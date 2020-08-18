Training Slides: 202 - Monitoring & Troubleshooting

Learn all you need to know in this 43min training session about the ins and outs of cluster health monitoring and what tools to use to identify issues, using the logs to understand them better as well as some best practices on how to resolve them.





TOPICS COVERED



Discuss tools used to monitor cluster health

Discuss tools used to identify issues

How to get more information about issues using the logs

Resolve common replication issues

Resolve common clustering issues

Get more information about replication lag