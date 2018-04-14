Bayou advancedweaponsystems 2018_catalog_baw_cbj_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1150 + yard Range Certified Weaponry Point of Impact Perfection Refined…
Features Match-grade premium Hart barrel in SENDERO or M24 Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Integrated Chassis Stock – ...
Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 11.75 lbs to 13lbs 12oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) TWIST...
Purpose built and engineered for LR Hunting Signature-Series Elite Hunter is just plain bad-ass born of the DNA of the Pre...
WEIGHT 11.75 lbs to 13lbs 12oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 - 1:10” - 1:12” CONTOURS SENDERO...
Purpose built by hunters for LR Hunters… Just right. Just a well balanced weapons platform for the range, LR sniper or LR ...
WEIGHT 9.75 lbs to 13lbs 11oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) 32” or longer special order TWISTS 1:7 - 1:1...
Purpose built by Elite Snipers… Short Action build based on the REM 700 SA or REM 40X blueprinted Action, we designed this...
Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 8.8 lbs to 9lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 24” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 to ...
Purpose built by our Western Customer-Hunters … When hunting high altitudes out west, every pound matters. I grew up hunti...
Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 5.2 lbs to 6lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 20” to 26” (depending on caliber) TWISTS ...
Our KUIU VIAS but all Carbon Fiber Super Ultra-lite The Kuiu Vias Carbon Elite Long Range Hunter evolved from the Short Ac...
Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 6.8 lbs to 8lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 20” to 24” (depending on caliber) TWISTS ...
Purpose built and engineered with total Passion to 1-shot, 1 –kill … While the Remington Model 700 Short Action (SA) is ou...
Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 8.0 lbs to 9lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 26” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:16 or...
https://photos.app.goo.gl/hfp139tU49AdMJAk1 - Carbon 6.5mm Creedmoore https://photos.app.goo.gl/TMHwKlGsYPavlScD3 - .50 Ca...
Bayou Advanced Weapon Systems, LLC - 2018 Catalog of our Fine Weapons -- http://www.bayouadvancedweaponsystems.com - a US Veteran Owned and Operated Company

  1. 1. 1150 + yard Range Certified Weaponry Point of Impact Perfection Refined…
  2. 2. Features Match-grade premium Hart barrel in SENDERO or M24 Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Integrated Chassis Stock – Aluminum Carbon Configurations Right handed REM 700 Blueprinted Long Action s, Surgeon or Deviant Action options… custom actions at request Shilen, Jewell, Rifle Basix or Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. – 2.5 lbs. Pachmayr® recoil pad standard or other custom butt pad configurations Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ¼ - ½ MOA or better accuracy guarantee (all calibers) - Range Validated at 300, 750 and 1,150+ yards
  3. 3. Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 11.75 lbs to 13lbs 12oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 - 1:10” - 1:12” CONTOURS SENDERO MED-HEAVY MAGAZINE TYPE 5 or 8 round DBM AI CIP 338 Magazine option CERAKOTE STOCK & ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray – Anodized black standard on stock BASES/RINGS Stainless, Aluminum or Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (Adjustable)
  4. 4. Purpose built and engineered for LR Hunting Signature-Series Elite Hunter is just plain bad-ass born of the DNA of the Predator X and X1 there is no other way to really describe it… JUST PLAIN BAD-ASS! Bad-ass is also what you will feel like when you shoot it! Highly advanced and adaptable weapons platform at home on the range, sniper engagements or for the extreme LR cross- canyon hunter-sniper shooting. Our exclusive design incorporates Hart Match Grade, Brux or Proof Carbon Fiber barrel configurations as a standard offerings between 25”- 28”, deep fluted barrels (CM and Stainless) with target crowns… with or without a 5/8”x24 TPI threaded barrels. Aluminum and Carbon Fiber Chassis are standard in our top-of-the-line build. Titanium or Aluminum Picatinny Rail Systems. Customized to your desires and individuality or needs. Built exclusively on the proven Remington 700 Long Action, these actions are fully blueprinted by us and have David Tubb Bolt components, Timney Calvin Elite Triggers, Sako bolt extractor, bolt fluting, bolt skeletonization and custom bolt knobs that never fail to feed or extract ever. One-piece Aluminum, Stainless or Titanium bases are standard on these builds as are titanium ring sets ensuring the highest level of optics support and stability for the most demanding of optics you choose for this weapon. Features Match-grade premium Hart barrel in SENDERO Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Integrated Chassis Stocks – TAC21, Masterpiece, XLR, Demon Chassis – many other chassis available Right handed REM 700 Long Action or Surgeon blueprinted actions – Standard LA and Magnum Calibers Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. – 2.5 lbs. (other weights available upon special request) Pachmayr® recoil pad standard or other custom butt pad configurations Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA or better accuracy guarantee (all calibers) - .300 RUM Standard Caliber offering with many other standard and Magnum Calibers available 6.5mm to 50-460 Caliber - wildcat calibers available upon special request
  5. 5. WEIGHT 11.75 lbs to 13lbs 12oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 - 1:10” - 1:12” CONTOURS SENDERO MED-HEAVY MAGAZINE TYPE 5 or 8 round DBM AI CIP 338 Magazine option CERAKOTE STOCK & ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray – Anodized black standard on stock BASES/RINGS Stainless, Aluminum or Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (Adjustable) Detailed Functionality Specifications
  6. 6. Purpose built by hunters for LR Hunters… Just right. Just a well balanced weapons platform for the range, LR sniper or LR hunter. This unique build design incorporates a Hart match grade barrel as a standard offering between 25”- 28” deep fluted barrels with target crowns with or without a 5/8”x24 TPI threaded barrel. McMillian or Bell and Carlson Target Stocks fully adjustable buttstock and custom mount points or embedded Picatinny Rail Systems. Built exclusively on the proven Remington 700 Short or Long Action (depending on calibers), these actions are finished up with match grade bolt firing pin, spring , beefed up extractor, bolt fluting, skeletonization and custom bolt knobs that never fail to feed or extract. Nightforce One-piece or Custom Titanium bases are standard on these builds as are titanium ring sets ensuring the highest level of optics support and stability for the most demanding of optics you choose for this weapon. Customers report ¼” and ½” MOA capability with these weapons platforms. David Tubb Engineering Technologies and Calvin Elite Triggers by Timney are also standard in this build. Features Match-grade premium Hart barrel in SENDERO Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Custom-finished and carbon fiber bedded McMillian A5 or Bell & Carlson Stock Configurations Right or Left handed Actions – Blueprinted REM 700 Long and Short Actions Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. – 2.5 lbs. (other weights available upon special request) Pachmayr® recoil pad standard Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA or better accuracy guarantee (all calibers) - .300 RUM Standard Caliber offering with many other standard and Magnum Calibers available 6.5mm to 458 Caliber - wildcat calibers available upon special request
  7. 7. WEIGHT 9.75 lbs to 13lbs 11oz. BARREL LENGTH 25” – 28” (depending on caliber) 32” or longer special order TWISTS 1:7 - 1:10” - 1:12” CONTOURS SENDERO HEAVY MAGAZINE TYPE BDL or 5, 8 and 10 round DBM CERAKOTE ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray STOCK COLORS One color standard. Two, three and four color options also available – Dipping or Cerakote BASES/RINGS Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (Adjustable) Detailed Functionality Specifications
  8. 8. Purpose built by Elite Snipers… Short Action build based on the REM 700 SA or REM 40X blueprinted Action, we designed this rifle to have all the accuracy traits, functionality, balance and performance known all too well with the original M40A1 Vietnam Rifle built in the traditional 7.62x51 NATO (.308 Win.) caliber. However we also offer this design in the deep penetrating and ballistic coefficient superior 6.5mm calibers or the popular Russian variant, The 7.62x54R caliber in .308 bore as the 7.62x53 or the 7.82mmx54 (.308 bore specifically for this caliber), vs. .311 bore. This design incorporates a carbon fiber MCS Stock, Hart match grade barrel at 24” with a 5/8”x24 TPI threaded barrel for immediate installation of AAC compliant brakes and suppression systems. Built primarily on the proven Remington Short Action Model 700 or REM 40X Action, these actions are finished with match grade bolt firing pin, spring , beefed up extractor, bolt fluting, skeletonization and custom bolt knobs that will not fail under the most demanding of situations or environments. A 20 MOA One-piece Titanium base is standard on these builds as are titanium ring sets ensuring the highest level of optics support for the most demanding of optics you choose for this weapon. Features Match-grade premium Hart barrel in SENDERO Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Hand-laid, custom-finished and carbon fiber bedded McMillian or Manners Stock Configuration Right handed Action – Blueprinted REM 700 Short Action or REM 40X - or Long Action REM 700 Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 9oz. – 2.5 lbs. (other weights available upon special request) Pachmayr® recoil pad standard Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA accuracy guarantee (all calibers) - wildcat calibers available upon special request
  9. 9. Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 8.8 lbs to 9lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 24” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 to 1:12” CONTOURS Sendero Med. - Heavy MAGAZINE TYPE 5, 8 and 10 round DBM CERAKOTE ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray STOCK COLORS One color standard. Two, three and four color options also available – Dipping or Cerakote BASES/RINGS Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (Adjustable)
  10. 10. Purpose built by our Western Customer-Hunters … When hunting high altitudes out west, every pound matters. I grew up hunting the cascade and rocky mountain ranges, so I know the value of traveling light when packing in deep… That is where you will find the big Elk, the monster Mule Deer. Demands of the hunter are travel light and hit heavy sometimes at great distances. The KUIU Carbon LR Hunter is our lightest precision hunting weapons platform. The KUIU Carbon LR Hunter was designed specifically to meet the challenges of hunting big game in the high country. reduced weight, coupled with the ultra durability of manners Elite hunter stocks and extreme long-range accuracy that hunting in extreme environments demands. This is the pack-friendly rifle designed for the hard-core deep pack-in hunter who knows where the BIG ones are. The KUIU VIAS Carbon LR Hunter comes standard with a Remington BDL style magazine (hinged floorplate) to reduce foot print, and ensure a Drop Box Magazine (DBM) is not lost in the harsh environments and pack-in style of hunting required of this type of hunting. Our KUIU VIAS Carbon LR Hunter rifles are available in a variety of actions, calibers, barrel types and lengths. Features Match-grade barrels in light-weight contours available in Stainless, Moly or Carbon Fiber Wrapped barrels Individually hand-laid, custom-finished carbon fiber Manners Elite Hunter Stocks, McMillan or any other stock preference of the customer Right or left-handed Actions – Blueprinted REM 700 SA/LA - Surgeon – Stiller – Deviant Extreme-accuracy bedding hand laid carbon fiber Jewell , Shilen, Timney, or Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. To 3 lbs (other weights available) Pachmayr® recoil pad Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA accuracy guarantee (all selected calibers from 6.5mm to 338 calibers), wildcat calibers available
  11. 11. Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 5.2 lbs to 6lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 20” to 26” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 to 1:10 (1:9.5 in 7mm) CONTOURS Sendero Light or Sendero Carbon Configurations MAGAZINE TYPE REM BDL (hinged floorplate) CERAKOTE ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray STOCK COLORS One color standard. Two, three and four color options also available – Dipping or Cerakote BASES Stainless or Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (others available upon request)
  12. 12. Our KUIU VIAS but all Carbon Fiber Super Ultra-lite The Kuiu Vias Carbon Elite Long Range Hunter evolved from the Short Action builds we designed from our USMC 40X “new school” Sniper Weapon Line but incorporated the DNA of both weapons platforms… Finally our Western Hunters have now an ultra lite weight rifle yet with balance and extreme accuracy most other manufactures cannot deliver in an ultra-lite. Short, quick to aim, capable of rapid succession firing without overheating for an urban engagement to a spot-n-stalk hunt yet capable of that needed 800+ yard difficult shot should it become necessary. This design incorporates a carbon fiber wrapped match grade barrel that is 55-60% lighter than the Moly or Stainless barrels on this same design platform. The result is a rifle capable of being balanced, light weight yet capable to sustained firing at extreme long range without the heavy , long barrels or the larger long action calibers while still achieving results. Built primarily on the proven Remington Short Action Model 700 Action, these actions are fully blueprinted with match grade bolt firing pin, spring and beefed up extractors that will not fail under the most demanding environments. Features Match-grade Carbon Fiber Wrapped barrels in SENDERO Contour – Threaded and Non-Threaded Individually hand-laid, custom-finished carbon fiber bedded McMillian or B&C Adjustable Stock Configuration Right or left-handed Actions – Blueprinted REM 700 Short Action by: CBJ Precision Engineered Rifles, Inc. Jewell , Shilen, Timney, or Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. - 3 lbs (other weights available) Pachmayr® recoil pad Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA accuracy guarantee (available in any short action calibers 6.5mm to .308 Win) wildcat calibers available
  13. 13. Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 6.8 lbs to 8lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 20” to 24” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:7 to 1:10 (1:9.5 in 7mm) CONTOURS Sendero Light or Sendero Carbon Configurations MAGAZINE TYPE 5, 8 and 10 round DBM CERAKOTE ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray STOCK COLORS One color standard. Two, three and four color options also available – Dipping or Cerakote BASES/RINGS Stainless or Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Finished/Unthreaded, integral or threaded muzzle brakes available LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (Adjustable)
  14. 14. Purpose built and engineered with total Passion to 1-shot, 1 –kill … While the Remington Model 700 Short Action (SA) is our preference to build our Custom CBJ Extreme Long Range Muzzleloader we can build on your Long Action (LA) or ours…. And of course because we are a custom, build-to- order shop, we can build on any action of your choice, be is full out custom Stiller, Surgeon or whatever, we can build it! We also build on the Ruger Model 77, or the Savage Short Actions as well as they make for outstanding extreme performance smokeless muzzleloaders – your action or ours, just let us know and we get it done! With our exclusive SAV-REM "Switch barrel" technology, or our set against a pined stainless recoil lug, at .202” you get a shooting system like NO other made today! CBJ Precision Engineered REM 700 Series Short Action Extreme Smokeless Powder Muzzleloaders. Production ready and built in .45 Caliber "Sabot-less" and .50 caliber (.458 caliber) optimized for MMP Sabots. We promote our purpose as “NO REPLACEMENT FOR DISPLACEMENT” --- Features Match-grade barrels in light-weight contours available in Stainless, Moly or Carbon Fiber Wrapped barrels Individually hand-laid, custom-finished carbon fiber Manners Elite Hunter Stocks, McMillan or any other stock preference of the customer Right or left-handed Actions – Blueprinted REM 700 SA/LA - Surgeon – Stiller – Deviant Extreme-accuracy bedding hand laid carbon fiber Jewell , Shilen, Timney, or Timney Calvin Elite Triggers available 4oz. To 3 lbs (other weights available) Pachmayr® recoil pad Range Validated for “out-of-box” performance at the Point of Impact (POI) you specify ½ MOA accuracy guarantee (calibers .45 or .50 caliber) - Sabot-based or Sabot-less guaranteed ½ MOA or better
  15. 15. Detailed Functionality Specifications WEIGHT 8.0 lbs to 9lbs 14oz. BARREL LENGTH 26” (depending on caliber) TWISTS 1:16 or 1:26” Breech Plug Hi-PO – Ventliner EML Ignition System .473” Trimmed Case (SA) w/ Magnum Large Rifle Primers CONTOURS Sendero Light or Sendero Carbon Configurations MAGAZINE TYPE REM BDL (hinged floorplate) CERAKOTE ACTION COLORS Burnt Bronze, Flat Dark Earth, OD Green, Black, Tungsten, Sniper Gray STOCK COLORS Any custom configuration desired – Call or email us BASES Stainless or Titanium BOLT Skeletonized and Badger knob modifications MUZZLE Target Crown 11 Degree LENGTH OF PULL 13-5/8 inches (others available upon request)
×