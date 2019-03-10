Successfully reported this slideshow.
Standley, C. J. - Curriculum Vitae

  1. 1. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 1 of 11 CORBIN J. STANDLEY Graduate Student, Ecological-Community Psychology (801) 675-7796 Department of Psychology, Michigan State University CorbinStandley@gmail.com 316 Physics Road, Room 65 ● East Lansing, MI 48824 www.CorbinJStandley.com EDUCATION 2017 – 2022 Ph.D. Ecological-Community Psychology – Michigan State University Expected Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI Anticipated Cognate: Equity and Public Health 2017 – 2019 M.A. Ecological-Community Psychology – Michigan State University Expected Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI Master’s Thesis: Social support as a protective factor for youth suicide: An intersectional and socioecological approach 2011 – 2015 B.S. Psychology (Summa Cum Laude) – Weber State University Weber State University – Ogden, UT Minor: Music (Vocal Performance Emphasis) Honors Thesis: Religiosity, personality, and attitudes toward homosexuality. Distinctions: University Honors; General Honors Departmental Honors, Psychology Excellence in Community Engagement RESEARCH STATEMENT My research interests lie at the intersection of social, clinical, and community psychology. Broadly, I am interested in equitable community and systems change through the use of data, evaluation, and intervention. Moreover, I am interested in the application of community psychology in studying suicide and its prevention, particularly in terms of community- and systems-level approaches to prevention. RESEARCH EXPERIENCE 2017 – Present Graduate Research Assistant System exChange Lab, Department of Psychology, Michigan State University Supervisor: Pennie Foster-Fishman, Ph.D. Evaluation Team member for State Innovation Model (SIM) health care initiative. Research Assistant for equity-related projects and BC Pulse systems change project. Responsible for literature reviews, survey development, analysis, and report writing. 2015 – 2017 Research Assistant/Analyst Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Supervisors: Debra S. Ma, B.S.; Howard Colman, M.D., Ph.D.; Adam L. Cohen, M.D.; Randy L. Jensen, M.D., Ph.D. Collect, analyze, and maintain quantitative and qualitative databases and studies related to Neuro-Oncology and Genitourinary Multi-Disciplinary Disease Groups. Assist in the preparation and dissemination of research. 2015 – 2017 Research Assistant Lexicon & Line, LLC (Intermittent Position) Supervisor: Mary VanLeeuwen Johnstun, M.A. Collect, enter, and analyze quantitative and qualitative data related to studies and surveys conducted on behalf of clientele. Assist in the formatting and dissemination of research findings for clientele.
  2. 2. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 2 of 11 RESEARCH EXPERIENCE (CONTINUED) 2014 – 2015 Community Research Coordinator Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University Supervisors: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. & Brenda Marsteller Kowalewski, Ph.D. Train and supervise student Research Assistant employees and volunteers. Collect, enter, analyze, manage, and report findings for data related to University and community research projects, as well as for local and Federal grants. 2013 – 2014 Student Research Assistant Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University Supervisor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Collect, enter, analyze, manage, and report findings for data related to University and community research projects. Design and develop content for organization’s website and social media platforms. TEACHING EXPERIENCE Talk Saves Lives: Invited Instructor Surviving the Social Jungle Conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI – March, 2019 Eaton County Children’s Protective Services – Charlotte, MI – February, 2019 Power of We Collaborative; Ingham County Human Services – Lansing, MI – September, 2018 Curriculum developed by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Graduation & Beyond: Guest Lecturer Honors 2020, Exploring Key Concepts in the Creative Arts – February, 2016 Weber State University – Ogden, UT Standley, C. J., lecture design and development CONSULTING EXPERIENCE 2017 – Present Data and Research Consultant Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition Chair: Jody Nelson Work with Coalition members and Steering Committee to (1) determine the incidence of youth suicide in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties, (2) determine the risk and protective factors for youth suicide in the tri-county area, and (3) research and implement interventions to target those factors. Develop reports and materials to disseminate findings. PEER-REVIEWED PUBLICATIONS Standley, C. J. (2015) Religiosity, personality, and attitudes toward homosexuality [Abstract]. ERGO Undergraduate Research Journal, 9, 170. Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Staker, K., Drysdale, L., & McGillivray, S. (2015). Internet usage, personality, narcissism, and motivations for Facebook usage [Abstract]. ERGO Undergraduate Research Journal, 9, 169. OTHER PUBLICATIONS Standley, C. J. (in press). Out of the darkness: Prevention and advocacy as healing. In L. Heilmann, Still with us: Voices of sibling suicide loss survivors. Standley, C. J. (2018, November). Loss, identity, and advocacy [Blog post]. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Lifesavers Blog. [Published at https://afsp.org/loss-identity-and-advocacy/].
  3. 3. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 3 of 11 MANUSCRIPTS IN PROGRESS (* denotes undergraduate student collaborator) Standley, C. J. (under review). Protective factors for youth suicide: Expanding our paradigms and advancing our field. Submitted to the Archives of Suicide Research. Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E., Aymor, L., Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., & Nottingham, J., (under review). Reengineering equity: The power of a systems science approach. Submitted to the American Journal of Community Psychology. Standley, C. J., Meeks, R., Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E. R., Aymor, L., & Greear, J.* (in prep). Equity in community psychology: From talk to action. Aymor, L., Standley, C. J., Virden, T., & Foster-Fishman, P. (in prep). The struggle is real: Revealing hidden power and priorities in systems change. TECHNICAL REPORTS (* denotes undergraduate student collaborator) Szymecko, L., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2019). Community Health Innovation Regions Update: Collective Impact Initial Findings. Lansing, MI: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Greear, J*, Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Livingston- Washtenaw Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Reinvent Health. Ann Arbor, MI: Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Reinvent Health. Charlevoix, MI: Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Meeks, R. D., Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Jackson Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Jackson, MI: Henry Ford Allegiance Prevention and Community Health. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Muskegon Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Muskegon, MI: Muskegon Community Health Project. Author & Design Standley, C. J., Szymecko, L., Aymor, L., & Wattenberg, A., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). Genesee Community Health Innovation Region: Innovative Approaches to Transform Health. Flint, MI: Greater Flint Health Coalition. Author & Design Standley, C. J. & Gibson, N. (2018). Recommendations for Establishing a State Suicide Prevention Commission. Lansing, MI: State Representative Jim Runestad’s office. Author Standley, C. J. (2018). Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Lansing, MI: LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition. Author & Statistician Wattenberg, A., Virden, T., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2018). CHIR prioritization survey summary report. Five individualized reports generated: Author and data visualization. Charlevoix, MI: Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance Muskegon, MI: Muskegon Community Health Project Ann Arbor, MI: Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation Jackson, MI: Henry Ford Allegiance Prevention and Community Health Flint, MI: Greater Flint Health Coalition
  4. 4. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 4 of 11 TECHNICAL REPORTS (CONTINUED) Standley, C. J. & Ogunneye, Y. (2017). Neuro-Oncology Cancer Clinical Research database. Salt Lake City, UT: Neuro-Oncology Team: Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah. Author Standley, C. J. (2016). Tobacco usage, cessation, and genitourinary malignancies. Salt Lake City, UT: Genitourinary Malignancies Disease-Oriented Team: Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah. Author Standley, C. J. (2015). Minority college student retention: Summary report. Ogden, UT: Center for Community Engaged Learned and Center for Diversity & Unity, Weber State University. Author Standley, C. J. (2014). Community partner survey: Summary report. Ogden, UT: Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University. Author Brignone, E. & Standley, C. J. (2013). OUPN community needs assessment report. Ogden, UT: United Way of Northern Utah. Author CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (* denotes undergraduate student collaborator) Standley, C. J. (2019, August). Quantitative methods and intersectionality: Are they compatible? In Q. Lei (Chair), Intersectionality in Community Psychology. Symposium presented at the American Psychological Association Annual Conference – Chicago, IL Standley, C. J., Meeks, R., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2019, June). Equity in community psychology: A call to action. In C. J. Standley (Chair), Equity in Action: Research and Practice for Community Change. Symposium presented at the Society for Community Research and Action Biennial Conference – Chicago, IL Aymor, L., Standley, C. J., & Virden, T. (2018, October). Revealing hidden power and priorities in systems change. In P. Foster-Fishman (Chair), Negotiating Power and Equity in Systems Change. Paper presented at the American Evaluation Association Annual Conference – Cleveland, OH Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., & Foster-Fishman, P., (2018, October). Equity in community psychology. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Meeks, R. D., Standley, C. J., & Foster-Fishman, P., (2018, October). From talk to action: Tools for equity. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Foster-Fishman, P., Meeks, R. D., & Standley, C. J. (2018, October). The power of a systems science approach. In C. J. Standley (chair) Equity in Community Psychology: From Talk to Action. Thematic table presented at the International Conference on Community Psychology – Santiago, Chile Foster-Fishman, P., Watson, E. R., Standley, C. J., & Meeks, R. D. (2018, June). Transforming systems of inequities: A systems science approach to equity. Interactive discussion presented at the Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues Annual Conference – Pittsburgh, PA Standley, C. J. (2018, April). Social support as a protective factor for youth suicide. Poster presented at the American Association of Suicidology Conference – Washington, D.C. Standley, C. J., Meeks, R. D., Sheikhaden, A.*, Weir, S., Murillo, Y., & Foster-Fishman, P. (2017, October). Equity in community interventions: From talk to foreseeable change. Roundtable discussion presented at the Midwest Eco Psychology Conference – East Lansing, MI
  5. 5. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 5 of 11 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) (* denotes undergraduate student collaborator) Christensen, G.*, Maxwell, A., Webster, T.*, Standley, C. J., Colman, H., & Cohen, A. L. (2017, April). Retrospective analysis of treatment regimens on oligodendroglioma patient outcomes. Poster presented at the University of Utah Undergraduate Research Symposium – Salt Lake City, UT Garcia, C. E.*, Standley, C. J., & Staker, K. (2016, April). Effects of country of origin, crime type, similarity, social dominance, and symbolic threat on the conviction and sentencing of undocumented immigrants. Poster presented at the Rocky Mountain Psychological Association Conference – Denver, CO Maxwell, A. & Standley, C. J. (2015, December). Tumors of the brain, spine, and skull base: Status of the Clinical Cancer Registry database. Presentation at the Neuro-Oncology Treatment Planning Conference – Salt Lake City, UT Standley, C. J., Garcia, C. E., Torres, L., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). Chronic absenteeism: Implications for academic performance. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Torres, L., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). English Language Learners: Implications for academic performance. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Torres, L., Standley, C. J., Garcia, C. E., Quintana, Y., & Garza, A. A. (2015, April). CRT and SAGE Scores: Implications for Ogden United Promise Neighborhood. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at the WSU CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – Ogden, UT Garcia, C. E., Standley, C. J., Staker, K., Drysdale, L., & McGillivray, S. (2015). Internet usage, personality, narcissism, and motivations for Facebook usage. Faculty Mentor: Shannon McGillivray, Ph.D. Poster presented at: Rocky Mountain Psychological Association – April, 2015; Boise, ID WSU Undergraduate Research Symposium – March, 2015; Ogden, UT Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research – February, 2015; St. George Aletheia Spring Celebration – February, 2015; Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2015). Religiosity, personality, and attitudes toward homosexuality (Senior Honors Thesis). Faculty Mentor: Theresa Kay, Ph.D. Poster presented at: National Conference on Undergrad. Research – April, 2015; Cheney, WA Rocky Mountain Psychological Association – April 2015; Boise, ID Honors Program Graduation Poster Session – April 2015; Ogden, UT WSU Undergraduate Research Symposium – March, 2015; Ogden, UT Utah Conference on Undergraduate Research – February, 2015; St. George Alethia Honors Banquet Poster Session – February, 2015; Ogden, UT Standley, C. J., Spjut, N., & Tobar, P. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Economics and housing. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT Standley, C. J., Spjut, N., & Tobar, P. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Education. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT
  6. 6. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 6 of 11 CONFERENCE PRESENTATIONS (CONTINUED) Spjut, N., Tobar, P., & Standley, C. J. (2014). Ogden United Promise Neighborhood community needs assessment: Health care. Faculty Mentor: Azenett A. Garza, Ph.D. Poster presented at: CCEL Community Engagement Symposium – April, 2014; Ogden, UT WSU Day at the Capitol – March, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT INVITED TALKS Standley, C. J. (2019, March). Building a culture to combat youth suicide. Invited speech at the Teens Empowered: A Teen’s World conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI Standley, C. J. (2019, March). Building a culture to combat youth suicide. Invited speech at the Surviving the Social Jungle conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI Standley, C. J. (2019, February). Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Invited presentation to the Eaton County Department of Health and Human Services – Charlotte, MI Standley, C. J. (2018, September). Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Invited presentation to the Clinton County Substance Abuse Coalition – St. Johns, MI Standley, C. J. (2018, August). Tri-county youth suicide: Preliminary data report. Invited presentation to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup – St. Johns, MI Windom, S., Standley, C. J., & Singer, E. (2018, May). Advocacy for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Legislation. Policy Workshop facilitated for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention State Capitol Advocacy Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. (2017, November). Moving through grief. Invited keynote speaker for the Lansing International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – Lansing, MI Standley, C. J. (2017, April). Out of the darkness. Invited keynote speaker for the annual AFSP Out of the Darkness Campus Walk – Weber State University: Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2016, November). Moving through grief. Invited keynote speaker for the Ogden International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day – Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2016, February). Graduation & beyond. Invited keynote speaker for the Honors Program Food for Thought series – Weber State University: Ogden, UT Standley, C. J. (2016, January). Conserving lives. Invited keynote speaker for the Center for Community Engaged Learning Suicide Prevention Training – Weber State University: Ogden, UT OTHER PUBLIC SPEAKING 2019, March. Invited panelist for University of Michigan Depression Center Bright Nights: Understanding Depression community forum – Ann Arbor, MI 2019, March. Invited panelist for No Filters, An Honest Approach to Addressing Challenges in a Teen Boy’s World. Teens Empowered: A Teen’s World Conference – Bloomfield Hills, MI 2018, September. Invited panelist for World Suicide Prevention Day Documentary Screening. Michigan State University Council of Graduate Students – East Lansing, MI 2017, March. Invited panelist for LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide in Utah. American Democracy Project Deliberative Democracy Day – Weber State University: Ogden, UT
  7. 7. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 7 of 11 OTHER PUBLIC SPEAKING (CONTINUED) 2016, April. Invited panelist for Mental Health Panel Discussion. Associated Students of the University of Utah Mental Health Awareness Week – Salt Lake City, UT LEADERSHIP & COMMITTEES Ecological-Community Psychology Admissions Committee Student Representative September, 2018 – Present American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Michigan Chapter Executive Board Member & Secretary: March, 2018 – Present Board Member, Board of Directors: December, 2017 – Present Lansing Area Committee Member: August, 2017 – Present Tri-County LifeSavers Suicide Prevention Coalition Member: October, 2017 – Present Strategic Planning Workgroup Member: August, 2018 – Present Capital Area Health Alliance Mental Health Partnership Council Member: September, 2017 – Present AFSP Representative: November, 2017 – Present American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah Chapter Board Member, Board of Directors: October, 2016 – July, 2017 Co-Chair, Nominations Committee: March, 2017 – July, 2017 Legacy Suicide Survivors Group Board Member, Board of Directors: July, 2016 – July, 2017 Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Planning Committee Founder and Chairman: December, 2014 – May, 2015 Consultant and Committee Member: December, 2015 – July, 2017 NUHOPE Suicide Prevention Task Force Member and Volunteer: December, 2014 – July, 2017 Utah Youth Initiative Utah State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Interagency Council Member: May, 2016 – March, 2017 State Youth Treatment Planning Grant Committee Utah State Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Committee Member: March, 2016 – March, 2017 Honors Program Student Advisory Board President: July, 2014 – May, 2015 Public Relations Coordinator: July, 2013 – May, 2014 The National Society of Collegiate Scholars Chapter President: December, 2012 – August, 2014 Executive Vice President: July, 2012 – November, 2012 GRANTS & FUNDING American Evaluation Association Student Travel Award American Evaluation Association ($1,000) Used to facilitate travel to the annual American Evaluation Association conference; October, 2018 International Studies and Programs Travel Fellowship International Studies and Programs, Michigan State University ($200) Used to facilitate travel to the International Conference on Community Psychology; October, 2018
  8. 8. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 8 of 11 GRANTS & FUNDING (CONTINUED) College of Social Science Travel Fellowship College of Social Science, Michigan State University ($200) Used to facilitate travel to the International Conference on Community Psychology; October, 2018 MSU Department of Psychology Travel Fellowships Department of Psychology, Michigan State University ($2,935) Used for various conference travel expenses; April-October, 2018 OUR Research Travel Grants Office of Undergraduate Research, Weber State University ($1,574.08) Used to facilitate Conference registration and travel; February-April, 2015 President’s Office Travel Grant Office of the President, Weber State University ($400) Used to facilitate travel to ScholarCon Leadership Conference; April, 2014 Student Affairs Travel Grant Division of Student Affairs, Weber State University ($500) Used to facilitate travel to ScholarCon Leadership Conference; April, 2014 Clubs & Organizations Grant Student Involvement & Leadership, Weber State University ($1,600) NSCS Chapter: Facilitate student activities, conference travel, and marketing expenses; 2012-2014 Honors Program Travel Honorarium Honors Program, Weber State University ($1,000) Used to facilitate three-week service project in Chiclayo, Peru; April, 2014 SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS University Distinguished Fellowship The Graduate School, Michigan State University Fall 2017 – Spring 2022 Utah Campus Compact Presidential Award – Community Engaged Alumnus Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University March, 2017 Nye Outstanding Senior Award Honors Program, Weber State University April, 2015 Crystal Crest “Man of the Year” Finalist Weber State University April, 2015 Dean’s Merit Award Scholarship Recipient College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, Weber State University 2014-2015 Academic Year Crystal Crest “Volunteer Service Award” Finalist Weber State University March, 2014 Department of Psychology Scholarship Recipient Weber State University 2013, 2014, 2015 J.W. Marriott Scholarship Recipient Weber State University 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
  9. 9. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 9 of 11 SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS (CONTINUED) Mower, Barry, & Kathy Scholarship Recipient Weber State University 2012-2013 Academic Year High Honors Scholarship Recipient Weber State University 2011-2012 Academic Year SELECTED PRESS & MEDIA “WSU Grant to Support Suicide Prevention” On-site interview about Garrett Lee Smith Grant for Weber State University. KSL 5 News Interview with Mike Anderson. December 20, 2018; Centerville, UT “Thousands Walk for Suicide Prevention” On-site interview about AFSP Michigan’s Out of the Darkness Walk. HOMTV Interview with Courtland Jenkins. October 1, 2018; Lansing, MI “Suicide Prevention in Michigan” Live radio interview about suicide prevention work in Michigan. Michigan’s Big Show Interview with Michael Patrick Shiels. September 18, 2018; Lansing, MI “A Conversation That Could Save a Life” In-studio interview about National Suicide Prevention Week. HOMTV Interview with Deja Green. September 11, 2018; Lansing, MI “Death by Suicide: One Man’s Story” On-site interview about suicide loss and prevention. WIXL News 10. Interview with Cryss Walker. May 11, 2018; Lansing, MI “Shedding Light on Suicide Prevention & Awareness” Live in-studio panel about suicide prevention in mid-Michigan. HOMTV Open Line. Panel discussion with Mike Scott. May 3, 2018; Okemos, MI “LGBTQ suicide and prevention focus of local Conference” On-site interview about LGBTQ+ suicide Conference. ABC 4 News Utah. Interview with Glen Mills. April 18, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT “WSU Hosts ‘Out of the Darkness’ Suicide Prevention Walk” Live in-studio interview about suicide prevention in Utah. ABC 4 News Utah. Interview with Glen Mills. April 14, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT “What’s really on your mind?” Article about research on social media usage and personality types. Wildcat Magazine. Article by Rachel Badali. Spring, 2016; Weber State University “Community unites at WSU for suicide prevention” Article and interview about WSU suicide prevention walk. The Signpost. Article by Kellie Plumhof. March 20, 2016; Ogden, UT “Narcissists don’t like to be unfriended” Article about research on social media usage and personality types. The Standard-Examiner. Article by Becky Wright. October 30, 2015; Ogden, UT “Wildcats present research on Capitol Hill” Article and interview about Day at the Capitol research Conference. The Signpost. Article by Raychel Johnson. March 3, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT MEMBERSHIPS American Evaluation Association, Student Member 2018 – Present APA Association of Graduate Students, Member 2017 – Present American Psychological Association, Graduate Student Affiliate Member 2017 – Present
  10. 10. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 10 of 11 MEMBERSHIPS (CONTINUED) American Association of Suicidology, Graduate Student Member 2017 – Present Society for Community Research and Action (APA Division 27), Student Member 2015 – Present Rocky Mountain Psychological Association (RMPA), Student Affiliate Member 2014 – Present The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Member in Good Standing 2013 – Present Psi Chi International Honor Society, Member in Good Standing 2013 – Present The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Member 2011 – Present Chapter President, Executive Vice President 2012 – 2015 Weber State University Concert Choir, Section Leader, Member 2012 – 2015 CERTIFICATIONS & TRAINING Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Training Talk Saves Lives Trained – November, 2016; March, 2017; March, 2018 Mental Health First Aid Trained and Certified – November, 2016 Youth Mental Health First Aid Trained and Certified – June, 2016 safeTALK Trained and Certified – November, 2015 QPR Trained – March, 2015; January, 2016 Research Certifications CITI: MSU Responsible Conduct of Research – August, 2017 NIH Good Clinical Practices – February, 2017 CITI: Biomedical Research Certification – July, 2015 CITI: Social and Behavioral Sciences Research Certification – June, 2015 NIH: Protecting Human Research Participants Certification – May, 2013 University of Utah Health and Research Education HIPAA Certification – July, 2015; March, 2016; January, 2017 Clinical Research Certificate – March, 2016 Responsible Conduct of Research Certification – November, 2015 PROGRAMS & SERVICE Chapter Leadership Conference – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention January 24, 2019 – January 27, 2019 National leadership training and skill-building conference: Dallas, TX Ecological-Community Psychology Mentoring Program Peer Mentor, August 2018 – Present Michigan State University Advocacy Forum – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention June 10, 2018 – June 14, 2018 National policy and legislation advocacy forum: Washington, D.C. Alternative Spring Break Program – Weber State University March 8, 2015 – March 14, 2014 Seattle, Washington - 36 Service Hours International Community Engaged Learning Program June 16, 2014 – July 3, 2014 – Weber State University Chiclayo and Olmos, Perú - 84 Service Hours ScholarCon Leadership Conference Kissimmee, Florida—July, 2014 Houston, Texas – June, 2013 Center for Community Engaged Learning, Weber State University August, 2011 – May, 2015 Numerous Campus and Community Partners – 450 Combined Service Hours
  11. 11. Last Updated: 3/6/2019 Corbin J. Standley, Curriculum Vitae Page 11 of 11 REFERENCES Azenett A. Garza Caballero, Ph.D. Former Supervisor Professor, Department of Psychology Weber State University: (801) 626-7879 agarza@weber.edu Brenda Marsteller Kowalewski, Ph.D. Former Executive Director Associate Provost, High-Impact Programs and Faculty Development Presidential Distinguished Professor, Department of Sociology Weber State University: (801) 626-6006 bkowalewski@weber.edu Shannon McGillivray, Ph.D. Psi Chi Research Advisor Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology Weber State University: (801) 626-7869 smcgillivray@weber.edu Additional references available upon request.

