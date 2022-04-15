Successfully reported this slideshow.

What are Rogers Rules of Rangering?

0

Share

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 71 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 23

What are Rogers Rules of Rangering?

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 71 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management

The classic rules of warfare from the man who raised the first Ranger company to fight in the French and Indian War. Later, he fought for the Crown in the Revolution. Always good advice, tase are classics in the military and still hold true today.

The classic rules of warfare from the man who raised the first Ranger company to fight in the French and Indian War. Later, he fought for the Crown in the Revolution. Always good advice, tase are classics in the military and still hold true today.

Leadership & Management

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Leadership by Algorithm: Who Leads and Who Follows in the AI Era David De Cremer
(3/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
WOLFPACK: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game Abby Wambach
(4.5/5)
Free
Servant Leader Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadership and Self-Deception: Getting out of the Box The Arbinger Institute
(4/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You: How to Help Others Reach Their Full Potential John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others (Motivational College Graduation Gift for Him or Her) Robert Glazer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Human Factor: Using aviation principles to boost organisational performance, reduce error and get the best from your people Graham Miller
(0/5)
Free
Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude Raymond M. Kethledge
(4/5)
Free
Everyone Communicates, Few Connect: What the Most Effective People Do Differently John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You Lunch & Learn John C. Maxwell
(3/5)
Free
Five Minds for the Future Howard Gardner
(3/5)
Free
Living Forward: A Proven Plan to Stop Drifting and Get the Life You Want Michael Hyatt
(4/5)
Free
Spiritual Leadership: Moving People on to God's Agenda Henry T Blackaby
(5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus: Lessons from the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything Mauro F. Guillén
(4.5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake!: How Biases Distort Decision-Making-and What You Can Do to Fight Them Olivier Sibony
(5/5)
Free
Power: Why Some People Have It—and Others Don't Jeffrey Pfeffer
(4.5/5)
Free
Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell Eric Schmidt
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: Original Classic Edition Sun Tzu
(4/5)
Free
Emotional Intelligence 2.0 Travis Bradberry
(4.5/5)
Free
Leading the Starbucks Way: 5 Principles for Connecting with Your Customers, Your Products, and Your People Joseph A. Michelli
(4/5)
Free
Principle-Centered Leadership Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Smartcuts: How Hackers, Innovators, and Icons Accelerate Business Shane Snow
(4.5/5)
Free
Change or Die Alan Deutschman
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Brain Rules (Updated and Expanded): 12 Principles for Surviving and Thriving at Work, Home, and School John Medina
(4.5/5)
Free
The Innovator's Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail Clayton M. Christensen
(4.5/5)
Free
Developing the Leader Within You 2.0 John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Anxiety at Work: Eight Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done Adrian Gostick
(5/5)
Free

What are Rogers Rules of Rangering?

  1. 1. ROGER’S RULES OF RANGERING
  2. 2. In 1759, Major Robert Rogers wrote Standing Orders, Rogers Rangers, from lessons learned in the first 3 years the Rangers were formed. These are at least 17 rules. Simple rules, but learned at the cost of blood. All SOPs are guidelines.
  3. 3. One of my Ranger Handbooks. Slightly worse for wear.
  4. 4. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) A step by step procedure written down that delineates how things should be done correctly. They can serve many purposes, but for a survival situation they give you a proper plan of action in the midst of stress. It is too late once an emergency occurs to come up with SOPs.
  5. 5. 1. DON’T forget nothing. 2. HAVE your musket clean as a whistle, hatchet scoured, sixty rounds powder and ball, and be ready to march at a minute’s warning.
  6. 6. 3. WHEN you’re on the march, act the way you would if you was sneaking up on a deer. See the enemy first. 4. TELL the truth about what you see and what you do. There is an army depending on us for correct information. You can lie all your please when you tell other folks about the Rangers, but don’t never lie to a Ranger or Officer. Ranger Assault at Pointe du Hoc, D-Day
  7. 7. 5. DON’T never take a chance you don’t have to. 6. WHEN we’re on the march we march single file, far enough apart so one shot can’t go through two men. With my team, Winter Warfare above 10,000 Feet, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
  8. 8. 7. IF we strike swamps, or soft ground, we spread out abreast so it’s hard to track us. 8. WHEN we march, we keep moving till dark, so as to give the enemy the least possible chance at us.
  9. 9. 9. WHEN we camp, half the party stays awake while the other half sleeps. 10. IF we take prisoners, we keep ’em separate till we have had time to examine them, so they can’t cook up a story between ‘em.
  10. 10. 11. DON’T ever march home the same way. Take a different route so you won’t be ambushed. 12. NO matter whether we travel in big parties or little ones, each party has to keep a scout 20 yards ahead, 20 yards on each flank, and 20 yards in the rear so the main body can’t be surprised and wiped out.
  11. 11. 13. EVERY Night you’ll be told where to meet if surrounded by a superior force. Don’t sit down to eat without posting sentries. 14. DON’T sleep beyond dawn. Dawn’s when the French and Indians attack.
  12. 12. 15. DON’T cross a river by a regular ford. 16. IF someone’s trailing you, make a circle, come back onto your own tracks, and ambush the folks that aim to ambush you.
  13. 13. 17. DON’T stand up when the enemy’s coming against you. Kneel down, lie down, hide behind a tree. Let the enemy come till he’s almost close enough to touch, then let him have it and jump out and finish him up with your hatchet.
  14. 14. SOPs are an essential part of emergency and survival preparedness.
  15. 15. I also have written about Major Rogers and the execution of Nathan Hale in Equinox (Time Patrol).
  16. 16. I cover SOPs and how to develop them in The Green Beret Preparation and Survival Guide
  17. 17. More Free Information I constantly update free, downloadable slideshows like this on my web site for preparation and survival and other topics. Use Your Camera on this QR Code
  18. 18. More Free Information Since Slideshare no longer supports links, I’ve put all the links to free apps, gear and web pages on my web site at www.bobmayer.com Use the pop up from the following image there and scroll through for what you want:
  19. 19. This book walks you through your personal situation, your home, and your Area of Operations.
  20. 20. AMAZON
  21. 21. New York Times bestselling author, is a graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, including the #1 bestselling series Green Berets, Time Patrol, Area 51, and Atlantis. He’s sold over 5 million books. He was born in the Bronx and has traveled the world. He’s lived on an island off the east coast, an island off the west coast, in the Rocky Mountains, the Smoky Mountains and other places, including time in East Asia studying martial arts. He was an instructor and course developer/writer for years at the JFK Special Warfare Center and School which trains Green Berets and also runs the SERE school: Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. www.bobmayer.com

×