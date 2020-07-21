Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Area 51 is a modern myth. In the middle of Nevada, bordered on one side by the Nevada Test Site. Highly secure. Of course ...
Area 51: Legend Donnchadh and Gwalcmai were birthed on a far-flung planet in the Milky Way—a human breeding colony with th...
Area 51: Legend Though Donnchadh and Gwalcmai become God-killers in the bloody revolt against their seemingly omnipotent c...
Area 51: Legend Armed with super-intelligent weapons and technology that the primitive earthlings could never foresee or u...
OVER 3 MILLION SOLD. CLICK ON ANY COVER FOR LINK
Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available...
New York Times bestselling author, graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 75 books published, includ...
The Legend of Area 51
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Legend of Area 51

36 views

Published on

Donnchadh and Gwalcmai were birthed on a far-flung planet in the Milky Way—a human breeding colony with the purpose of churning out disposable foot soldiers. But the masters of the colony, the Airlia, created humans with one fatal flaw: an insatiable thirst for freedom.

Though Donnchadh and Gwalcmai become God-killers in the bloody revolt against their seemingly omnipotent creators and captors, their planet is already doomed. So when they discover the Airlia have enslaved a human colony known as Atlantis, the pair of freedom fighters journey light-years to spare Earth from sharing their planet’s fate.

Armed with superintelligent weapons and technology that the primitive earthlings could never foresee or understand, Donnchadh and Gwalcmai engage in a stealth battle spanning millennia and continents, from the land of the pharaohs to ancient Rome to the realm of King Arthur. They watch over each other as comrades and lovers, waiting for the moment when Earth can become the final battleground for human freedom.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Legend of Area 51

  1. 1. Area 51 is a modern myth. In the middle of Nevada, bordered on one side by the Nevada Test Site. Highly secure. Of course I had to write about it. I also went out there with the SyFy to film a special several years ago. My Area 51 series has been a #1 bestseller in eBook numerous times, sold over a million copies in paperback and two million in eBook.
  2. 2. Area 51: Legend Donnchadh and Gwalcmai were birthed on a far-flung planet in the Milky Way—a human breeding colony with the purpose of churning out disposable foot soldiers. But the masters of the colony, the Airlia, created humans with one fatal flaw: an insatiable thirst for freedom.
  3. 3. Area 51: Legend Though Donnchadh and Gwalcmai become God-killers in the bloody revolt against their seemingly omnipotent creators and captors, their planet is already doomed. So when they discover the Airlia have enslaved a human colony known as Atlantis, the pair of freedom fighters journey light-years to spare Earth from sharing their planet’s fate.
  4. 4. Area 51: Legend Armed with super-intelligent weapons and technology that the primitive earthlings could never foresee or understand, Donnchadh and Gwalcmai engage in a stealth battle spanning millennia and continents, from Atlantis to the land of the pharaohs to ancient Rome to the realm of King Arthur. They watch over each other as comrades and lovers, waiting for the moment when Earth can become the final battleground for human freedom.
  5. 5. OVER 3 MILLION SOLD. CLICK ON ANY COVER FOR LINK
  6. 6. Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available HERE THE GREEN BERET PREPARATION AND SURVIVAL GUIDE
  7. 7. New York Times bestselling author, graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 75 books published, including the #1 bestselling series Green Berets, Shadow Warriors, Time Patrol, Area 51, and Atlantis. Born in the Bronx and having traveled the world he now lives peacefully with his wife and dogs. For free eBooks, audio, slideshows and more go to: www.bobmayer.com

×