Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 1 of 13 CORBIN J. STANDLEY Graduate Student, Ecological-C...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 2 of 13 RESEARCH EXPERIENCE (CONTINUED) 2014 – 2015 Commu...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 3 of 13 GRANT FUNDING 2019 – 2021 Co-Principal Investigat...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 4 of 13 TECHNICAL REPORTS (* denotes undergraduatestudent...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 5 of 13 TECHNICAL REPORTS(CONTINUED) Standley, C. J. & Og...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 6 of 13 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) (* denotes u...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 7 of 13 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) Standley, C....
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 8 of 13 INVITED TALKS (CONTINUED) Standley, C. J. & Adams...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 9 of 13 LEGISLATIVE TESTIMONY 2019, September. Senate Bil...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 10 of 13 LEADERSHIP &COMMITTEES (CONTINUED) Utah Youth In...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 11 of 13 SCHOLARSHIPS &AWARDS Citizen Scientist Student A...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 12 of 13 SELECTED PRESS &MEDIA (CONTINUED) “WSU Grant to ...
Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 13 of 13 CERTIFICATIONS &TRAINING Suicide Prevention and ...
Standley, C. J. - Curriculum Vitae

  1. 1. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 1 of 13 CORBIN J. STANDLEY Graduate Student, Ecological-Community Psychology (801) 675-7796 Department of Psychology, Michigan State University CorbinStandley@gmail.com 316 Physics Road, Room 262 ● East Lansing, MI 48824 www.CorbinJStandley.com EDUCATION 2017 – 2022 Ph.D. Ecological-Community Psychology In Progress Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI Cognate: Public Health Policy and Analysis 2017 – 2019 M.A. Ecological-Community Psychology Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI Master’s Thesis: Social support as a protective factor for youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach 2011 – 2015 B.S. Psychology (Summa Cum Laude) Weber State University – Ogden, UT Minor: Music (Vocal Performance Emphasis) Honors Thesis: Religiosity, personality, and attitudestoward homosexuality. Distinctions: University Honors; General Honors Departmental Honors, Psychology Excellence in Community Engagement RESEARCH STATEMENT My research interests lie at the intersection of community psychology, public health, and policy. Broadly, my work aims to transform data and research into action to create equitable community and systems change. Moreover, I am interested in the application of community psychology in studying suicide and its prevention, particularly in terms of policy change and community-level approaches to prevention. RESEARCH EXPERIENCE 2017 – 2020 Graduate Research Assistant System exChange Lab, Department of Psychology, Michigan State University Supervisor: Pennie Foster-Fishman, Ph.D. Co-Principal Investigator for Building an Equitable Early Childhood System project. Data Coordinator for BC Pulse Survey project & Research Assistant for equity projects. Evaluation Team member for State Innovation Model (SIM) health care initiative. 2015 – 2017 Research Assistant/Analyst Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Supervisors: Debra S. Ma, B.S.; Howard Colman, M.D., Ph.D.; Adam L. Cohen, M.D.; Randy L. Jensen, M.D., Ph.D. Collect, analyze, and maintain quantitativeand qualitativedatabases and studies related to Neuro-Oncology and Genitourinary Multi-Disciplinary Disease Groups. Assist in the preparation and dissemination of research. 2015 – 2017 Research Assistant Lexicon & Line, LLC (Intermittent Position) Supervisor: Mary VanLeeuwen Johnstun, M.A. Collect, enter, and analyze quantitativeand qualitative data related to studies and surveys conducted on behalf of clientele. Assistin the formatting and dissemination of research findings for clientele.
  2. 2. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 2 of 13 RESEARCH EXPERIENCE (CONTINUED) 2014 – 2015 Community Research Coordinator Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University Supervisors: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. & Brenda MarstellerKowalewski, Ph.D. Train and supervise student Research Assistant employees and volunteers. Collect, enter, analyze, manage, and report findings for data related to University and community research projects, as well as for local and Federal grants. 2013 – 2014 Student Research Assistant Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University Supervisor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Collect, enter, analyze, manage, and report findings for data related to University and community research projects. Design and develop content for organization’s website and social media platforms. TEACHING EXPERIENCE 2020 – Present Graduate Teaching Assistant (Instructor) PSY 280: Abnormal Psychology, Michigan State University Instructor of Record Adapt and implement all aspects of the online Abnormal Psychology course. Evaluate student performance on assignments, quizzes, and exams. Meet with students to provide one-on-one support on academic and professional development. 2019 Guest Lecturer PSY 956: Child and Adolescent Assessment and Treatment, Michigan State University Professor: Amy Drahota, Ph.D. Develop presentation and reading list for course content on youth suicide including prevalence and risk and protective factors. Present information and facilitate class discussion. INSTRUCTOR &TRAINER EXPERIENCE “It’s Real”: College Students and Mental Health: Invited Facilitator Washtenaw Community College – Ann Arbor, MI – October 2019 Macomb Community College – Warren, MI – September 2019 More Than Sad: Invited Instructor Lansing School District – Lansing, MI – December, 2019 Brighton Area School District – Brighton, MI – August, 2019; November, 2019 Plymouth-Canton School District – Canton, MI – August, 2019 Talk Saves Lives: Invited Instructor Internship Training (PSY 381) Course: Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI – March, 2020 AFSP Michigan Walk Chair Conference – Lansing, MI – January, 2020 Abnormal Psych. (PSY 280) Course: Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI – October 2019 Washtenaw Community College – Anne Arbor, MI – October 2019 Psychopathology (PSY 368) Course: Western Colorado University – Virtual – September, 2019 Macomb Community College – Warren, MI – September 2019 Birmingham School District Counselors – Birmingham, MI – August, 2019 Abnormal Psych. (PSY 280) Course: Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI – March, 2019 Surviving the Social Jungle Conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI – March, 2019 Eaton County Children’s Protective Services – Charlotte, MI – February, 2019 Power of We Collaborative; Ingham County Human Services – Lansing, MI – September, 2018
  3. 3. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 3 of 13 GRANT FUNDING 2019 – 2021 Co-Principal Investigator, BC Pulse. W.K. Kellogg Foundation ($700,000). Building an equitable early childhood system. Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI; Funded With Pennie Foster-Fishman, Ph.D. (PI) and Abby Wattenberg, MSSA (Co-PI) Project ended in May, 2020 2019 – 2020 Data Consultant, LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition. Mid-StateHealth Network ($33,000). PA2 Grant. CEICommunity Mental Health, Lansing, MI; Funded With Jody Nelson (Chair), Jennifer Cronkite, Kim Thalison, and Jody Hoepfner PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATIONS Standley, C. J. (2020). Expanding our paradigms: Intersectional and socioecological approaches to suicide prevention. Death Studies. https://doi.org/10.1080/07481187.2020.1725934 Standley, C. J. (2015) Religiosity, personality, and attitudes toward homosexuality [Abstract]. ERGO UndergraduateResearch Journal, 9, 170. Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Staker, K., Drysdale, L., & McGillivray, S. (2015). Internet usage, personality, narcissism, and motivations for Facebook usage [Abstract]. ERGO Undergraduate Research Journal, 9, 169. MANUSCRIPTS IN PROGRESS Standley, C. J. & Foster-Fishman, P. (R&R under review). Intersectionality, social support, and youth suicidality: A socioecological approach to prevention. Submitted to a special issue of Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior on public health approaches. Noor-Oshiro, A. & Standley, C. J. (in prep). Comprehensively integrating intersectionality into quantitativestudy designs for health disparities research. Submitted to the American Journal of Public Health. Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E., Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., & Nottingham, J., (under revision). Equity dose as a heuristic for enhancing equity and reducing inequity. Standley, C. J., Meeks, R., Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E. R., Aymor, L., & Greear, J. (in prep). Equity in community psychology: From talk to action. OTHER PUBLICATIONS Standley, C. J. (2020). COVID-19 and Suicide: Prioritizing Our Well-Being. [Blog post]. Michigan State University Science Communications Voices Blog. [Published at: https://www.msuscicomm.org/post/covid-19-and-suicide-prioritizing-our-well-being] Standley, C. J. (2020). Holisticpublic policy can save young lives. Op-Ed. Lansing State Journal. [Published at: https://tinyurl.com/CorbinOpEd]. Standley, C. J. (2019). Out of the darkness: Prevention and advocacy as healing. In L. Heilmann, Still with us: Voices of sibling suicide loss survivors. Atlanta, GA: DBIPublishers. Standley, C. J. (2018, November). Loss, identity, and advocacy. [Blog post]. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Lifesavers Blog. [Published at https://afsp.org/loss-identity-and-advocacy/].
  4. 4. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 4 of 13 TECHNICAL REPORTS (* denotes undergraduatestudent collaborator) Standley, C. J., Maleitzke, J.*, Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2020). PulseSurvey 2019: FES findings. BattleCreek, MI: BC Pulse. Statistician & Author. Standley, C. J., Maleitzke, J.*, Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2020). PulseSurvey 2019: Health findings. BattleCreek, MI: BC Pulse. Statistician & Author. Standley, C. J., Maleitzke, J.*, Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2020). PulseSurvey 2019: Education findings. BattleCreek, MI: BC Pulse. Statistician & Author. Standley, C. J. (2019). Social support & youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach. Lansing, MI: LifeSaversSuicide Prevention Coalition. Author, Design, & Statistician Standley, C. J. & Windom, S. (2019). AFSP Michigan Chapter FY2019 Impact Report. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Data & Design. Bustos, T. E. & Standley, C. J. (2019). BC Pulse Cultureof Equity Survey dashboard and results. BattleCreek, MI: BC Pulse. Author & Design Szymecko, L., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2019). Community Health Innovation Regions Update: Collective Impact Initial Findings. Lansing, MI: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Greear, J*, Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Livingston- Washtenaw Community Health Innovation Region: InnovativeApproaches to Reinvent Health. Ann Arbor, MI: Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Reinvent Health. Charlevoix, MI: Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Meeks, R. D., Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Jackson Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Jackson, MI: Henry Ford Allegiance Prevention and Community Health. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Muskegon, MI: Muskegon Community Health Project. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Genesee Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Flint, MI: Greater Flint Health Coalition. Author & Design Standley, C. J. & Gibson, N. (2018). Recommendationsfor Establishing a State Suicide Prevention Commission. Lansing, MI: State Representative Jim Runestad’s office. Author Standley, C. J. (2018). Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Lansing, MI: LifeSaversSuicide Prevention Coalition. Author, Design, & Statistician Wattenberg, A., Virden, T., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). CHIR prioritization survey summary report. Five individualized reports generated: Author and data visualization. Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance; Muskegon Community Health Project; U of M Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation; Henry Ford Allegiance Prevention and Community Health; Flint, MI: Greater Flint Health Coalition
  5. 5. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 5 of 13 TECHNICAL REPORTS(CONTINUED) Standley, C. J. & Ogunneye, Y. (2017). Neuro-Oncology Cancer Clinical Research database. SaltLake City, UT: Neuro-Oncology Team: Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah. Author Standley, C. J. (2016). Tobacco usage, cessation, and genitourinary malignancies. SaltLake City, UT: Genitourinary Malignancies Disease-Oriented Team: Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah. Author Standley, C. J. (2015). Minority college student retention: Summary report. Ogden, UT: Center for Community Engaged Learned and Center for Diversity & Unity, Weber State University. Author Standley, C. J. (2014). Community partnersurvey: Summary report. Ogden, UT: Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University. Author Brignone, E. & Standley, C. J. (2013). OUPN community needs assessment report. Ogden, UT: United Way of Northern Utah. Author CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS Noor-Oshiro, A. & Standley, C. J. (2020, October). Integrating structural violenceand intersectionality in quantitativestudy design: Multidimensionalconceptualframing and approaches for health inequities research. Oral presentation submitted to the American Public Health Association Conference – San Francisco, CA Standley, C. J. (2020, June). Dying in the margins: Intersectionality and suicide prevention. Oral presentation presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Melbourne, Australia. (Conference canceled) Standley, C. J. (2020, April). Quantitative methods and intersectionality: Tensions and future directions. Paper presentation presented at the American Association of Suicidology annual conference – Portland, OR Standley, C. J. (2020, April). Intersectionality, social support, and youth suicide. [Poster session canceled]. American Association of Suicidology annual conference – Portland, OR Standley, C. J., Virden, T., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2019, November). “Power to”: Restructuring power to create community change. In P. Foster-Fishman (Chair), Redefining the Meaning of Place, Power, and Sustainability in Community Change Initiatives. Panel presentation presented at the American Evaluation Association Annual Conference – Minneapolis, MN Standley, C. J. (2019, October). Social support as a protective factor for youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach. Poster presented at the International Summit on Suicide Research – Miami, FL Foster-Fishman, P., Morrison, S., Meeks, R., & Standley, C. J. (2019, September). Equityin implementation. Interactive workshop session presented at the Global Implementation Conference – Glasgow, Scotland Standley, C. J. (2019, September). Protective factors for youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach. Poster presented at the 30th World Congress of the International Association for Suicide Prevention – Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland Standley, C. J. (2019, August). Quantitativemethods and intersectionality: Are they compatible? In Q. Lei (Chair), Intersectionality in Community Psychology. Featured symposium presented at the American Psychological Association Annual Conference – Chicago, IL
  6. 6. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 6 of 13 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) (* denotes undergraduatestudent collaborator) Standley, C. J., Meeks, R., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2019, June). Equity in community psychology: A call to action. In C. J. Standley & P. Foster-Fishman (Chairs), Equity in Action: Research and Practice for Community Change. Symposium presented at the Society for Community Research and Action Biennial Conference – Chicago, IL Aymor, L., Standley, C. J., & Virden, T. (2018, October). Revealing hidden power and priorities in systems change. In P. Foster-Fishman (Chair), Negotiating Power and Equity in Systems Change. Paper presented at the American Evaluation Association Annual Conference – Cleveland, OH Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., & Foster-Fishman, P., (2018, October). Equityin community psychology. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Meeks, R. D., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P., (2018, October). From talk to action: Tools for equity. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Foster-Fishman, P., Meeks, R. D., & Standley, C. J. (2018, October). The power of a systems science approach. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E. R., Standley, C. J., & Meeks, R. D. (2018, June). Transforming systems of inequities: A systems science approach to equity. Interactive discussion presented at the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues Annual Conference – Pittsburgh, PA Standley, C. J. (2018, April). Socialsupport as a protective factor for youth suicide. Poster presented at the American Association of Suicidology Conference – Washington, D.C. Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., Sheikhaden, A.*, Weir, S., Murillo, Y., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2017, October). Equity in community interventions: From talk to foreseeable change. Roundtable discussion presented at the Midwest Eco Psychology Conference – East Lansing, MI Christensen, G.*, Maxwell, A., Webster, T.*, Standley, C. J., Colman, H., & Cohen, A. L. (2017, April). Retrospective analysis of treatment regimens on oligodendroglioma patient outcomes. Poster presented at the University of Utah Undergraduate Research Symposium – Salt Lake City, UT Garcia, C. E.*, Standley, C. J., & Staker, K. (2016, April). Effects of country of origin, crime type, similarity, social dominance, and symbolic threat on the conviction and sentencing of undocumented immigrants. Poster presented at RMPA Conference – Denver, CO Maxwell, A. & Standley, C. J. (2015, December). Tumors of the brain, spine, and skull base: Status of the Clinical Cancer Registry database. Presentation at the Neuro-Oncology Treatment Planning Conference – Salt Lake City, UT Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Staker, K., Drysdale, L., & McGillivray, S. (2015). Internet usage, personality, narcissism, and motivations for Facebook usage. Faculty Mentor: Shannon McGillivray, Ph.D. Poster presented at: Rocky Mountain Psychological Association – April, 2015; Boise, ID WSU Undergraduate Research Symposium – March, 2015; Ogden, UT Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research – February, 2015; St. George Aletheia Spring Celebration – February, 2015; Ogden, UT
  7. 7. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 7 of 13 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) Standley, C. J., Garcia, C. E., Torres, L., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). Chronic absenteeism: Implications for academic performance. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Torres, L., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). English Language Learners: Implications for academic performance. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Torres, L., Standley, C. J., Garcia, C. E., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). CRT and SAGE Scores: Implications for Ogden United Promise Neighborhood. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2015). Religiosity, personality, and attitudestoward homosexuality (Senior Honors Thesis). Faculty Mentor: Theresa Kay, Ph.D. Poster presented at: National Conference on Undergrad. Research – April, 2015; Cheney, WA Rocky Mountain Psychological Association – April 2015; Boise, ID Honors Program Graduation Poster Session – April 2015; Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2015). Religiosity, personality, and attitudestoward homosexuality (Senior Honors Thesis). Faculty Mentor: Theresa Kay, Ph.D. Poster presented at: WSU Undergraduate Research Symposium – March, 2015; Ogden, UT Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research – February, 2015; St. George Standley, C. J., Spjut, N., & Tobar, P. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Economics and housing. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT Standley, C. J., Spjut, N., & Tobar, P. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Education. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT Spjut, N., Tobar, P., & Standley, C. J. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Health care. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April, 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT INVITED TALKS Standley, C. J. & Adams, J. M. P. (2020, March). Advocacy 101: Public policy to prevent suicide. Public policy workshop developed for AFSP Michigan State Capitol Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. (2020, February). Diversity, equity, and inclusion: Maximizing Chapter impact by recruiting for diversity. Invited presentation: AFSP Michigan Board of Directors Annual Retreat – Brighton, MI Standley, C. J. (2020, February). Understanding and using evidence. Invited presentation: Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition – Lansing, MI Dumond, C., Standley, C. J., & Elmer, C. (2020, January). Enhancing your State Capitol Day event to change the message around suicide. Invited panel at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Chapter Leadership Conference – Denver, CO
  8. 8. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 8 of 13 INVITED TALKS (CONTINUED) Standley, C. J. & Adams, J. M. P. (2020, January). Advocacy to #StopSuicide. Invited presentation at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Walk Chair Conference – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. Social support & youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach. Invited presentation: Michigan Association for Suicide Prevention – Corunna, MI (2020, March) Shiawassee Prevention Network – Corunna, MI (2020, February) Intermediate School Districts Curriculum Directors – Mason, MI (2019, September) Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition – Lansing, MI (2019, August) Standley, C. J. (2019, September). Seizethe Awkward: Talking to your friends about mental health. Invited presentation at the Women of AT&T Michigan’s Girls in Future Technologies/STEM Event – Detroit, MI Standley, C. J. (2019, September). Saving livesthrough collaboration. Invited talk at the Lifeways Community Mental Health “Stomp Out Suicide” Event – Jackson, MI Standley, C. J. (2019, April). Policy for suicide prevention and mental health promotion. Policy Workshop facilitated for AFSP State Capitol Advocacy Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Invited presentation to: East Lansing City Council Youth Suicide Town Hall – East Lansing, MI (2019, April) Eaton County Department of Health and Human Services – Charlotte, MI (2019, February) Clinton County Substance Abuse Coalition – St. Johns, MI (2018, September) Michigan DHHS State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup – St. Johns, MI (2018, August) Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition – Lansing, MI (2018, May) Standley, C. J. (2019, March). Building a culture to combat youth suicide. Invited speech at: Teens Empowered: A Teen’s World conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI Surviving the Social Jungle conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI Windom, S., Standley, C. J., & Singer, E. (2018, May). Advocacy for suicide prevention legislation. Policy Workshop facilitated for AFSP State Capitol Advocacy Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. (2017, November). Moving through grief. Invited keynote speaker for the Lansing International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. (2017, April). Out of the darkness. Invited keynote speaker for the annual AFSP Out of the Darkness Campus Walk – Weber State University: Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2016, November). Moving through grief. Invited keynote speaker for the Ogden International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2016, February). Graduation & beyond. Invited keynote speaker for the Honors Program Food for Thought series – Weber State University: Ogden, UT Honors 2020 Course – Weber State University, Ogden UT Standley, C. J. (2016, January). Conserving lives. Invited keynote speaker for the Center for Community Engaged Learning Suicide Prevention Training – Weber State University: Ogden, UT
  9. 9. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 9 of 13 LEGISLATIVE TESTIMONY 2019, September. Senate Bill 0228 (Runestad): Establishing a state suicide prevention commission. House Committee on Ways and Means; Brandt Iden, Chair 2019, June. Senate Bill 0228 (Runestad): Establishing a state suicideprevention commission. House Committee on Health Policy; Hank Vaupel, Chair 2019, April. Senate Bill 0228 (Runestad): Establishing a state suicide prevention commission. Senate Committee on Health Policy and Human Services; Curtis S. VanderWall, Chair OTHER PUBLIC SPEAKING 2019, March. Invited panelist for University of Michigan Depression Center Bright Nights: Understanding Depression community forum – Ann Arbor, MI 2019, March. Invited panelist for No Filters, An Honest Approach to Addressing Challenges in a Teen Boy’s World. Teens Empowered: A Teen’s World Conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI 2018, September. Invited panelist for World Suicide PreventionDay Documentary Screening. Michigan State University Council of Graduate Students – East Lansing, MI 2017, March. Invited panelist for LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide in Utah. American Democracy Project Deliberative Democracy Day – Weber State University: Ogden, UT 2016, April. Invited panelist for Mental Health Panel Discussion. Associated Students of the University of Utah Mental Health Awareness Week – Salt Lake City, UT LEADERSHIP &COMMITTEES State Suicide Prevention Commission Commissioner (Appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer): April 2020 – Present American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Michigan Chapter Chairman, Board of Directors: July, 2019 – Present Lead Public Policy Field Ambassador – November, 2019 – Present Public Policy Committee Member: March, 2018 – Present Board Member, Board of Directors: December, 2017 – Present Executive Board Member & Secretary: March, 2018 – June, 2019 American Association of Suicidology Public Health Committee Member: April, 2019 – Present Ecological-Community Psychology Admissions Committee Student Representative: September, 2018 – 2019 Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition Member: October, 2017 – Present Steering Committee Member: August, 2018 – Present Community Mental Health – Behavioral Health Council Member: September, 2017 – 2019 AFSP Representative: November, 2017 – 2019 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah Chapter Board Member, Board of Directors: October, 2016 – July, 2017 Co-Chair, Nominations Committee: March, 2017 – July, 2017 Legacy Suicide Survivors Group Board Member, Board of Directors: July, 2016 – July, 2017 WSU Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Planning Committee Founder and Chairman: December, 2014 – May, 2015 Consultant and Committee Member: December, 2015 – July, 2017 NUHOPE Suicide Prevention Task Force Member and Volunteer: December, 2014 – July, 2017
  10. 10. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 10 of 13 LEADERSHIP &COMMITTEES (CONTINUED) Utah Youth Initiative Utah State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Interagency Council Member: May, 2016 – March, 2017 State Youth Treatment Planning Grant Committee Utah State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Committee Member: March, 2016 – March, 2017 Honors Program Student Advisory Board President: July, 2014 – May, 2015 Public Relations Coordinator: July, 2013 – May, 2014 The National Society of Collegiate Scholars Chapter President: December, 2012 – August, 2014 Executive Vice President: July, 2012 – November, 2012 FELLOWSHIPS &FUNDING AWARDS The Graduate School Travel Fellowship Michigan State University ($350) Used to facilitate travel to International Association for Suicide Prevention; September, 2019 ICPSR Summer Program Diversity Scholarship Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR; $5,500) Used to facilitate attendanceat ICPSR Summer Program: University of Michigan; July-August, 2019 American Evaluation Association Student Travel Award American Evaluation Association ($1,000) Used to facilitate travel to the annual American Evaluation Association conference; October, 2018 International Studies and Programs Travel Fellowship International Studies and Programs, Michigan State University ($200) Used to facilitate travel to the International Conference on Community Psychology; October, 2018 College of Social Science Travel Fellowship College of Social Science, Michigan State University ($1,000) Used for various conference travel expenses; October, 2018-October, 2019 MSU Department ofPsychology Travel Fellowships Department of Psychology, Michigan State University ($4,235) Used for various conference travel expenses; April, 2018-October, 2019 OUR Research Travel Grants Office of Undergraduate Research, Weber State University ($1,574.08) Used to facilitate Conference registration and travel; February-April, 2015 President’s Office Travel Grant Office of the President, Weber State University ($400) Used to facilitate travel to ScholarCon Leadership Conference; April, 2014 Student Affairs Travel Grant Division of Student Affairs, Weber State University ($500) Used to facilitate travel to ScholarCon Leadership Conference; April, 2014 Honors Program Travel Honorarium Honors Program, Weber State University ($1,000) Used to facilitate three-week service project in Chiclayo, Peru; April, 2014
  11. 11. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 11 of 13 SCHOLARSHIPS &AWARDS Citizen Scientist Student Award American Association of Suicidology: April, 2020 National Sandy Martin Grassroots Field Advocate of the Year Award American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: June, 2019 University Distinguished Fellowship The Graduate School, Michigan State University: Fall 2017 – Spring 2022 Utah Campus Compact Presidential Award – Community Engaged Alumnus Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University: March, 2017 Nye Outstanding Senior Award Honors Program, Weber State University: April, 2015 Crystal Crest “Man of the Year” Finalist Weber State University: April, 2015 Dean’s Merit Award Scholarship Recipient College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, Weber State University: 2014-2015 Academic Year Crystal Crest “Volunteer Service Award” Finalist Weber State University: March, 2014 Department ofPsychology Scholarship Recipient Weber State University: 2013, 2014, 2015 J.W. Marriott Scholarship Recipient Weber State University: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 Mower, Barry, & Kathy Scholarship Recipient Weber State University: 2012-2013 Academic Year High Honors Scholarship Recipient Weber State University: 2011-2012 Academic Year SELECTED PRESS &MEDIA “Tougher Anti-Bullying, Suicide Bills Continue to Languish” Article about bullying and suicide prevention legislation in Michigan. Lansing State Journal Interview with Rachel Greco. February 2, 2020; Lansing, MI “Rural Schools Hit Hard by Teen Suicides” Article about teen suicide rates in Michigan high schools. Capital News Service Interview with Katrianna Ray. January 31, 2020; East Lansing, MI “Youth Suicide Prevention” Podcast interview about master’s thesis research and suicide prevention. Impact89 FM Podcast on Sci-Files. November 17, 2019; EastLansing, MI “Suicides Among People 65 and Older, Under 25 Rise in Lansing Area” Article about rising suicide rates among seniors and young adults. Lansing State Journal Interview with Kara Berg. September 27, 2019; Lansing, MI “Corbin Standley, Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter” Live radio interview about warning signs for suicide and work in Michigan. Michigan’s Big Show Interview with Michael Patrick Shiels. September 10, 2019; Lansing, MI “Mental Health Equity Law Doesn't Cover Health Insurance for Michigan State Workers” Article about mental health parity in Michigan. Lansing State Journal Interview with Carol Thompson. August 5, 2019; Lansing, MI “Push for Suicide Prevention Commission Continues: It Could Save Lives” On-site interview about SB228 establishing a statewide suicideprevention commission. WWMT TV Interview with Mikenzie Frost. June 20, 2019; Lansing, MI
  12. 12. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 12 of 13 SELECTED PRESS &MEDIA (CONTINUED) “WSU Grant to Support Suicide Prevention” On-site interview about Garrett Lee Smith Grant for Weber State University. KSL 5 News Interview with Mike Anderson. December 20, 2018; Centerville, UT “Thousands Walk for Suicide Prevention” On-site interview about AFSP Michigan’s Out of the Darkness Walk. HOMTV Interview with Courtland Jenkins. October 1, 2018; Lansing, MI “Suicide Prevention in Michigan” Live radio interview about suicide prevention work in Michigan. Michigan’s Big Show Interview with Michael Patrick Shiels. September 18, 2018; Lansing, MI “A Conversation That Could Save a Life” In-studio interview about National Suicide Prevention Week. HOMTV Interview with Deja Green. September 11, 2018; Lansing, MI “Death by Suicide: One Man’s Story” On-site interview about suicide loss and prevention. WIXL News 10. Interview with Cryss Walker. May 11, 2018; Lansing, MI “Shedding Light on Suicide Prevention & Awareness” Live in-studio panel about suicide prevention in mid-Michigan. HOMTV Open Line. Panel discussion with Mike Scott. May 3, 2018; Okemos, MI “LGBTQ suicide and prevention focus of local Conference” On-site interview about LGBTQ+ suicide Conference. ABC 4 News Utah. Interview with Glen Mills. April 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT “WSU Hosts ‘Out of the Darkness’ Suicide Prevention Walk” Live in-studio interview about suicide prevention in Utah. ABC 4 News Utah. Interview with Glen Mills. April 14, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT “What’s really on your mind?” Article about research on social media usage and personality types. Wildcat Magazine. Article by Rachel Badali. Spring, 2016; Weber State University “Community unites at WSU for suicide prevention” Article and interview about WSU suicide prevention walk. The Signpost. Article by Kellie Plumhof. March 20, 2016; Ogden, UT “Narcissists don’t like to be unfriended” Article about research on social media usage and personality types. The Standard-Examiner. Article by Becky Wright. October 30, 2015; Ogden, UT MEMBERSHIPS Scholars Strategy Network, Member 2020 – Present netECR – Suicidology Early Career Researchers Network, Member 2019 – Present American Evaluation Association, Student Member 2018 – Present APA Association of Graduate Students, Member 2017 – Present American Psychological Association, Graduate StudentAffiliateMember 2017 – Present American Association of Suicidology, Associate Member 2017 – Present Society for Community Research and Action (APA Division 27), Student Member 2015 – Present Rocky Mountain Psychological Association (RMPA), Student AffiliateMember 2014 – Present The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Member in Good Standing 2013 – Present Psi Chi International Honor Society, Member in Good Standing 2013 – Present The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Member 2011 – Present
  13. 13. Last Updated: 4/7/2020 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 13 of 13 CERTIFICATIONS &TRAINING Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Training Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) Trained and Certified – June, 2019 Talk Saves Lives Trained – November, 2016; March, 2017; March, 2018 Mental Health First Aid Trained and Certified – November, 2016 Youth Mental Health First Aid Trained and Certified – June, 2016 safeTALK Trained and Certified – November, 2015 QPR Trained – March, 2015; January, 2016 Research Certifications CITI: MSU Responsible Conduct of Research – August, 2017 NIH Good Clinical Practices – February, 2017 CITI: Biomedical Research Certification – July, 2015 CITI: Social and Behavioral Sciences Research Certification – June, 2015 NIH: Protecting Human Research Participants Certification – May, 2013 University of Utah Health and Research Education HIPAA Certification – July, 2015; March, 2016; January, 2017 Clinical Research Certificate – March, 2016 Responsible Conduct of Research Certification – November, 2015 PROGRAMS &SERVICE Conference Abstract Reviewer American Association of Suicidology Annual Conference – November, 2019 American Evaluation Association Annual Conference (Community Psychology TIG) – April, 2019 Journal Reviewer Journal of Aggression, Conflict and Peace Research Chapter Leadership Conference – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Denver, CO: January 23, 2020 – January 26, 2020 Dallas, TX: January 24, 2019 – January 27, 2019 Ecological-Community Psychology Mentoring Program Peer Mentor, August 2018 – May 2019 Michigan State University Advocacy Forum – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention June 9, 2019 – June 12, 2019 June 10, 2018 – June 14, 2018 National policy and legislation advocacy forum: Washington, D.C. Alternative Spring Break Program – Weber State University March 8, 2015 – March 14, 2014 Seattle, Washington - 36 Service Hours International Community Engaged Learning Program June 16, 2014 – July 3, 2014 – Weber State University Chiclayo and Olmos, Perú - 84 Service Hours ScholarCon Leadership Conference Kissimmee, Florida—July, 2014 Houston, Texas – June, 2013 Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University August, 2011 – May, 2015 Numerous Campus and Community Partners – 450 Combined Service Hours References available upon request.

