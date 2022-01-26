Chemical Weapons, Accidents, and How To Survive Them

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
We all live under the threat of a chemical disaster; whether by intent or accident. A chemical weapon is the easiest of the weapons of mass destruction for a terrorist to make. Chemical accidents happen all the time, whether it be a storage area, a factory, a train derailment or a truck accident. What should you do if it happens near you?