • Άγχος: – για το άγνωστο περιβάλλον και τον αποχωρισμό – Για τη μετεγχειρητική πορεία (επιπλοκές) – Για τη νάρκωση (χάνει τον έλεγχο) – Από το φόβο του θανάτου – Για τα ευρήματα – Για την πιθανή οικονομική επιβάρυνση • Διαταραχές ύπνου • Κίνδυνος λοίμωξης ή άλλων επιπλοκών ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΓΝΩΣΗ Έχει σκοπό την αναγνώριση πιθανών δυσχερειών
  7. 7. Αναγνώριση ασθενών με περισσότερους παράγοντες κινδύνου • Πολύ ηλικιωμένοι ασθενείς • Παχύσαρκοι και υποσιτισμένοι ασθενείς • Ασθενείς με ανισοζύγιο υγρών και ηλεκτρολυτών • Ασθενείς με χρόνια νοσήματα και λοιμώξεις • Ασθενείς που παίρνουν συγκεκριμένη αγωγή (αντιπηκτικά, αντιβιοτικά, διουρητικά, κατασταλτικά) • Ασθενείς με μεγάλο άγχος • Κάπνισμα • Αλκοόλ
  8. 8. ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ 1 ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗΣ ΜΕΧΡΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΕΜΒΑΣΗΣ
  9. 9. 1. Συμπληρώνουμε το Νοσηλευτικό φάκελο στο οποίο υπάρχουν: – τα βασικά νοσηλευτικά δεδομένα (διάγραμμα, ατομικό δελτίο φαρμάκων, κτλ.) – το νοσηλευτικό ιστορικό. Σ’ αυτό ελέγχουμε ότι έχουν καταγραφεί: • Το ιστορικό • Τα φάρμακα • Τις προηγούμενες χειρουργικές επεμβάσεις • Τις δυσχέρειες ανά σύστημα • Τις αντιλήψεις και γνώσεις για την επέμβαση Έτσι γίνεται η εύρεση ασθενών με αυξημένες πιθανότητες για επιπλοκές)
  10. 10. 2. Προγραμματίζουμε το βασικό προεγχειρητικό διαγνωστικό έλεγχο: - Γενική αίματος - Ηλεκτρολύτες, σάκχαρο, ουρία, κρεατινίνη - Γενική ούρων - Ομάδα αίματος και διασταύρωση - α/α (ακτινογραφία) θώρακος - Καρδιολογική εκτίμηση, ΗΚΓ - Άλλες ειδικές εξετάσεις (αν υπάρχουν και άλλα προβλήματα)
  11. 11. 3. Προγραμματίζουμε τον ειδικό προεγχειρητικό έλεγχο και προετοιμασία ανάλογα με το είδος της επέμβασης (πχ ειδικές εξετάσεις, ειδική δίαιτα, υποκλυσμός, κλπ).
  12. 12. 4. Καταγράφουμε και αξιολογούμε συστηματικά: – τα σημεία (ζωτικά σημεία, κορεσμός οξυγόνου) – τα συμπτώματα (άγχος, ευερεθιστότητα, πόνος, κ.α.).
  13. 13. 5. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να βήξει μετά την επέμβαση και τον εκπαιδεύουμε σ’ αυτό: - να πλέκει τα χέρια του και να κρατάει το σημείο της τομής - να σκύβει λίγο μπροστά, - να αναπνέει με το διάφραγμα - Με το στόμα ανοιχτό να πάρει βαθιά ανάσα και γρήγορα να βήξει δυνατά
  14. 14. 6. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να παίρνει βαθιές ανάσες. Θα το χρειαστεί μετά το χειρουργείο για να οξυγονώνεται καλύτερα, να προλάβει επιπλοκές (ατελεκτασία, κτλ.) και να αποβάλλει πιο γρήγορα το αναισθητικό : - Σε θέση ημι-fowler - Τοποθετεί τα χέρια στο θώρακα (για να αισθάνεται την ανύψωσή του) - Εισπνέει από τη μύτη - Εκπνέει από το στόμα με τα χείλη μαζεμένα βγάζοντας όλο τον αέρα Κάνει την άσκηση κάθε 1-2 ώρες
  15. 15. 7. Διδάσκουμε τον ασθενή πώς να διαχειρίζεται τον πόνο: - Κίνδυνος εθισμού στα αναλγητικά - Χρήση τεχνικών χαλάρωσης - Η κατάλληλη θέση του σώματος ελέγχει τον πόσο
  16. 16. 8. Ενημερώνουμε τον άρρωστο και τον εξοικει- ώνουμε με τον εξοπλισμό και τις συσκευές παρακολούθησης που θα τον συνοδεύουν μετά την επέμβαση.
  17. 17. ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ 2 Η ΗΜΕΡΑ ΠΡΙΝ ΤΗ ΧΕΙΡΟΥΡΓΙΚΗ ΕΠΕΜΒΑΣΗ
  18. 18. 1. Βεβαιωνόμαστε ότι ο βασικός προεγχειρητικός έλεγχος έχει ολοκληρωθεί και τα αποτελέσματα είναι διαθέσιμα.
  19. 19. 2. Εφαρμόζουμε την ιατρική οδηγία για την κένωση του εντέρου: - Με τη χρήση, από το στόμα, καθαρτικών φαρμάκων. - Με καθαρτικό υποκλυσμό Γίνεται την προηγούμενη το απόγευμα
  20. 20. 3. Σωματική καθαριότητα Ελέγχουμε τα νύχια των ποδιών και των χεριών (κομμένα) και αν είναι βαμμένα, τα ξεβάφουμε. Αν χρειαστεί βοηθούμε τον άρρωστο να κάνει λουτρό καθαριότητας.
  21. 21. Αν μπορεί να το κάνει μόνος του, του εξηγούμε τη διαδικασία του λουτρού: Αφαιρεί τα κοσμήματα Κόβει και καθαρίζει τα νύχια Βρέχει τα μαλλιά και το σώμα του Εφαρμόζει υγρό ήπιο σαπούνι
  22. 22. Κάνει αφρό Πλένει το πρόσωπο, το λαιμό και πίσω από τα αυτιά Επιμένει στις μασχάλες τον ομφαλό, τις μηρο- βουβωνικές σχισμές Και τα πόδια
  23. 23. Έπειτα σαπουνίζει τη γεννητική περιοχή και τέλος την πρωκτική. Ξεβγάζει άφθονα από πάνω προς τα κάτω Να σκουπιστεί με καθαρή πετσέτα και να φορέσει καθαρά ρούχα
  24. 24. • Σκοπός: Είναι η μείωση του κινδύνου μετεγχειρητικής λοίμωξης του τραύματος. • Περιλαμβάνει: - Την απομάκρυνση ακαθαρσιών από το δέρμα - Το ξύρισμα - Την αντισηψία του δέρματος 4. Ετοιμάζουμε το χειρουργικό πεδίο
  25. 25. Το ξύρισμα πρέπει να γίνεται, όσο το δυνατό πιο «κοντά» στο χρόνο του χειρουργείου. Το ιδανικό είναι 2 ώρες πριν. Γιατί αν συμβούν μικρές εκδορές με το ξύρισμα δεν αφήνεται χρόνος στα μικρόβια να αναπτυχθούν μέσα σ’ αυτές.
  26. 26. Υλικά που χρειάζονται για την προετοιμασία του δέρματος  Αδιάβροχο,  γάντια,  λεκάνη  κανάτες με νερό  αντισηπτικό σαπούνι  νεφροειδές  Γάζες  Ηλεκτρική ξυριστική μηχανή ειδική  ή ξυραφάκι μιας χρήσης με 2 λάμες  ή κρέμα αποτρίχωσης  Αντισηπτικό,  Τετράγωνο νοσηλείας  Ψαλίδι
  27. 27. Είδη ηλεκτρικών ξυριστικών μηχανών
  28. 28. Είδη μηχανικών ξυριστικών μηχανών
  29. 29. Διαδικασία • Εφαρμόζουμε υγιεινή των χεριών • Συγκεντρώνουμε τα υλικά • Ελέγχουμε την ταυτότητα του ασθενή • Κάνουμε αντισηψία χεριών. Φοράμε γάντια. • Απομακρύνουμε τους επισκέπτες • Τοποθετούμε το παραβάν • Ενημερώνουμε τον άρρωστο για τη νοσηλεία και συζητάμε μαζί του
  30. 30. 1. Κατεβάζουμε τα σκεπάσματα 2. Αποκαλύπτουμε το σημείο του σώματος που θα ξυριστεί. Συνήθως πρέπει να αφαιρέσουμε την πιτζάμα του αρρώστου. 3. Τοποθετούμε το αδιάβροχο κάτω από το σώμα του αρρώστου (στην περιοχή του εγχειρητικού πεδίου)
  31. 31. 4. Τοποθετούμε καινούρια λεπίδα 5. Στεγνώνουμε το δέρμα. (Το στεγνό δέρμα διευκολύνει το πέρασμα της μηχανής) 6. Τεντώνουμε ελαφρά το δέρμα με το μη κυρίαρχο χέρι Α) Ξύρισμα με ειδική ηλεκτρική μηχανή
  32. 32. 7. Κρατάμε τη μηχανή με το κυρίαρχο χέρι με μια γωνία 45 μοιρών. Η λεπίδα είναι παράλληλη με το δέρμα. 8. Αποφεύγουμε να πιέζουμε πολύ (Προλαμβάνει τις μικρό εκδορές) 9. Ξυρίζουμε μικρές επιφάνειες τη φορά σε αντίθετη φορά με την τρίχα. Δεν περνάμε 2 φορές στο ίδιο σημείο. 10. Σκουπίζουμε το δέρμα με στεγνή γάζα.
  33. 33. 4. Αν στην περιοχή υπάρχουν μεγάλες τρίχες, τις κόβουμε με ψαλίδι και τις απομακρύνουμε με μια γάζα. 5. Βρέχουμε την περιοχή με ζεστό νερό. 6. Την σαπουνίζουμε με κυκλικές κινήσεις χρησιμοποιώντας γάζα και αντισηπτικό σαπούνι. Β) Ξύρισμα με μηχανική ξυριστική μηχανή με 2 λεπίδες (ΌΧΙ BIC)
  34. 34. 7. Ξυρίζουμε την περιοχή προς την φορά των τριχών τεντώνοντας ελαφρά το δέρμα με το μη κυρίαρχο χέρι. 8. Ξεπλένουμε το ξυραφάκι, όσες φορές χρειάζεται 9. Στο τέλος, ξεπλένουμε το δέρμα και το σκουπίζουμε με τετράγωνο νοσηλείας
  35. 35. 10. Απομακρύνουμε τα υλικά 11. Βγάζουμε τα γάντια 12. Κάνουμε υγιεινή των χεριών 13. Ενημερώνουμε το φύλλο νοσηλείας
  36. 36. • Να αποφεύγει ο ασθενής να καταναλώνει καφεΐνη το απόγευμα. • Εξασφαλίζουμε ήρεμο και άνετο δωμάτιο • Χορηγούμε αγχολυτικά φάρμακα σύμφωνα με την ιατρική οδηγία. • Οι επισκέψεις πρέπει να περιορίζονται • Χρησιμοποιούμε τεχνικές χαλάρωσης όπως απαλή μουσική. 5. Παρέχουμε επαρκή ανάπαυση
  37. 37. Υλικά • Πιεσόμετρο • Θερμόμετρο • Δοχείο οδοντοστοιχίας • Βραχιόλι αναγνώρισης (αν δεν φοράει ήδη) • Μπλούζα, εσώρουχο και σκούφο χειρουργείου • Ποδονάρια ΠΡΟΕΓΧΕΙΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΦΡΟΝΤΙΔΑ 3 Η ΗΜΕΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΕΜΒΑΣΗΣ
  38. 38. 1. Επιβεβαιώνουμε την ταυτότητα του ασθενή - Τοποθετούμε βραχιολάκι (αν δεν το έχει ήδη) 2. Εξηγούμε τη διαδικασία της προετοιμασίας του (ντύσιμο, προνάρκωση, κτλ.) 3. Αφαιρούμε τα τιμαλφή και τις προθέσεις (π.χ. φακοί επαφής, ψεύτικες βλεφαρίδες). Τα καταγράφουμε στο ειδικό έντυπο.
  39. 39. 4. Ελέγχουμε αν τα έντυπα της συναίνεσης για την επέμβαση έχουν υπογραφεί 5. Μετράμε και καταγράφουμε τα Ζωτικά Σημεία 6. Αφαιρούμε ολόκληρη ή μέρος της τεχνητής οδοντοστοιχίας. Την τοποθετούμε στο ειδικό ποτηράκι αναγράφοντας το ονοματεπώνυμο του ασθενή.
  40. 40. 7. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή στην υγιεινή της στοματικής κοιλότητας 8. Ζητάμε από τον ασθενή να ουρήσει
  41. 41. 9. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή να ντυθεί με τα ειδικά ρούχα του χειρουργείου • σκούφος • μίας χρήσης ειδική ρόμπα • ποδονάρια • χάρτινο εσώρουχο.
  42. 42. 10. Χορηγούμε την προνάρκωση σύμφωνα με την οδηγία του αναισθησιολόγου 11. Βοηθάμε τον ασθενή, σε συνεργασία με τον τραυματιοφορέα, στην μετακίνησή του στο φορείο 12. Ενημερώνουμε τους συγγενείς για το χώρο αναμονής του χειρουργείου 13. Δίνουμε το φάκελο του ασθενή στον τραυματιοφορέα

×