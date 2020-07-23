Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Have you ever wondered if you can afford to say in a fully furnished, fully serviced apartment? Here are some thoughts to ...
Are you spending more money on restaurants? • With an uncertain economy, eating in restaurants is becoming more of a luxur...
Do you want to get right to work? • Setting up an apartment involves many step. Signing the lease and paying the deposit i...
Contact Us Website- www.corporatehousingexperts.com Phone- 800.990.7368 Address- Corporate Housing Experts P.O. Box 98207,...
Four Questions Help You Decide If Corporate Housing Is For You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Four Questions Help You Decide If Corporate Housing Is For You

26 views

Published on

Have you ever wondered if you can afford to say in a fully furnished, fully serviced apartment? Corporate housing provides you with an apartment to make your own while you are away from your friends and family. Corporate Housing Experts is ideal for people needing more space than a hotel can provide for longer stays. View this file and learn about the four questions help you to decide the corporate housing provider.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Four Questions Help You Decide If Corporate Housing Is For You

  1. 1. Have you ever wondered if you can afford to say in a fully furnished, fully serviced apartment? Here are some thoughts to consider when you are in need of temporary quarters. Are you staying longer than 30 days? When you are staying more than 3 weeks in a location, let's face it, small hotel rooms get old. You may be getting a discount for a longer stay, but you are living out of your suitcase in a space the size of your master bedroom. Then when you're ready to go to bed, you turn off the TV, close the lights and walk into your own bedroom and close the door. Your family can continue watching TV while you get a good night's rest to get ready for the day!
  2. 2. Are you spending more money on restaurants? • With an uncertain economy, eating in restaurants is becoming more of a luxury and less of a necessity. Even $10 per meal does not cover the cost of most meals any more. And definitely not the tip. For the health conscious crowd, staying with in the food per diem often means less healthy choices. • Do you want to save money? Do you want more control of where you spend your money when you are away from home? Then temporary housing may be a solution for you. With your own kitchen, you spend less on food and more time on your health. Many people who choose corporate housing do so in order to be able to cook their own meals, improving their health and saving money. Do you wish you could spend time doing your laundry at home? • Many short-term furnished apartments include washers and dryers in their units. Imagine sitting in your own living room after you just put the week's laundry in your own washer and dryer. In the privacy of your own home, you can work, sleep, or cook while your clothes are cleaning. At no extra charge!
  3. 3. Do you want to get right to work? • Setting up an apartment involves many step. Signing the lease and paying the deposit is just the beginning. If you don't have your own furniture, then you will have to find a furniture rental shop. • Then there is setting up the utilities as well as your television service and internet. These all take time. When you work with a professional corporate housing all of that is taken care of for you. • Your provider takes care of everything from signing the lease and setting up utilities to removing the furniture and cleaning the apartment when you have to leave.
  4. 4. Contact Us Website- www.corporatehousingexperts.com Phone- 800.990.7368 Address- Corporate Housing Experts P.O. Box 98207, Jackson, MS 39298 Corporate Housing Experts is ideal for people needing more space than a hotel can provide for longer stays. If your time is better spent working and playing rather than setting up your apartment and paying the bills, then look for temporary housing provider to take care of you on your next business trip today!

×