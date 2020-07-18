Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepare for, Survive, and Live After a Hurricane
The National Hurricane Center keeps a map of the likelihood of hurricanes and storms. The link is later in this slideshow....
How Likely Is a Hurricane In Your Area?
If it’s not secured, it can move. Board and tape windows. Plywood is best for windows. For taping windows use alligator ta...
If ordered to evacuate, do so. This means you need to plan ahead. Do you have a place to evacuate to? Motels and hotels wi...
Your Home If you are caught at home and can’t evacuate: Turn your freezer and refrigerator to their coldest settings. Pack...
It’s too late to prepare once the hurricane is on you. There will also be a huge run of panicked people buying many of the...
Apps Family Locator-GPS Tracker for Android. Emergency Alert System for Apple. Red Cross Hurricane App for Apple Red Cross...
Have enough for at least three days. Minimum is one gallon per person, per day. Double that for warm climates. 8 average 5...
You must have a way of quickly filtering water for your family. There are numerous ones available. Here is one I purchased...
Fire is your friend in a survival situation. I know we’d all like to use that bow and stick, but for emergencies, a lighte...
Since I list a rechargeable lighter on the previous page, power becomes an issue. I used to focus on using batteries for p...
Know what the emergency broadcast stations are. Below is a hand crank radio/flashlight combo I have on hand and in all my ...
There are plenty of prepared ones you can buy. Below is one I have in my house and in my grab-n-go bags. Click on image fo...
How to turn off the water coming into the house. How to turn off the power. Where the safe spots in the house are. Where t...
The safest place is a basement. Stay away from windows and doors. The strongest room is often the bathroom or a walk in cl...
Remember that a tidal surge can cause flooding.
Do not light a match. Don’t move too much as you can cause further collapse. Tap on something, preferably a pipe, with som...
Seriously. Evacuate. EVACUATE
More Free Information I constantly update free, downloadable slideshows like this on my web site for preparation and survi...
Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available...
The guide on the left is a complete preparation and survival guide. The one on the right is a pocket-size manual focusing ...
New York Times bestselling author, graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, includ...
Prepare for, Survive and Live After a Hurricane
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prepare for, Survive and Live After a Hurricane

32 views

Published on

Do you live in a hurricane zone? Are you prepared? Do you know what you need at a minimum? Do you know what to do if caught in one? Are you prepared for the aftermath?

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prepare for, Survive and Live After a Hurricane

  1. 1. Prepare for, Survive, and Live After a Hurricane
  2. 2. The National Hurricane Center keeps a map of the likelihood of hurricanes and storms. The link is later in this slideshow. How Likely Is A Hurricane In Your Area?
  3. 3. How Likely Is a Hurricane In Your Area?
  4. 4. If it’s not secured, it can move. Board and tape windows. Plywood is best for windows. For taping windows use alligator tape, not duct or masking tape. Fasten your roof with tie down straps. Turn off gas and/or propane. Secure all outdoor furniture. Put in pool in you have one. Clear debris away that will become projectiles in high wind. Close garage doors. Preparing Your Home
  5. 5. If ordered to evacuate, do so. This means you need to plan ahead. Do you have a place to evacuate to? Motels and hotels will fill up quickly. Do you have family or friends you can stay with? It’s too late to plan this once the order to evacuate is announced. Also, have an out of area emergency Point of Contact that everyone in the family know. This is the person everyone contacts to assure they are all right if they can’t get in contact with each other. EVACUATE
  6. 6. Your Home If you are caught at home and can’t evacuate: Turn your freezer and refrigerator to their coldest settings. Pack any coolers with as much ice as possible and use this first before opening fridge once power goes out. Fill bathtubs with water. Make sure all vehicles are topped off. Know where the closest shelter for you and pets is. Unplug everything. Do not use tap water after a storm until certain it’s not contaminated.
  7. 7. It’s too late to prepare once the hurricane is on you. There will also be a huge run of panicked people buying many of these same items, so get it now so you have it ready. This sounds trite, but after every hurricane, everyone lists these following items as things they wished they’d had on hand. Not only for the hurricane itself, but as importantly, for living afterwards in the chaos. A checklist is at the end of these items. What To Have Ready BEFORE!
  8. 8. Apps Family Locator-GPS Tracker for Android. Emergency Alert System for Apple. Red Cross Hurricane App for Apple Red Cross Hurricane App for Android National Hurricane Center Web Site Apps are essential for warning, for summoning help and giving location, and for finding your family and friends. Also, remember that a text is more likely to get through than a voice call. Click on links below to get apps and check web site.
  9. 9. Have enough for at least three days. Minimum is one gallon per person, per day. Double that for warm climates. 8 average 500ml water bottles is just over one gallon. A case of water (24 bottles) is the minimum three days supply per person. I recommend at least two cases per person. WATER
  10. 10. You must have a way of quickly filtering water for your family. There are numerous ones available. Here is one I purchased. There is also a slightly more expensive system that doesn’t require pumping and works via gravity. Either one can be a lifesaver for your family after a hurricane. click on images for links Water
  11. 11. Fire is your friend in a survival situation. I know we’d all like to use that bow and stick, but for emergencies, a lighter is much easier. The plasma lighter on the left is also a flashlight and rechargeable. I pack several lighters. Windproof. Stormproof matches in a waterproof container. Click on images below. Lighters and Matches
  12. 12. Since I list a rechargeable lighter on the previous page, power becomes an issue. I used to focus on using batteries for power, because rechargeable requires, well, charging. However, I’ve become a fan of solar, which allows a renewable power source from nature. The small solar power bank on the left is light and in my bag. The more powerful one on the right is heavier. It’s attacked by velcro to my Jeep dashboard facing the windshield. It is very likely that you will now have power after a hurricane. Power
  13. 13. Know what the emergency broadcast stations are. Below is a hand crank radio/flashlight combo I have on hand and in all my grab-n-go bags. Click on image for link. Portable battery/hand crank radio.
  14. 14. There are plenty of prepared ones you can buy. Below is one I have in my house and in my grab-n-go bags. Click on image for link. Make sure you have medications to last a week. Extra glasses, contacts, etc. First Aid Kit
  15. 15. How to turn off the water coming into the house. How to turn off the power. Where the safe spots in the house are. Where the family ERP- emergency rally point— outside the house where all will gather is. Who the single out of area emergency point of contact is for the entire family. Everyone in your household needs to know:
  16. 16. The safest place is a basement. Stay away from windows and doors. The strongest room is often the bathroom or a walk in closet, or closest to the center of the house. In a two story house, the strongest wall is the stairwell. If no basement, stay on the first floor. During A Hurricane If Indoors.
  17. 17. Remember that a tidal surge can cause flooding.
  18. 18. Do not light a match. Don’t move too much as you can cause further collapse. Tap on something, preferably a pipe, with something hard, rather than yell as you could inhale toxic dust. If you can see light and have a path, crawl toward it. If you encounter vertical rubble, check to see if it is load bearing before moving anything. During A Hurricane: If trapped.
  19. 19. Seriously. Evacuate. EVACUATE
  20. 20. More Free Information I constantly update free, downloadable slideshows like this on my web site for preparation and survival. www.bobmayer.com/workshops
  21. 21. Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available HERE Also, Bob conducts Area Study workshops for those interested in properly preparing for their specific circumstances. THE GREEN BERET PREPARATION AND SURVIVAL GUIDE
  22. 22. The guide on the left is a complete preparation and survival guide. The one on the right is a pocket-size manual focusing on survival essentials including first aid. Useful in your Grab-n-Go bag, car and kitchen drawer. SURVIVAL GUIDES
  23. 23. New York Times bestselling author, graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, including the #1 bestselling series Green Berets, Shadow Warriors, Time Patrol, Area 51, and Atlantis. Born in the Bronx and having traveled the world he now lives peacefully with his wife and dogs. For free eBooks, audio, slideshows and more go to: www.bobmayer.com

×