Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Η ΣΤΗΘΑΓΧΗ ή Στεφανιαία ανεπάρκεια Πρώτες Βοήθειες Κ. Παναγιωτίδης
Ορισμός : Είναι ο πόνος που αισθάνεται ο πάσχων στην περιοχή του στήθους:  Κατά τη διάρκεια μιας άσκησης  Μετά από ένα β...
 Κατά τη διάρκεια μιας έντονης συναισθηματικής κατάστασης  Ύστερα από έκθεση στο ψύχος  Σε συνδυασμό 2 ή περισσοτέρων α...
Ο πόνος μοιάζει με :  Πίεση ή σφίξιμο στο στέρνο  Μπορεί να επεκτείνεται  στον αριστερό ώμο,  στο χέρι  στην πλάτη  ...
Είναι αποτέλεσμα της ανεπάρκειας των στεφανιαίων αρτηριών να τροφοδοτούν με οξυγόνο το μυοκάρδιο επειδή έχουν στενέψει ή ε...
Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύο...
Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύο...
Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύο...
Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύο...
0 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 10
30 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 11
65 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 12
90 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 13
Τα αίτια της αρτηριοσκλήρυνσης  Κάπνισμα  Αυξημένη χοληστερίνη  Κακή διατροφή  Καθιστική ζωή  Παχυσαρκία  Υπέρταση ...
Πρώτες Βοήθειες 1. Καλούμε ιατρική βοήθεια : κίνδυνος εξέλιξης σε Οξύ Έμφραγμα του Μυοκαρδίου Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ ...
2. Ελαττώνουμε το έργο της καρδιάς • Ηρεμούμε τον πάσχοντα • Τον βάζουμε να κάτσει άνετα • Τον βοηθάμε να πάρει τα φάρμακά...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ΟΞΥ ΚΑΡΔΙΑΚΟ ΝΟΣΗΜΑ: Η ΣΤΗΘΑΓΧΗ

22 views

Published on

Πρώτες Βοήθειες σε κρίση στηθάγχη

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ΟΞΥ ΚΑΡΔΙΑΚΟ ΝΟΣΗΜΑ: Η ΣΤΗΘΑΓΧΗ

  1. 1. Η ΣΤΗΘΑΓΧΗ ή Στεφανιαία ανεπάρκεια Πρώτες Βοήθειες Κ. Παναγιωτίδης
  2. 2. Ορισμός : Είναι ο πόνος που αισθάνεται ο πάσχων στην περιοχή του στήθους:  Κατά τη διάρκεια μιας άσκησης  Μετά από ένα βαρύ γεύμα Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 2
  3. 3.  Κατά τη διάρκεια μιας έντονης συναισθηματικής κατάστασης  Ύστερα από έκθεση στο ψύχος  Σε συνδυασμό 2 ή περισσοτέρων από τους παραπάνω παράγοντες Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 3
  4. 4. Ο πόνος μοιάζει με :  Πίεση ή σφίξιμο στο στέρνο  Μπορεί να επεκτείνεται  στον αριστερό ώμο,  στο χέρι  στην πλάτη  στην κάτω γνάθο Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 4
  5. 5. Είναι αποτέλεσμα της ανεπάρκειας των στεφανιαίων αρτηριών να τροφοδοτούν με οξυγόνο το μυοκάρδιο επειδή έχουν στενέψει ή είναι σε σπασμό. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 5
  6. 6. Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύουν λόγω αθηρωματώδους πλάκας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 6
  7. 7. Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύουν λόγω αθηρωματώδους πλάκας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 7
  8. 8. Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύουν λόγω αθηρωματώδους πλάκας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 8
  9. 9. Η αιτία της στένωσης Η αρτηριοσκλήρυνση : είναι πάθηση των αρτηριών – Σκληραίνουν (χάνουν την ελαστικότητά τους) – Στενεύουν λόγω αθηρωματώδους πλάκας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 9
  10. 10. 0 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 10
  11. 11. 30 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 11
  12. 12. 65 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 12
  13. 13. 90 % Στένωση αρτηρίας Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 13
  14. 14. Τα αίτια της αρτηριοσκλήρυνσης  Κάπνισμα  Αυξημένη χοληστερίνη  Κακή διατροφή  Καθιστική ζωή  Παχυσαρκία  Υπέρταση  Διαβήτη  Κληρονομικότητα Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 14
  15. 15. Πρώτες Βοήθειες 1. Καλούμε ιατρική βοήθεια : κίνδυνος εξέλιξης σε Οξύ Έμφραγμα του Μυοκαρδίου Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 15
  16. 16. 2. Ελαττώνουμε το έργο της καρδιάς • Ηρεμούμε τον πάσχοντα • Τον βάζουμε να κάτσει άνετα • Τον βοηθάμε να πάρει τα φάρμακά του 3. Είμαστε ψύχραιμοι και έτοιμοι για ΚΑΡΠΑ Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 16

×