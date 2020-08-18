Training Slides: 202 - Monitoring & Troubleshooting

-
Learn all you need to know in this 43min training session about the ins and outs of cluster health monitoring and what tools to use to identify issues, using the logs to understand them better as well as some best practices on how to resolve them.
TOPICS COVERED
Discuss tools used to monitor cluster health
Discuss tools used to identify issues
How to get more information about issues using the logs
Resolve common replication issues
Resolve common clustering issues
Get more information about replication lag
