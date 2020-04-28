Webinar Slides: MySQL Multi-Site Multi-Master Done Right

In this webinar, we discuss what makes Tungsten Clustering better than other alternatives (AWS RDS, Galera Cluster, MySQL InnoDB Cluster, and XtraDB Cluster), especially for geographically distributed multi-site deployments, both for disaster recovery and multi-site, multi-master needs.



AGENDA

- The dream: multiple, active DBMS servers with identical data over distance – Too good to be true?

- Good multi-site / multi-master MySQL starts with proper HA and high-performance clusters

- Failover and maintenance

- Multi-site / Multi-master: spreading that functionality across multiple datacenters

- Multi-site / Multi-master benefits