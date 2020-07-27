Prescient Therapeutics Investor Presentation

-
Prescient Therapeutics (PTX:ASX) is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients by developing personal medicines, using CAR-T and targeted therapy approaches.
Universal CAR-T therapies like OmniCAR have the potential to take personalised cancer treatment to the next level, by combining the cancer-killing capabilities of a T-cell with the control and pharmacology of a drug.
