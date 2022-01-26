Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chemical Weapons, Accidents, and How To Survive Them

Jan. 26, 2022
Science

We all live under the threat of a chemical disaster; whether by intent or accident. A chemical weapon is the easiest of the weapons of mass destruction for a terrorist to make. Chemical accidents happen all the time, whether it be a storage area, a factory, a train derailment or a truck accident. What should you do if it happens near you?

Chemical Weapons, Accidents, and How To Survive Them

  1. 1. Chemical Weapons, Accidents & How To Survive Them Updated 2022
  2. 2. A gas leak in Bhopal India is considered the worst industrial accident with a death toll that has never been fixed, but was definitely over 5,000.
  3. 3. Disasters at plants like the one in Bhopal, train derailments, tanker truck crashes and other incidents make a chemical accident a possibility anywhere. While outlawed, chemical weapons are a reality of our world. Chemical weapons can be made more easily than the other two arms of the triad of weapons of mass destruction: nuclear and biological. Thus they are a favorite of terrorists. They have been used. They will be used again.
  4. 4. Chemical warfare is the use of non-living toxins to incapacitate or kill humans, plants or animals. Chemical terrorism is the same, except not state- sponsored. Chemical Warfare
  5. 5. As long as there has been warfare, humans have used chemical warfare in various forms. Fire, in fact, is considered chemical warfare. Poison is another mode. Chemical Warfare
  6. 6. Chemical Warfare was used extensively in World War I. The French were the first to employ it. It is estimated there were 1.3 million chemical weapon casualties in the war, including civilians. Like biological weapons, chemical weapons are indiscriminate in who they attack. Chemical Warfare
  7. 7. In World War II, the Japanese and Germans employed chemical weapons in various ways. The Allies stockpiled them for possible use in the extreme. The Japanese employed them in China. (See my slideshare on Unit 731) The Germans didn’t use them in combat, but in concentration camps for extermination and killed millions. Chemical Warfare
  8. 8. There are some unique properties to chemical weapons and agents. There are over 70 different types and they can come in solid, liquid or gas form. Some act not only via the lungs but through contact with the skin, such as mustard gas. Agents are divided into lethal and incapacitating. Chemical agents are also rated according to their persistency: how long they remain active after being deployed. Chemical Warfare/ Agents
  9. 9. Non-persistent chemical agents lose their effectiveness anywhere from seconds to hours after their dispersal. Persistent chemical agents remain for days and even weeks. For most of us, the biggest problem with chemical agents is detection. Chemical Warfare/ Agents
  10. 10. The reality is it’s very difficult to detect a chemical accident or attack. The most important sign is the event that initiates the accident or attack. A train derailment is one example. Often, chemical attacks are done via an initial explosion. It was three hours into the Tokyo Sarin attack before they even realized an agent had been used. Always assume the worst. Observing other people and animals is the last resort of detection.
  11. 11. Besides industrial accidents, chemical agents can be delivered by a variety of means: Air Via the water supply Via the food supply The bottom line is a chemical agent requires direct contact Chemical Warfare/ Agents
  12. 12. There are four main types of chemical agents: Nerve Agents: require ingestion, respiration or contact Blood Agents: absorbed through respiration Choking Agents: absorbed through respiration Blistering Agents: burns skin and internal tissues (mouth, throat and lungs) on contact Types of Chemical Agents
  13. 13. These agents have various effects: Nerve Agents: loss of muscle control, respiratory failure and death Blood Agents: interferes with the body’s oxygen supply, leading to death Choking Agents: death from lack of oxygen Blistering Agents: causes blisters, lung damage, long term debilitating injuries including blindness Types of Chemical Agents
  14. 14. To prepare, there are several items that are of value: A gas mask. Many chemical agents act through the respiratory system. However, most of us don’t carry a gas mask around with us. Most are not trained how to use one and gas masks require maintenance of the filters. How to Prepare for and Survive Chemical Warfare and Agents
  15. 15. Another way to prepare is to be ready to seal your house, or part of your house, off from outside air. For this you will need polyethylene sheeting and tape. It’s best to find a single room, deep inside your house for this; one with no windows and the least amount of doors. Seal any vents. Remember that agents tend to settle so going higher is better. How to Prepare for and Survive Chemical Warfare and Agents
  16. 16. Shut all air intakes into the house. Turn off AC/Heating. Use wet towels to seal the bottom of doors. If caught in your car, stay in the car. Keep windows closed. Turn off AC/Heating. Turn off outside air circulation. Covers air vents. How to Prepare for and Survive Chemical Warfare and Agents
  17. 17. Cover yourself completely. Remember, some agents act through the skin. Long pants, long sleeve shirts, masks, hats and gloves. How to Prepare for and Survive Chemical Warfare and Agents
  18. 18. A huge mistake people make when caught in a chemical accident or attack is fleeing. This killed many during the Bhopal disaster. You are better off sealing yourself inside. Running will expose you more and also cause you to ingest the agent. How to Prepare for and Survive Chemical Warfare and Agents
  19. 19. More Free Information I constantly update free, downloadable slideshows like this on my web site for preparation and survival and other topics. FREE SLIDESHOWS Also, I conduct Area Study workshops for those interested in properly preparing for their specific circumstances.
  20. 20. AMAZON
  21. 21. AMAZON
  22. 22. AMAZON This book walks you through your personal situation, your home, and your Area of Operations.
  23. 23. New York Times bestselling author, is a graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, including the #1 bestselling series Green Berets, Time Patrol, Area 51, and Atlantis. He’s sold over 5 million books. He was born in the Bronx and has traveled the world. He’s lived on an island off the east coast, an island off the west coast, in the Rocky Mountains, the Smoky Mountains and other places, including time in East Asia studying martial arts. He was an instructor and course developer/writer for years at the JFK Special Warfare Center and School which trains Green Berets and also runs the SERE school: Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. www.bobmayer.com

    • ×