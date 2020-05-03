Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLASES DE CARBONO: EJERCICOS
EJERCICO 02: Cuenta cu�ntos carbonos primarios, secundarios, terciarios y cuaternarios
EJERCICIO 03: Se�ala el tipo de cadena que est� presente en las im�genes.
Ejericicos de carbono
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejericicos de carbono

68 views

Published on

Actividad

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejericicos de carbono

  1. 1. CLASES DE CARBONO: EJERCICOS
  2. 2. EJERCICO 02: Cuenta cu�ntos carbonos primarios, secundarios, terciarios y cuaternarios
  3. 3. EJERCICIO 03: Se�ala el tipo de cadena que est� presente en las im�genes.

×