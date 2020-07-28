What Did Lovecraft Know? Area 51: Invasion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AREA 51 INVASION
AREA 51 Our history has never been what we thought it was.
AREA 51 We are not alone in the Universe. We never have been. They were here. They still are here.
AREA 51 They have a reason for being here. As do we. There is an Ancient Enemy of all living things in the Universe. The S...
AREA 51 And Now? They are back as the Swarm Battle Core enters our Solar System and heads directly for Earth.
AREA 51 No intelligent species has ever survived a Reaping. Thus no one knows who the Swarm are or what a Reaping is. Beca...
AREA 51 The Core passes through the heliosphere into the Solar System.
AREA 51 It sends scouts and warships to every planet, checking for life, but its final destination? EARTH.
AREA 51 It does pick up traces of an ancient, long destroyed civilization between Jupiter and Mars but the focus is on the...
AREA 51 The Core enters orbit and proceeds to obliterate all defenses.
AREA 51 That is only the beginning. Because when hundreds of thousands of warships descend, they unleash the worst nightma...
Crawling, slithering, flying, stomping out of the warships? Cthulthu. Naga. Kraken. Dragons. And More
AREA 51 How do we remember them? Were they here before? Or is there a deeper, darker secret to the Swarm?
AREA 51 The Swarm isn’t killing humans. It’s taking us in thrall. For a trip up to the Core. And a fate worse than death.
AREA 51 Our only hope? Desperate efforts by: A suicide mission by Special Forces officer, Major Turcotte, hero of World Wa...
AREA 51 The future of humanity lies in the balance. How far do we have to go to survive?
AREA 51 The epic series written over the course of 25 years. Over 3 million sold. Screenplay written by the developer of A...
OVER 3 MILLION SOLD. CLICK ON ANY COVER FOR LINK
Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available...
New York Times bestselling author, graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 75 books published, includ...
The Ancient Enemy has arrived.

A Swarm Battle Core is orbiting Earth preparing for the Reaping.

The remnants of mankind desperately try to either survive or fight back.

But they aren’t certain what they’re going to face. All they have are myths and legends. And when the Swarm actually does land, it’s worse than any of those.

Major Mike Turcotte, the hero in defeating the Airlia, makes a desperate attempt to stop the Swarm by going directly to the Core. On Earth, the future of mankind hides in the Facility, an underground self-contained ecosystem. And across the planet others prepare for the last fight.

From an Assassin in New York City who performs a heroic act of sacrifice, to the enigmatic Darlene in her trailer in Marfa, Texas, to Nosferatu and Nekhbet, the last two Elder undead hiding on an island in Puget Sound.

It appears there is no hope.

But there is always hope, but sometimes it takes a tremendous, unthinkable sacrifice.

