ΘΕΡΜΙΚΗ ΕΞΑΝΤΛΗΣΗ

ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΗ ΑΚΡΑΙΩΝ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ  Ο ανθρώπινος οργανισμός λειτουργεί σε θερμοκρασία 37ο C.  Η θερμοκρασία α...
 Για να το πετύχει αυτό, ο οργανισμός χρησιμοποιεί μηχανισμούς που  Παράγουν θερμότητα  Μεταφέρουν θερμότητα  Αποβάλλο...
Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 3
 Ο κυριότερος μηχανισμός είναι η ρύθμιση της κυκλοφορίας του αίματος στα αγγεία του δέρματος. ΠαναγιωτίδηςΚώστας-4οΕΚΓ'Αθ...
Πρώτες Βοήθειες ακραίες θερμοκρασίες του σώματος Πρώτες Βοήθειες Κ. Παναγιωτίδης Θερμική Εξάντληση
Ορισμός Η θερμική εξάντληση αποτελεί το πιο συνηθισμένο θερμικό σύνδρομο και χαρακτηρίζεται από κεντρική θερμοκρασία σώματ...
Τα πιο συχνά αίτια :  Παρατεταμένη έκθεση σε συνθήκες υψηλής θερμοκρασίας περιβάλλοντος  Έντονη μυϊκή δραστηριότητα υπό ...
Τα συμπτώματα Εμφανίζονται συνήθως σταδιακά :  αδυναμία  πονοκέφαλος  ίλιγγος  ανορεξία  ναυτία  εμετός  λιποθυμική...
Τα συμπτώματα Στην οξεία φάση ο πάσχων εμφανίζει εικόνα καταπληξίας :  πρόσωπο ωχρό  δέρμα ψυχρό (υγρό) και κολλώδες,  ...
Η εξέλιξη Συνήθως η θερμική εξάντληση εξελίσσεται σταδιακά. Έχει σύντομη διάρκεια και παρέρχεται μετά την προσφορά των πρώ...
ΠΡΩΤΕΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΕΣ  Μετακινούμε τον πάσχοντα σε δροσερό μέρος και τον τοποθετούμε σε οριζόντια θέση με τα πόδια ελαφρά αναση...
Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 12
ΠΡΩΤΕΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΕΣ  Αν χάσει τις αισθήσεις του, τον γυρίζουμε στο πλάι, σε θέση ανάνηψης και καλούμε βοήθεια.  Ελέγχουμε συ...
Πρώτες Βοήθειες σε θερμική εξάντληση

  1. 1. ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΗ ΑΚΡΑΙΩΝ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΣΩΜΑΤΟΣ  Ο ανθρώπινος οργανισμός λειτουργεί σε θερμοκρασία 37ο C.  Η θερμοκρασία αυτή διατηρείται σταθερή ανεξάρτητα από  Τις κλιματικές μεταβολές  Τη μυϊκή δραστηριότητα  Το ρουχισμό. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 1
  2. 2.  Για να το πετύχει αυτό, ο οργανισμός χρησιμοποιεί μηχανισμούς που  Παράγουν θερμότητα  Μεταφέρουν θερμότητα  Αποβάλλουν θερμότητα  Διατηρούν θερμότητα  Ο ελεγκτής της θερμοκρασίας είναι το θερμορρυθμιστικό κέντρο που βρίσκεται στον υποθάλαμο του εγκεφάλου. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 2
  3. 3. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 3
  4. 4.  Ο κυριότερος μηχανισμός είναι η ρύθμιση της κυκλοφορίας του αίματος στα αγγεία του δέρματος. ΠαναγιωτίδηςΚώστας-4οΕΚΓ'Αθήνας 4
  5. 5. Πρώτες Βοήθειες ακραίες θερμοκρασίες του σώματος Πρώτες Βοήθειες Κ. Παναγιωτίδης Θερμική Εξάντληση
  6. 6. Ορισμός Η θερμική εξάντληση αποτελεί το πιο συνηθισμένο θερμικό σύνδρομο και χαρακτηρίζεται από κεντρική θερμοκρασία σώματος μεταξύ 37-39°C. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 6
  7. 7. Τα πιο συχνά αίτια :  Παρατεταμένη έκθεση σε συνθήκες υψηλής θερμοκρασίας περιβάλλοντος  Έντονη μυϊκή δραστηριότητα υπό τις ίδιες συνθήκες  με συνέπεια την άφθονη εφίδρωση.  Προσβάλλει ηλικιωμένα άτομα, τα οποία λαμβάνουν διουρητικά φάρμακα. Οι παραπάνω καταστάσεις οδηγούν σε μεγάλες απώλειες νερού και άλατος. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 7
  8. 8. Τα συμπτώματα Εμφανίζονται συνήθως σταδιακά :  αδυναμία  πονοκέφαλος  ίλιγγος  ανορεξία  ναυτία  εμετός  λιποθυμική τάση Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 8
  9. 9. Τα συμπτώματα Στην οξεία φάση ο πάσχων εμφανίζει εικόνα καταπληξίας :  πρόσωπο ωχρό  δέρμα ψυχρό (υγρό) και κολλώδες,  γρήγορο και αδύναμο σφυγμό  επιπόλαια αναπνοή  πτώση της αρτηριακής πίεσης Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 9
  10. 10. Η εξέλιξη Συνήθως η θερμική εξάντληση εξελίσσεται σταδιακά. Έχει σύντομη διάρκεια και παρέρχεται μετά την προσφορά των πρώτων βοηθειών. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 10
  11. 11. ΠΡΩΤΕΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΕΣ  Μετακινούμε τον πάσχοντα σε δροσερό μέρος και τον τοποθετούμε σε οριζόντια θέση με τα πόδια ελαφρά ανασηκωμένα. Αυτό είναι συνήθως αρκετό για να ανανήψει.  Του δίνουμε να πιει λίγο νερό, ελαφρά αλατισμένο. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 11
  12. 12. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 12
  13. 13. ΠΡΩΤΕΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΕΣ  Αν χάσει τις αισθήσεις του, τον γυρίζουμε στο πλάι, σε θέση ανάνηψης και καλούμε βοήθεια.  Ελέγχουμε συχνά τα ζωτικά του σημεία, μέχρι να έλθει η βοήθεια που καλέσαμε. Παναγιωτίδης Κώστας - 4ο ΕΚ Γ' Αθήνας 13

