What are Rogers Rules of Rangering?

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The classic rules of warfare from the man who raised the first Ranger company to fight in the French and Indian War. Later, he fought for the Crown in the Revolution. Always good advice, tase are classics in the military and still hold true today.
The classic rules of warfare from the man who raised the first Ranger company to fight in the French and Indian War. Later, he fought for the Crown in the Revolution. Always good advice, tase are classics in the military and still hold true today.