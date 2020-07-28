What Did Lovecraft Know? Area 51: Invasion

The Ancient Enemy has arrived.



A Swarm Battle Core is orbiting Earth preparing for the Reaping.



The remnants of mankind desperately try to either survive or fight back.



But they aren’t certain what they’re going to face. All they have are myths and legends. And when the Swarm actually does land, it’s worse than any of those.



Major Mike Turcotte, the hero in defeating the Airlia, makes a desperate attempt to stop the Swarm by going directly to the Core. On Earth, the future of mankind hides in the Facility, an underground self-contained ecosystem. And across the planet others prepare for the last fight.



From an Assassin in New York City who performs a heroic act of sacrifice, to the enigmatic Darlene in her trailer in Marfa, Texas, to Nosferatu and Nekhbet, the last two Elder undead hiding on an island in Puget Sound.



It appears there is no hope.



But there is always hope, but sometimes it takes a tremendous, unthinkable sacrifice.