Dark Side of the Moon What Happened in is 1973?
What Happened in 1973?
Billie Jean King defeats Bobby Riggs. It is 1973 A.D.
A new company called FEDEX starts up. It is 1973 A.D.
The Last U.S. soldier leaves Vietnam (except for MIAs) It is 1973 A.D.
It is 1973 A.D.
Watergate It is 1973 A.D.
Construction begins on the Alaskan Pipeline. It is 1973 A.D.
O.J. Simpson rushes for over 2,000 yards. It is 1973 A.D.
It is 1973 A.D.
The NY Knicks become NBA champions (seriously). It is 1973 A.D.
It is 1973 A.D.
Godfather wins Best Picture It is 1973 A.D.
Bruce Lee dies It is 1973 A.D.
The Sydney Opera House opens. It is 1973 A.D.
Homosexuality is removed from DSM-II as a sexual deviation. It is 1973 A.D.
The World Trade Center opens; Fedex is founded; Dark Side of the Moon; Yom Kippur War; Watergate; O.J. Simpson runs for a record and more.

What happened in 1973? World Trade Center Opens and More

