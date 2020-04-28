Webinar Slides: MySQL Multi-Site Multi-Master Done Right

-
In this webinar, we discuss what makes Tungsten Clustering better than other alternatives (AWS RDS, Galera Cluster, MySQL InnoDB Cluster, and XtraDB Cluster), especially for geographically distributed multi-site deployments, both for disaster recovery and multi-site, multi-master needs.
AGENDA
- The dream: multiple, active DBMS servers with identical data over distance – Too good to be true?
- Good multi-site / multi-master MySQL starts with proper HA and high-performance clusters
- Failover and maintenance
- Multi-site / Multi-master: spreading that functionality across multiple datacenters
- Multi-site / Multi-master benefits
