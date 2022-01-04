FREE Survival and Emergency APPS You Need To Have

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FREE APPS: You Need To Download Right Now! They could say your life. Emergency, Medical, Weather and more Updated 2022
First Aid; Emergency; Communication; Natural Disaster; Location, GPS and Mapping; Plant, Animal & Insect I.D., Stars; Knot...
Apps are very useful; some can be life-saving. Following are free apps for a variety of situations that can save your life...
I have all these apps on my iPhone. After downloading any App, check and, if required, make sure you register and add cont...
I supplement many of these apps with eBooks that are downloaded on my phone on topics ranging from emergency medicine to k...
Medical Apps Red Cross First Aid (Apple) (Android) Accidents happen. The official American Red Cross First Aid app puts ex...
Medical Apps CPR and Choking (Apple) (Android) The CPR & Choking application provides instant information on how to perfor...
Location Apps Family Locator-GPS Tracker for Android. Family Locator simplifies life in the digital world by making it eas...
Location Apps Emergency Alert System for Apple. Alert, track and notify loved ones as well as 911 in an emergency situatio...
Location Apps Road ID eCrumbs App (Apple and Android) for Apple and Android. This is one I use when off by myself running,...
Location Apps Google Earth (Apple) (Android)
Location Apps There are several topo map Apps you can buy. I’ve used a number over the years but the best one I’ve found i...
To the left is an example of some of the many maps you can download and use. You can have multiple maps on screen at the s...
This is my Jeep Gladiator. Using Carplay I bring up Gaia on the display with certain layers emphasized. Then on my iPad, I...
Disaster Apps Red Cross Hurricane App (Apple) (Android) Be ready for severe weather with Hurricane by American Red Cross. ...
Apple Wildfire APPs Android
Disaster Apps Earthquake Alert for Android. Quake feed for Apple.
Clime App Clime (Apple) (Android) Weather Radar Live from the NOAA is an all-in-one weather tracker right on your device. ...
Disaster Apps Weatherbug (Apple) (Android) Get real-time weather conditions, forecasts, and accurate & animated weather ma...
Disaster Apps Disaster Alert (Apple) (Android) a free download providing mobile access to multi-hazard monitoring of and e...
Disaster Apps FEMA (Apple) (Android) The FEMA app is your one-stop-shop with tools and tips to keep you safe before, durin...
CDC App Center For Disease Control (Apple) (Android) Of limited use, but better to have than not have.
Skyview Lite (Apple) (Android) SkyView® Lite brings stargazing to everyone! Simply point your iPhone, iPad, or iPod at the...
Audobon Bird Guide (Apple) (Android) The Audubon Bird Guide is a free and complete field guide to over 800 species of Nort...
iNaturalist Plant, Animal and Insect ID (Apple) (Android) iNaturalist is one of the world's most popular nature apps, iNat...
PlantSnap ID (Apple) (Android) Instantly identify plants of all kinds: flowers, trees, succulents, mushrooms, cacti and mo...
Miscellaneous Apps Flashlight (Apple) (Android)
Miscellaneous Apps Knots 3D ($1.99) (Apple) (Android) Tie, untie and rotate more than 100. Knots are an essential part of ...
Miscellaneous Apps Wild Edibles ($5.99) (Apple) (Android) Explore free edible plants in your backyard. The ultimate foragi...
Miscellaneous Apps Scanner Radio (Apple) (Android) Listen to live audio from over 5,300 police and fire scanners, weather ...
Apps Once more some caveats on relying on and using Apps based on my experience: Some Apps require you be able to access a...
I have a separate slideshow listing books I think you should have in your survival library. I have physical copies, but al...
AMAZON
The guide on the left is the complete preparation and survival guide. The one on the right is a pocket-size manual with ju...
New York Times bestselling author, is a graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, i...
FREE Survival and Emergency APPS You Need To Have

