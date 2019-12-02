Successfully reported this slideshow.
For the first time ... tiger and snow leppard in India at the same altitude .. on safari? (Jungle Safari Online Booking)
Visit: http://corbetttripadvisor.com/
  1. 1. Corbett Jungle safari in jim Corbett: Tigers vs Snow Leppards corbetttripadvisor.blogspot.com/2019/11/corbett-jungle-safari-in-jim-corbett.html Corbett Tiger Reserve For the first time ... tiger and snow leppard in India at the same altitude .. on safari? (Jungle Safari Online Booking) A tiger's camera stuck at the height of an iceberg. Is duality inevitable now? Who will win the competition? The black ghost of the Himalayas or the roaring beast of the plains? What if there are many tigers and snow leopards in the area? This possibility cannot be ruled out so far. Is this really good news? Well, not bad either. The most notable area would be to go on a tiger safari and see snow leopards. (Uttarakhand tour package) Nestled in rain forests, dry deciduous forests, almost desert like forests, the tiger is now trapped in areas of Ascot at an altitude of 12000 feet in the upper reaches of Nainital district in Uttarakhand. (Jim Corbett Safari) Shortly before in Bhutan, tigers were tracked at an altitude of 13,000 feet. While the highest tiger in India was in Sikkim at an altitude of 10,000 feet. In 2009, footprints of a male tiger were also seen in the snow near Jelepala. Sometimes tigers are seen in Sikkim at 6000-8000 feet. Whereas in Nepal tigers are found at an altitude of 12000 feet or more. (Corbett Tiger Reserve) 1/3
  But Why are Tiger and Snow Leppard Going High? Is there some change in the regional pattern of tigers? Probably yes. But why, is the next logical question. (Jim Corbett Safari Booking) due to excessive bio-mass pressure at their home in the plains. Tiger habitats are shrinking and they need to adapt to survive. We should not forget the fact that tiger is a fast breeding and highly territorial cat. It surprises everyone around in search of a new home when it doesn't find enough space to share with other Tigers. (Jim Corbett) One must also realize that the state of Uttarakhand is mostly populous, with a very small population. That's why big cats easily find peace, hunting and parking space here compared to lower elevations. (Nainital Tour Package) A few months ago Snow Leppard was stranded in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand. All this shows that Tiger and Snow Leppard are happy with their new found home in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand. After all, Corbett's forests, and other areas below, are as crowded for them as the Tigers, and tourists are concerned. (Corbett Tiger Reserve).
  Visit: http://corbetttripadvisor.com/
Contact Us: 7017844298

